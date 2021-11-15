agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent company to report its results was New Gold (NYSE:NGD). While New Gold benefited from higher metals prices in Q3 on a year-over-year basis, a sharp decline in gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production and higher costs at New Afton led to another quarter of industry-lagging margins on a consolidated basis. The good news is that better days are ahead for Rainy River, with mining transitioning to the higher-grade Intrepid Zone. However, with New Gold now trading at ~0.90x P/NAV, I see the stock as close to fairly valued, with a limited margin of safety at current levels.

New Gold released its Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~105,600 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,408/oz. This translated to an 8% decline in production and a 7% increase in costs, with costs at New Afton much higher due to increased sustaining capital and fewer ounces sold. The lower production was partially related to delayed receipt of the B3 permit, translating to lower tonnes mined than expected. This has left New Afton tracking towards the lower end of its guidance range, with just ~124,500 GEOs produced year-to-date vs. ~143,100 GEOs in the year-ago period. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, production was down sharply year-over-year to ~105,600 GEOs, and down nearly 20% on a two-year basis from ~128,900 GEOs in Q3 2019. The much weaker production was related to much lower grades processed at Rainy River, with production coming in at just ~60,800 GEOs vs. ~76,100 GEOs in Q3 2019. The lower grades in the period were mostly attributed to poor grade reconciliation at the eastern area of the ODM Zone (East Lobe), which was expected to be a major contributor to Rainy River's mill feed in Q3 2021. Meanwhile, New Afton tonnes processed and copper grades were lower on a two-year basis, with the mine producing just ~44,800 GEOs, down from ~52,800 in Q3 2019. As noted, lower tonnes mined and processed was partially related to a delay in receiving B3 permits.

Given the lower production from both assets, costs remained elevated in the period, with New Afton's AISC coming in at $1,423/oz, a more than 40% increase from $988/oz in Q3 2020. The higher costs at New Afton were partially related to B3 mine development, and advancement of the planned tailings raise, with costs also affected by lower metal sold in the period. Given the lower production year-to-date and higher capital spending, free cash flow sits at just $5.5 million year-to-date, a fraction of the $27.4 million generated in the same period last year. This is despite much higher metals prices of $1,803/oz for gold and $4.20/lb copper.

Moving to Rainy River, costs dropped sharply on a year-over-year basis, but this was entirely related to much lower sustaining capital, with sustaining capex dropping more than 50% to $15.2 million vs. Q3 2020. During Q3, all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,307/oz vs. $1,469/oz in the year-ago period, but costs should have been much lower if this had been a stronger quarter given the reduction in capital spending. Unfortunately, due to the weaker grades and poor grade reconciliation, costs remained elevated, and free cash flow generation year-to-date has been underwhelming.

This is evidenced by the fact that Rainy River has generated just $10.5 million in free cash flow year-to-date, with consolidated free cash flow for New Gold of $16.0 million for the first nine months of the year. The good news is that Rainy River should see a better Q4 with less ore contribution from East Lobe. The other piece of good news on the call was that New Gold is apparently not seeing any impacts from inflation. This is a massive deviation from its peer group, where more than 90% of producers have reported moderate to significant inflationary pressures. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

As shown in the chart above, New Gold's all-in sustaining cost margins hit a new multi-year high of $380/oz in Q3 2021, with margins up more than 25% year-over-year (Q3 2020: $300/oz). However, as noted, this was entirely related to the higher gold price, with all-in sustaining costs actually up sharply on a year-over-year basis. Besides, while this increase in AISC margins is a step in the right direction, these margins are still more than 45% below the industry average, which currently sits closer to $725/oz at a $1,800/oz gold price. Looking ahead, New Gold's transitions to mining the much higher-grade Intrepid Zone in late 2022. Assuming the gold price stays near $1,800/oz, AISC margins should improve to $550/oz or higher in FY2023, which would be a major improvement from current levels.

Moving over to revenue, New Gold posted a 4% increase in revenue year-over-year, with higher metals prices offsetting the lower metals sales in the period. This helped the company to report $0.03 in quarterly earnings per share, a 50% increase from the year-ago period. However, it's worth noting that this 50% increase came on the back of very easy year-over-year comps, with $0.02 reported in Q3 2020. Besides, FY2021 annual EPS is projected to come in at $0.11 - $0.12 for FY2021, which is still more than 70% below FY2011 levels when the average realized gold price was at similar levels. This can be attributed to mistakes before CEO Renaud Adams took over at the helm, like the costly acquisition of Richfield Ventures. This translated to a bloating of the share count, with the British Columbia developer acquired near the peak for the Gold Miners Index (GDX).

While Renaud has helped to turn the ship around since taking over, and better days are ahead, I prefer companies that have meaningful organic growth in their pipeline, and that have costs below the industry average. This is not the case for New Gold, and I'm skeptical that all-in sustaining costs will dip below $1,100/oz on a consolidated basis before 2024. Meanwhile, the company does not have meaningful organic growth in its pipeline, with no other development projects in the wings that it can afford to bring into production in the next couple of years. With limited free cash flow generation for the time being, and the inability to further diversify its operations without an acquisition, I think there are much better ways to play the sector.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Despite the softer Q3 results operationally, New Gold's share price has performed quite well over the past few weeks, soaring to $1.78 as of Friday's close. As the stock headed into September, New Gold was trading at barely 0.60x P/NAV and at a level where one could justify making a speculative bet on the stock due to this discount to its net asset value. However, after a ~50% rally, New Gold now trades at 0.90x P/NAV as a high-cost producer, with its only redeeming quality being that it operates out of solely Tier-1 jurisdictions. With Pretium (PVG) recently acquired, some investors might be interested in New Gold under the assumption that it could be a takeover target.

However, with the producers capable of making an acquisition of this size trading at similar valuations (~1.0x P/NAV), the deal would not be accretive, and it would actually decrease margins for the suitor, given that most large-scale producers have costs below $1,000/oz. For this reason, I do not see upside from a potential takeover that would justify holding New Gold at more than 0.90x P/NAV. This is opposite to the Pretium situation, hence why I had no issue holding a position in the stock above $12.00 per share where it traded at a slight premium to its net asset value. In summary, I don't see any meaningful margin of safety here for New Gold, making it very hard to justify paying up for the stock at current levels. This is especially true on a relative basis when there are names like Alamos Gold (AGI) trading at a similar valuation with meaningful organic growth on the horizon.

If we look at the technical picture, this corroborates the view that the stock is higher risk, given that New Gold is now trading more than 40% above its strong support level at US$1.05 and has a strong resistance zone overhead at US$2.20 - US$2.40. This translates to a reward/risk ratio of 0.58 to 1.0, based on $0.73 in downside to support, and $0.42 in upside to resistance. An unfavorable reward/risk ratio does not mean that New Gold can't trade higher, but if this rally were to continue, I believe this would present an opportunity to book some profits into strength.

New Gold has a better Q4 on deck, but with the stock trading at more than 0.90x P/NAV and ~9x FY2022 earnings estimates ($0.20), I don't see any way to justify chasing the stock here. Obviously, the company's future is bright as it heads underground at Rainy River, and production levels are expected to improve post-2022. However, paying more than 0.90x P/NAV for a dual-asset producer with below industry-average margins is not a great value proposition and does not offer investors any margin of safety. In summary, I see no reason to chase New Gold above US$1.80, and I would view any rallies above US$1.98 before year-end as an opportunity to book some profits.