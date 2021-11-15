igoriss/iStock via Getty Images

We last covered Butterfly Networks (NYSE:BFLY) in August of 2021. At that time we highlighted a trade that we thought would play out in your favor. In two weeks following the alert, traders were able to lock in gains of 20% following our recommendation. Today we are revisiting the name following an earnings report which had some good news, but spooked investors and ticked the fancy of shorts. We believe here under $7 shares are a buy for another trade on this name.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

So here we have the stock under $7 at the time of this writing and we think it is a buy.

The play

Target entry 1: $6.90-$7.00 (50% of position)

Target entry 2: $6.60-$6.70 (50% of position)

Target exit: $8.00-$.820

Stop loss: $6

Options strategy: Buy commons and write $7.50 Nov 19 calls for $0.20 premium at current pricing

Discussion

The bottom line here is that we see the stock rallying back from under $7. We think that the quarter had several positives but it just was not good enough. So what is the deal here? Well, the headline numbers may have spooked investors, though we thought the losses the company posted were significantly better than expected. However, the company missed on the top line, and for a stock with a lofty valuation at $9-$10 per share, missing on this line is a painful outcome.

So how bad was it? Well, the top line revenue increased 44.3% to $14.6 million in Q3 from $10.1 million in Q3 2020. That is some killer growth. But this is the type of stock priced for perfection on this vital growth metric. It makes no positive net income, so the goal here is to scale up sales, then profits will follow as opex is controlled.

With these results, the company missed estimates by a nasty $4.9 million. Simply put, this is not good enough. The stock actually reacted positively in the pre-market briefly on the bottom line figure, but the revenue figure is largely more important at this stage of the game. The revenue can be traced to both product and subscription revenues. There were some interesting trends here.

Product revenue increased 25.8% to $10.8 million from $8.6 million last year. We do not want to sound any alarms, but the product revenue growth rate has been stalling the last few quarters it seems, even though 25.8% growth is solid. That said, the company is focused heavily on improving subscriptions, and it is translating to sales. Subscription revenue increased 149.2% to $3.8 million from $1.5 million last year. We still see this line growing sizably in the coming quarters as it becomes a bigger focus of the company. This number was incredibly positive. However, they need product sales in order to help grow subscriptions.

The gross profit on these revenues is quite impressive as well, when adjusted. Gross profit came in at negative $5.1 million, compared to negative $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $7.2 million, compared to an adjusted gross profit of negative $2.7 million a year ago. This is a big positive. Adjusted gross margin was 49.3%, compared to a negative 26.3%, for those following this vital metric. This is good news. However, operational expenses more than doubled to $51.9 million. These expenses were a result of growth initiatives and actually were less than the $60 million we thought the company would spend. With that said, these large expenses led to losses. Net loss is improving, but was $13.6 million, compared to a net loss of $92.2 million in Q3 2020. However, the biggest black eye in the quarter was adjusted EBITDA, as losses widened here too. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $33.5 million vs. $23.6 million last year.

We still love the cash position. Despite the losses, the company still has $468.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO stated:

Our journey to make Butterfly an indispensable, advanced assessment tool for better clinical decision making is well underway. As a young public company we continue to generate substantial year over year growth, demonstrate mounting market momentum, and are assured by consistent industry signals that our strategy is the right one. As we continue to invest in our foundation, bring new innovative solutions to market, and prove the differentiated clinical and economic value of Butterfly, we expect accelerated growth in 2022 and beyond."

While there was not a ton of insight there, the biggest take away was the last line, of expecting accelerated growth in 2022. That is a bullish statement. For the year 2021, the company sees sales of $60 million to $62 million, or approximately 30% to 34% growth year-over-year, with adjusted gross margin approaching 50%. The company will still lose around $70 million, but the goal we are looking for is losses to quell in 2022 and beyond, as the company reaches toward breaking even and eventual profit.

Keep in mind the other challenge the company is facing is around chip shortages. This situation is starting to get better but could lead to increased costs or delays in new products. That is a prescient risk to be mindful of. Despite the chip shortages the company is likely very much on track with fulfilling orders from a wide range of customers. As sales grow, the key will be to see if expenses can be managed, so that the company can achieve its goal of being cash flow and earnings positive by 2024. We think they get there and that a speculative buy for a rapid-return trade will work here, but long-term investors can also take a shot here at a $6 handle.