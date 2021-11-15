Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Confession

When I find a manager I trust who is capable of repeatably adding value with wise asset allocation to good businesses, I monkey around too much - hedging here, resizing there, endlessly putzing around to perfect my portfolio. Instead, what I should have done was: nothing. I took big (for me) initial stakes and should have just tucked them away in a drawer. Lesson learned. And passed on here:

Brian Kahn - Franchise Group ( NASDAQ: FRG

I've closely tracked his career and invested alongside him on a large number of occasions. Only a few of those times was I initially aware of his involvement; more typically we've just been drawn to the same type of exploitable bargains. Most recently, we took a big swing at his Franchise Group, which was formerly Liberty Tax (nee TAXA). We first disclosed our stake in Liberty Tax in StW in 2018.

We bought a large stake in a private transaction then declined to participate in the company's self-tender, instead hanging onto our position and discussing it several dozen times in StW updates. The following year, I disclosed the position publicly.

The story was a bit of a mess at the time, with almost no following among investors. But the key was the CEO. I wrote at the time that,

The CEO is Brian Kahn, a smart, successful value investor with a multi-decade record of consistently strong returns. He is an expert at preserving capital, managing risk, exploiting structural advantages, and unlocking value for shareholders. There is no one who I would prefer to invest alongside. Time after time, he has found opportunities that the public markets have missed, frequently because of agency problems in which incumbent managements have failed to maximize shareholder value.

Shortly thereafter, I updated my thesis to say that,

2020's best dividend growth opportunity is also one of 2020's best R2K reconstitution candidates. Franchise Group (FRG), previously Liberty Tax (TAXA), narrowly missed the cutoff in either 2018 or 2019 but is well positioned for inclusion in 2020. While its market cap is well over the cutoff, it has only recently made it. While its float is adequate for inclusion, most shares are owned by insiders and many of those shares are restricted, so the ratio of index bid to its average daily trading volume will be extremely high. In short, indexers will have to buy shares but there won't be many shares available for them to buy. They will need to pay dearly. Based on how many shares need to get bought and how few are available, they will probably spike by at least $5 per share from today's price.

For those reasons, I remained very bullish.

I reiterated my case that FRG is one of my two favorite dividend payers in 2020.

I reiterated my case that FGR get added to the Russell 2000 (IWM) later that year.

It did, causing index funds to need to buy over two million shares or $60 million of equity which amounted to over 41 days of trading volume. Around that time, I participated in their secondary stock offering, significantly adding to my already >15% position because I liked and trusted management and was eager to see what they do with the rich opportunity set of bankrupt assets that they were poised to scoop up and franchise out. This wasn't one for the next day; it was one for the next decade.

Here's my update after their getting into the R2K:

The Franchise Group (FRG) is a new member of the Russell 2000, but the company and its management have a much longer history worth expanding on in light of the recent equity raise. Brian Kahn is the CEO of the Franchise Group. Brian is also the Managing Partner of the private firm, Vintage Capital. Brian has a long history pre-dating his tenure at the Franchise Group as a deal maker and expert in improving operating efficiency in the businesses he owns. Vintage acquired a controlling stake of Liberty Tax (TAXA) in 2019. They merged it with Buddy's Home Furnishings and then renamed the company "The Franchise Group". The plan is to turn the publicly traded tax preparer into a diverse conglomerate of franchised businesses through a series of accretive acquisitions. Management moved quickly to build on the Franchise Group by acquiring the Vitamin Shoppe, Sears Outlet and American Freight. The model for the acquisitions is to improve operational efficiency within these franchise businesses, take advantage of a number of synergies within the franchise model, and sell the company owned stores to franchisees where it makes sense. Investors get the benefit of the improved efficiencies as well as a consistent stream of cash flows that will be paid out in dividends.

Like the other CEOs I trust, Kahn not only eats his own cooking, he gorges on it. As of that capital raise, his Vintage Capital owned over 40% of the company. Whatever fate FRG would have, Kahn would share in it (and I would too). FRG was one of my biggest investments and best ideas. For a current update, Brad Thomas spoke with FRG's CEO on several recent occasions and subsequently wrote Franchise Group: A New Strong Buy That Should Climb To The Sky which is worth reading. He shares my very bullish view:

Samuel Jonas - IDT ( NYSE: IDT

Jonas (a team with his dad founder Howard Jonas) ranks with IAC's (IAC) Barry Diller as one of the all-time great spinners (in the spin-off sense, not in the BS sense). He has an enviable long-term record of building up businesses then spinning them, enriching me as well as many fellow StW members since we first disclosed our position.

We've discussed this name over a dozen times, but by far the best was a guest post, IDT Corporation: Mini Conglomerate With Significant Upside contributed by my friend and spin-off expert Rich Howe of Stock Spin-off Investing who walked through how undervalued the stock was at under $20 and how it had an upside of at least 70%. It remains a long-term compounder today. Just looking at the stock price through the years does it no justice because most of the value has come from what it has spun. Its total return including spin-offs is a spectacular compound annual return. The Jonases, like Kahn, feast on their own cooking. They've made billions for themselves and can make millions for you.

Niccolo de Masi - dMY

The most famous SPAC sponsors include Chamath, Ackman, and Branson; the best SPAC sponsor is de Masi. His SPAC dMY (nee DMYT) combined with Rush Street Interactive (RSI). IPO investors paid $10 in February 2020 for a unit with a share and half of a warrant. The warrants were exercised, bringing the total current unit value to over $23. Risking nothing besides opportunity cost on the original invested capital due to the embedded free $10 put, investors that trusted de Masi have so far ended up with 2.3x their investment within 21 months. I have been very bullish on RSI:

On his second time at bat, de Masi combined his dMY II (nee DMYD) with Genius Sports (GENI) (GENI.WS). IPO investors paid $10 in August 2020 for a unit with a share and one third of a warrant. The combination currently trades with a gain of over 78% in 15 months.

His third swing connected dMY III (nee DMYI) with IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) (IONQ.WS). IPO investors paid $10 in November 2020 for a unit with a share and a quarter of a warrant. That is now worth over $22 per share, 2.2x their original investment in twelve months. My favorite way to approach this one in March was to buy the DMYI SPAC and hedge it by shorting the SPAK SPAC ETF. Both sides of the trade worked while dampening volatility.

As I mentioned at the time, I plan to be a customer as well as an investor. I reiterated this one as the best SPAC opportunity in May and again in September.

This idea risked $0.01 (the premium to cash in redeemable trust) to make over $10 for a risk: reward ratio of better than 1:1,000.

But my dMY exposure is to dMY IV (DMYQ.U), which I earlier described in Today's Best SPAC: DMY IV as the best new SPAC opportunity since its IPO. I will have much more to say specifically on that one to StW shortly.

Crass?

Allow me to make an indelicate point: I like my sumo wrestlers fat, basketball players tall, and CEOs rich. There are exceptions to these rules, I'm sure. But on average, if I'm looking for money makers, it is sensible to go looking among people who've already succeeded in making a lot of money along the way. Each of the three above have made plenty of mistakes, but they made them a long time ago with other people's money. Now that they have mine, they have already learned from mistakes and subsequently accumulated an immense amount to lose. I'm just going along for the ride with demonstrable winners. Together, they have made themselves billions of dollars while making me millions of dollars. I'm glad they've done so well for themselves because it serves, in effect, as collateral protecting my investment in them and their companies.

TL;DR

FRG, IDT, and dMY have three of the best CEOs in the public markets; each are men I like, trust with my own money, and have well-earned confidence in their ability to allocate assets to maximize value over the long-term. What I should have done and what you should do is simply invest alongside them for the long-term without hedging, resizing, or tinkering in the short-term.