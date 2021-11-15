Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) share price took a hit last week as the company posted 3rd quarter earnings that were mixed. Management reported adjusted 3Q earnings of $.57 cents a share vs $.10c a share for 3Q 2019.

Revenue came in at $1.01B, missing estimates by $27.6M. Guidance came in a little light at $.50c adj. income for Q4 on revenue of $1.02B. The market responded with a 10% sell off that pushed the stock below $20 for the first time since January.

BLMN is one of the world's largest casual dining companies with more than 1,450 restaurants worldwide. In March 1988, they opened the first Outback Steakhouse in Florida. Since then, the company has expanded its family of brands to include Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and Aussie Grill by Outback.

Sell-off creates attractive long-term entry point

As you can see from the chart below, BLMN is in a down trend and the technicals are weak. In my opinion the stock is oversold and trading at an important pivot point.

The stock is a buy $20 where there is long term support. If the $20 level does not hold, I see a limited downside of 10% followed by a sharp 25% upside reversal.

Every year stocks make a 52-week high and a 52-week low. Sometimes there is a good reason for a yearly low and sometimes there is not. The stock is trading less than 10 times earnings and growing revenue. In my view BLMN trading at the low range of the year is not warranted.

I have a price target of $32 over the next 6 to 9 months. Interested investors may want to take a 35% position here and incrementally buy dips down to $18 if they occur. The stock is in the bottoming process and that can take a while, hence the layering in of the buy orders.

Source:VV chart

The stock hit a high of $32 in April and has declined and consolidated for six months. As a trader, I see the most recent dip as a "piling on to the downside" and a buying opportunity.

Delta variant concerns in early summer caused a slowdown in sales that proved to be short lived. Investors can see selling pressure from the chart above in July and August. Customer traffic increased significantly with a collapse in Covid 19 cases. At this point the market is focused on other sectors, that will likely change as the re-opening trades take hold.

Restaurant sales for the last thirteen weeks are out-pacing 2019 same period levels. BLMN brands are seeing growth in all of their restaurants with sales up 9.5% on average.

Here is a clip from the earnings report.

Outback sales were up mid single digits instead of low double digits in part because the company decided not to pursue a seasonal marketing campaign of adding a steak and lobster promo for $16.99. I believe that was a smart move for margin improvement. With that said, Outback still beat 2019 levels by 6%.

Fleming's Steakhouse and wine bar grew sales 28%, Carabba's Italian grill grew sales 17%. These are impressive numbers considering lockdowns and dining restrictions that persist in some states. Bonefish is a

Overall, in the third quarter, U.S. same-store sales were up 9.5% on a 2-year basis versus 2019. This was 600 basis points ahead of the industry signaling strength going forward in to 2022.

Offsite digital dining generating significant revenue

BLMN digital take-out sales increased 251% from 2019, expanding bottom line profits, margin expansion and free cash flow. The pandemic changed the way many people dine, take out is now a way of life for many.

Here is CEO David Deno from the call.

Second, through our leading off-premises business, we capitalized on our strong off-premises capabilities during the pandemic and the high off-premises retention levels in 2021 are contributing to sales outperformance. During the third quarter, the company generated over $236 million in U.S. off-premises sales, representing approximately 27% of total U.S. sales. Importantly, profit margins in the off-premises channel are approaching the margins of the in-restaurant business. This is the result of initiatives that were completed in the last few quarters. We expect off-premises to remain a large and growing part of the business going forward. Third, rapidly improved operating margins by growing sales and reducing costs. We've established a detailed margin framework to grow operating margins to 8% of revenue, representing a nearly 350 basis point improvement from 2019 levels. This starts by growing healthy traffic across the in-restaurant and off-premises channels. We also reduced reliance on discounting and promotional LTOs, and pivoted advertising spend towards more targeted, higher ROI digital initiatives.

CFO Chris Meyer gave a breakdown across different segments, I believe this is important. The Street is missing the bigger picture and selling down a great company as it turns the corner and goes into cash flow growth mode.

Here is the CFO.

Turning to off-premises. This business has proven to be very sticky even as in-restaurant volumes have improved. In Q3, off-premises represented 27% of U.S. sales, which was only slightly down from 28% in Q2. Off-premises revenues were 29% of sales at Outback and an impressive 36% of sales at Carrabba's. All of these metrics have held steady early in Q4. Importantly, the highly incremental third-party delivery business continues to grow and was 10% of U.S. revenues in Q3. Off-premises is a large part of our ongoing success and will remain a key part of our growth strategy moving forward.

Inflation fears overblown?

Consumers around the world are feeling the effects of inflation. This can impact margins, the question is what can the company do about it? Bloomin' Brands are in the process of a 3% menu increase which will mitigate much of the 10% hit for inflation that they are forecasting.

The company will give further guidance in early 2022. With trillions of stimulus being injected into the economy, inflation is likely to be with us through next year. I believe management has the skill and ability through technology and financial discipline to navigate and deliver solid results in 2022.

Upside catalyst

Bloomin' Brands restaurants are doing more business now than in 2019, when the economy was booming. This company weathered the worst storm possible and developed a strong take-out business that will continue in the future. In my opinion, it's time for some outperformance.

This is a prime candidate for a 2022 reopen trade in my opinion. Inflation and supply chain issues are a headwind. Management is growing sales and using technology to lower costs, which will help develop the best outcome.

Outback SteakHouse has a relocation program for under-performing stores. Over the last 5 years the company has relocated over 50 restaurants. The results are positive with an average lift in sales of 35% with gross over $4.6M

BLMN is looking at opening new Fleming's restaurants in their best markets, California and Florida. Management expects to shed more light on new store opening in the next two quarters.

Brazil same store sales tracking 7% over 2019

Brazil's third quarter starts in June. Vaccination rates in Brazil increased and case counts began to moderate in early summer. In Sao Paulo where Bloomin' Brands has 47% of its stores, management immediately saw sales snap back as covid cases dropped. Same store comparable sales turned positive at the beginning of August and are up 7% on average over 2019. Brazil is a vibrant country where BLMN has a great opportunity for continued growth. A bounce back there would be a welcome addition to profits going forward.

Short squeeze?

According to shortsqueeze.com the short interest is 19%. In my view BLMN is a short squeeze candidate. A short squeeze can happen at any time on positive news as investors have seen in GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC).

Bottom line

The market sold off Bloomin' Brands like a broken business model. Not true, the company is actually growing income. BLMN posted a record quarter of $.57c in adjusted earnings. This represents a five-fold increase in adjusted profit from the same period in 2019. The company now has over $1B in sales and is growing, forecasting $1.2b for Q4.

Management is doing a 3% menu price enhancement that will make up for about $100M over the total $150M projected extra costs. Carrabba's is growing at 17%, Flemings Steakhouse is growing at 28% over 2019 levels. Business is very good.

The stock is oversold and trading less than 10 times earnings. I am a buyer at the $20 level and will buy on any further near-term weakness. This trade might take a quarter or two to really work out, but I see a very nice return with a one year time frame.

Short interest is elevated at 19% which could ignite a short squeeze rally at any time. The company is cash flow positive and paying down debt each quarter.

As always, I encourage readers to read a 10K, listen to a conference call and do your own research. It is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade, that one key point can help keep you grounded in times of high volatility.