hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As a shareholder in General Motors (NYSE:GM) since 2017, I concur that holding the stock is not easy. Over these years, I have seen GM's management execute time and time again and yet the share price continued to trail the automotive sector since my first analysis on the company back in October of 2017.

Data by YCharts

This begs the simple question of why am I still holding onto GM and even planning to continue adding to my position in the coming years?

Firstly, the set-up for legacy auto manufacturers relative to the new electric vehicle startups is as bad as it could get at the moment. This dynamic has less to do with actual performance and more to do with monetary policy and momentum trade, which I explained in detail on my thought piece on Tesla (TSLA) called 'Tesla: The Narrative Bias'.

Secondly, by bundling old OEMs together in the 'heading to extinction' basket, creates a long-term opportunity for the ones with strong operational execution and solid long-term strategies.

The Industry Setup

The disconnect between the new electric vehicles (EV) specialists and legacy auto manufacturers has grown to extreme levels. Current valuations suggest that all companies in the former group will prosper and substitute all of the players in the latter group.

* log scale axis

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This notion represents an extreme simplification of the industry and the ongoing trends. Some of these EV specialists will thrive and some will inevitably disappear as they do not possess any competitive advantage at all.

Moreover, the extremely cheap capital and near zero interest rates have made the proliferation of so many EV specialists possible. In an event of a contractionary monetary policy, however, many of these companies will suddenly become irrelevant due to their unsustainable business models. On the other hand, companies with both profitable business models and strong standing in future mobility platforms will be in the spotlight.

Leading In Future Mobility

Source: GM Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Contrary to the extremely conservative valuation of GM, its management has proven over the recent years that the company is positioned to lead in most areas of future mobility:

BEVs (battery electric vehicles), including high margin trucks and SUVs;

hydrogen - necessary for reducing emissions in long-distance transport;

autonomous vehicles - with Cruise being ranked close to the leader Waymo;

fleet management and last mile deliveries;

internal combustion engines & hybrid vehicles - necessary for the smooth transition towards more sustainable transportation;

other categories, such as insurance, financing, defense, etc.

The transformation road map recently laid out by GM's management summarizes the timeline in all these areas.

Source: General Motors Investor Presentation 2021

For a number of years now, Cruise has been the crown jewel of GM's business and is now valued at around $30bn, following the most recent investment round. This represents a significant increase since the 2019 valuation of $19bn when I devoted an entire thought piece on Cruise, called 'GM Cruise And Legacy Business - The Best Of Both Worlds'.

Since then, Cruise retained its leading position alongside Google's Waymo and is now on-track to be among the first companies to launch a commercial robotaxi service.

Source: engadget.com

More importantly, however, in addition to Softbank and Honda, Cruise attracted investments from two behemoths in the cloud and software space, and the retail space - Microsoft (MSFT) and Walmart (WMT).

In addition to Cruise, GM is also gearing up to be among the leaders in last mile transportation and fleet management. Consistent with Toyota's (TM) management expectations from a few years ago, last mile deliveries will likely be powered by BEVs or plug-in hybrids, while any longer distance transportation appears to be heading towards a hydrogen future.

Source: Toyota Motors 2018 Annual Report

Having said that, BrightDrop is well-prepared to capture a large market share in last mile deliveries with recent deals with fleet juggernauts - FedEx (FDX) and Verizon (VZ).

These deals were a significant milestone for BrightDrop and show the true potential of capturing a significant share in the high margin and sticky B2B business of fleet management.

Source: General Motors Investor Presentation 2021

BrightDrop will compete in this market with Rivian (RIVN), which sees an enormous addressable market in commercial transportation and additional vehicle platforms.

Source: Rivian Draft registration statement

One of the most important customers in this area are the parcel carriers, which are under pressure to reduce emissions and improve efficiency of their large fleets. This is also the reason why Amazon (AMZN) was so interested in Rivian and why the latter has landed on such a lavish valuation following its recent IPO.

In that regard, companies like BrightDrop and Rivian are competing for a very small number of customers.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from supplychaindive.com

As I mentioned earlier, so far it seems that FedEx will be served by BrightDrop and Amazon Logistics by Rivian, which leaves UPS (UPS) and United States Postal Service (USPS).

The latter has been marked by a contentious contract with the defense contractor Oshkosh where Ford (F) will provide key components.

Source: oshkoshcorp.com

The dispute of the $3bn contract by Workhorse (WKHS) shows just how important these large customers are and what kind of valuations could promises of future growth bring.

Data by YCharts

As I mentioned earlier, GM appears to have secured another key customer - the U.S.'s largest telecom carrier Verizon.

Source: techcrunch.com

Financing The Future

Cruise and BrightDrop would likely not have existed, if it wasn't for the highly profitable and lean businesses of GM Automotive and GM Finance.

To begin with, GM begun restructuring its operations years ago with bold decisions to restructure or close down operations in Europe, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Thailand. In addition, it has taken the right approach to the Chinese market through a number of joint ventures, which provide significant income and awareness of GM brands.

Source: GM Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

While not obvious at the time, and sometimes even seen as a confirmation that GM is melting away, the restructuring of GM automotive laid the foundation of a more lean and profitable company that GM is today. This resulted in GM's automotive division becoming far more profitable than that of Ford for example.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The higher gross margin is indicative of GM's decision to focus more exclusively on trucks, SUVs and crossovers. However, it is the automotive operating margin where the difference between the two companies is the most pronounced (see below). While both companies have been performing similarly in terms of share price returns over the recent years, the gap between GM and Ford's automotive margins has been widening.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

When your industry is facing disruption and increased need for reinvestment into new technologies, it is far better to extract profits from smaller sized operations than it is to generate losses on them globally.

In addition, as of the last twelve months, Ford and GM generated similar revenue figures - $135bn for F vs. $131bn for GM. However, as of December of last year, Ford had 186,000 employees, while GM had only 155,000. This is a clear illustration of just how more efficient GM has become. Additionally, a larger workforce could quickly become a problem, if wage inflation starts to catch up with the rising consumer prices.

GM Financial

GM Financial, has also been a key pillar in GM's strategy, even though the company's topline has remained relatively stable in recent years.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Margins, however, have been gradually improving since 2016 and skyrocketed during the past 12-month period. Thus, offsetting the recent decline in profitability due to semiconductor shortages.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

If we ignore the profits generated, the leasing part of GM Financial has been generating cash outflows as its primary role is to stimulate demand for GM products. However, during the last quarter, the business has generated a positive cash flow of $386m on top of profits generated.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The reason for that has been the increasing prices of used vehicles, which reached a new high during October of this year.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from publish.manheim.com

In fact, the Manheim used vehicle index is the key driver of General Motors' cash proceeds from termination of leased vehicles.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Assuming the Manheim index remains at or close to its October 2021 level of 223.7 in November and December, then based on the equation above we could expect Q4 2021 proceeds from termination of leased vehicles at around $6bn, or more than 30% higher than those reported in Q3 of this year.

Having said that, GM Financial will most likely continue to be a significant source of funds for GM's strategy in future mobility platforms we covered earlier.

We've received $1.8 billion in dividends from GM Financial year-to-date. And we anticipate additional dividends to be paid in the fourth quarter. Paul Jacobson - CFO Source: GM Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

Conclusion

From an operational and strategy point of view, GM appears to be hitting on all cylinders since I first became a shareholder back 2017. Over the course of these four years, the company was hit by a major strike, pandemic lockdowns of its dealerships, and now semiconductors shortages. In spite of all the exogenous shocks, the company is now among the leaders in future mobility platforms that also has a highly profitable legacy business. Last but not least, all that comes at a price of less than 10 times forward earnings, which speaks for itself.