Investment Thesis

QuantumScape is working on the next-generation battery technology. If successful, it could be a game-changer in the EV space. Though the stock is risky, it has potential for significant returns in the long-term time horizon.

Overview

Headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was founded in 2010. The company develops next generation battery technology primarily for electric vehicles. The company believes that the lithium-metal solid-state battery technology it is developing will offer longer life, faster charging, and greater safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries currently in use. QuantumScape has 200+ patents and patent applications related to various materials and processes. The company has a strong partnership with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

The auto sector is witnessing a massive transformation, with internal combustion engines converting to electrified powertrains. However, EV penetration is currently limited as batteries are not competitive with ICEs in terms of range, speed of recharge, life, safety, cost etc. QuantumScape believes that its solid-state lithium-metal batteries can deliver this step change.

Solid-state batteries

For EVs to become competitive with ICEs, the key requirement is to reduce battery costs while improving their performance. Improved performance means lower weight and higher energy density, which is energy stored per unit volume. The higher is the energy density, the longer the battery can go without the need to recharge. QuantumScape believes that a lithium-metal anode is required to achieve higher energy density compared to graphite or silicon anodes used in lithium-ion cells currently.

Source: QuantumScape's September 2021 Investor Presentation.

Further, the company says that lithium-metal anode cannot work with porous separators used in lithium-ion batteries, as it can form needle-like crystals of lithium (called dendrites) which can short-circuit the cell. QuantumScape's cells use its proprietary solid-state separator. It significantly improves the cell's energy density.

Source: QuantumScape's September 2021 Investor Presentation.

Future Roadmap

In October, Mobile Power Solutions, an independent battery lab, tested QuantumScape's single-layer cells. The cells met commercially relevant conditions for EV applications. This is a critical validation of QuantumScape's progress in the field so far. Auto applications require cells to meet all the essential requirements simultaneously. QuantumScape's cells performed well under the needed temperature and pressure conditions that make them potentially suitable for automotive applications.

QuantumScape believes that its cells' performance remains unrivaled by any competing solid-state or lithium-metal battery data published so far.

Source: QuantumScape's September 2021 Investor Presentation.

QuantumScape now aims to move forward with its development and production plans. The key tasks remaining for QuantumScape are improving the separator process in the cell, increase layer count in multilayer cells, and improve volume manufacturing process. QuantumScape expects to commence commercial production of its cells in 2024.

Source: QuantumScape's September 2021 Investor Presentation.

Key partnerships

In 2018, Volkswagen invested $100 million in QuantumScape. In the same year, Volkswagen and QuantumScape announced a joint project to prepare for mass production of solid-state batteries. In 2020, Volkswagen made another $200 million investment into the company. So, the company has a deep partnership with Volkswagen as a strategic investor, JV Partner, as well as its board representation. The agreement with Volkswagen gives the automaker priority to QuantumScape's batteries but allows QuantumScape to explore commercial opportunities with other auto OEMs.

In September 2021, QuantumScape announced an agreement with another top-10 global automotive OEM by sales. This automaker has agreed to purchase 10 MWh of batteries from QuantumScape if it meets certain technical milestones.

Financial performance

QuantumScape is a pre-revenue company. It incurred a net loss from operations of around $53.8 million and $148.1 million for Q3 and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

It incurred a net loss of $1.1 billion in 2020. Notably, a significant portion of this loss was associated with the non-cash fair value adjustment of QuantumScape's preferred stock tranche liabilities of nearly $1 billion.

QuantumScape has an accumulated deficit of roughly $2 billion since its inception.

Valuation

As a pre-revenue company, with commercial production still three years away, QuantumScape's market capitalization of more than $16 billion looks massive by traditional metrics. However, QuantumScape's valuation doesn't look like an outlier considering the valuations of other EV companies lately.

QuantumScape expects demand of its cells to exceed supply in the foreseeable future. Considering the expected EV growth in the coming years and decades, that could well be the case if the company's product is successful.

Competitive environment

EV and battery markets are highly competitive. The company's competitors include major battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and potential entrants to the industry. Due to the expected growth in EVs, most of the automotive OEMs are investing in research, development, and production of solid-state battery. At the same time, new entrants are seeking to improve and develop new technologies.

The company's ability to compete with competitors depends upon several factors such as battery price, safety, energy density, etc. Some of the competitors, such as established OEMs, might have greater resources than QuantumScape for the development of solid-state batteries.

Risks

The biggest risk that the company faces is that of a competitor bringing solid-state batteries to market before QuantumScape could do so. That's due to the long timeframe of around three years after which the company expects to commercialize its product.

The second equally big risk is that of failing to commercialize the product, or still worst, successfully make the product in the first place. Lithium-metal solid-state batteries have been researched by many companies since years and no one has been successful in commercializing the technology so far. QuantumScape may fail to develop solid-state battery cells if it fails to overcome the process' key barriers.

Relying on suppliers for necessary components to develop and manufacture batteries may lead to delayed introduction or the company may require paying more than anticipated, increasing the production costs.

Conclusion

QuantumScape stock's high market valuation makes it look pricey. But the company is progressing well on its plans. The stock may remain volatile till the time the company starts commercial production. Buying on the dips could be a great strategy to build position in this huge-potential company.