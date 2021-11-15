arild lilleboe/iStock via Getty Images

OII's Growth Is Curbed

In FY2022, Oceaneering International's (NYSE:OII) Subsea Robotics segment is set to remain on a growth trajectory as the industry growth propels it forward. An increase in offshore projects will lead to higher operating income, translating into a further rise in cash flows. Over the long term, the company plans to reinvest its strong cash flows in growth capital expenditures. The offshore energy transition, particularly the offshore wind market, can become an important growth driver.

However, I see some impending breaks because of the typical seasonal slowdown in offshore activities. Also, the company's aerospace and defense business may continue to underperform in the near term. Although the company has been reducing its debt level, the debt-to-equity ratio remains too high for comfort. I think it will steer a part of its increased cash flow into deleveraging the balance sheet. Given its relative valuation multiples, I think the investors may consider holding the stock for now.

What Do The Outlook And Estimates Suggest?

Over the short-to-medium term, OII's management expects the recovery to continue, particularly in the offshore oil and gas markets. On a more extended period, it expects energy transition markets, including offshore wind, to grow. Among the operating segments, OII's Subsea Robotics and offshore projects will lead the way in 2022 as industry activity, and operating performances improve. In FY2022, it expects EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $275 million, representing a 16% increase over the FY2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance (at the midpoint). Higher operating income can lead to higher cash flow from operations, which will enable the company to invest more in growth capital expenditures.

In the Subsea Robotics segment, the revenue split between ROV and the combined tooling and survey businesses was 79/21 in Q3 compared to 80/20 in Q2. The average ROV revenue per day decreased by 2% in Q3 versus Q2. By June end, it had ROV contracts on 77 of the 133 floating rigs under contract, which translated into 58% market share, according to the company's estimates. The company has been maintaining its market share for the past couple of quarters.

I expect to see some counterbalancing factors to keep the topline and margin checked in the near term. Higher commodity prices will drive the energy services industry. So, we will see continued gradual growth in the offshore energy markets. Plus, impetus on the offshore energy transition markets will start to factor in. However, despite a higher backlog, OII can suffer from the typical seasonal slowdown in offshore activities in Q4. Lower Aerospace and Defense Technologies (or AdTech) operating results will eat into the operating profitability expansion opportunities in the energy segments in Q4. Read more on the company's business in my previous article here.

Subsea Robotics Segment: A Marginal Improvement

In Q4 2021, revenues can decrease compared to Q3. However, a better ROV utilization can increase the adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4. During Q3, the operating income declined in this segment as adverse geographic mix affected margins for the remotely operated vehicle. Also, higher bonus payments reduced earnings.

The ROV utilization level (63%) and days on hire increased in Q3 2021 compared to Q2. However, the drill support market share remained unchanged at 58% between Q2 and Q3. Going ahead, I think the market share can rise again at ~60%.

Manufactured Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

The Manufactured segment recorded a fall in revenues (5% down) in Q3 2021 compared to Q2. Despite that, the backlog on September 30 was $334 million, or an increase of 6% compared to Q2. Also, its book-to-bill ratio has increased to 1.3x, which was significantly higher than a year ago.

I think the order flow over the past three quarters will push the segment top line and operating profitability higher in the coming quarters. In Q4, the management expects the operating margins to improve to the mid-to-high single-digit range while leveraging its cost base more efficiently.

Non-Energy Business: Performance And Outlook

OII's non-energy business, especially the Aerospace segment, had a rough quarter in Q3 following the start-up of several new multi-year projects. On top of that, a higher component of low-margin staffing activities led to operating margin declining to 16%. In the non-energy business combined, the FY2021 operating margin is expected to remain unchanged compared to FY2020.

Debt And Cash Flows

Approximately $737 million of OII's aggregate debt will be due between 2024 and 2028. Its debt-to-equity (1.35x) is much higher than the peers' (OIS, HLX, FTI) average of 0.61x. After the recent contraction of its undrawn revolving credit facility, its liquidity is ~$900 million (excluding working capital).

The company's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 164% in the past year due to favorable timing of vendor payments and increased accruals of incentive payments. Also, in the past year, its free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive. It expects to exceed FY2020 free cash flow generation ($74 million FCF in FY2020) in FY2021. Next year, it expects to generate free cash flow at levels similar to FY2021. The company has sufficient liquidity to accelerate debt repurchases if it chooses so.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Based on a regression equation between key industry indicators and OII's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarter trend, I expect revenues to weaken slightly in the next couple of years.

Based on the regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decrease in the next twelve months (or NTM 2022) and NTM 2023.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

I have calculated the EV using OII's forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (8.9x) is lower (19% upside) than the returns potential using the Wall Street analysts' price forecast (32.5% upside). At present, five sell-side analysts are "bullish" on the stock, while five are "neutral', according to Seeking Alpha. None of the analysts is "bearish."

The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (9.7x) is significantly higher than its peers' (OIS, HLX, and FTI) average. On relative valuation based on OII's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA compared to peers, I think the stock's relative valuation premium is quite justified at the current level.

What's The Take On OII?

Source

OII finds itself in a crosswind of activities that will drive the company in the near to medium term. On the one hand, OII's Subsea Robotics and offshore projects have tailwinds from the energy industry growth momentum. Higher operating income from these businesses can add to cash flows, which will be reinvested in growth capex, feeding the long-term drivers. The Offshore Project Group, which did not perform well in Q3, will benefit from a higher backlog. So, the stock outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

On the other hand, the seasonal slowdown in offshore activities in Q4 and deteriorated operating results in the AdTech segment will keep a tab on the operating performance. On the balance sheet side, despite having robust liquidity and cash flows, higher-than-average leverage will keep it occupied in managing the debt level. Although the medium-term looks to improve considerably, I think investors might want to hold the stock to let the near-term uncertainty pass before investing in it.