In the nine months since I put out my most recent cautious piece on ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), the shares are down about 29% against a gain of ~19% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d check in on the name, because a stock trading at $36.50 is by definition less risky than that same stock trading at $51. I want to decide whether it’s time to finally buy into this name. I’ll make that determination by looking at the most recent financial performance, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying company.

I’ll leap right to the point, dear readers. In spite of the fact that the shares are trading 46% cheaper on a price to sales basis than they did when last I looked at ShotSpotter, they are not cheap enough in my view. The company is bleeding cash again because revenue growth trails expense growth. In addition, there are some questions associated with the efficacy of this technology. I don’t want to weigh in on the merits of that issue. My point is that, as long as questions remain, I think it worthwhile for investors to avoid the stock. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

I’ve written at length about the company’s finances in earlier articles, so if you want to wade through all of that, you’re welcome to it, dear readers. In this piece, I’ll focus on the first nine months of this year, relative to the same period in 2020.

Depending on how you look at it, 2021 could have been a good year so far or a bad one. If you’re focused on the top line, the first nine months of 2021 are obviously great. The company secured three new customers in Winston Salem, Virginia Beach, and Miramar, Florida, and went live with expansions of existing customers. Specifically, revenue is up about 34% from the same period a year ago, and gross profit is up by ~28.5%. Equally impressive in my view is the fact that much of this growth occurred during the most recent quarter. For example, revenue rose ~$14.5 million, or 49% from the end of the second quarter to the end of the third. This is very impressive in my estimation.

All that said, it could be argued that 2021 is in some ways “the worst of times.” While revenue rose dramatically, various expenses, in particular sales and marketing, have risen even more dramatically. Sales and marketing is up ~64% for the year and is up fully 51% from the second quarter. Similar dynamics exist for R&D, and the amorphously named “general and administrative.”

The obvious question, then, is whether this increase in expenses represents a “new normal” or whether there’s some mechanism in place that allows sales to continue to rise while the growth in expenses slows. There’s no answer to this question, yet, but I think we can take a hint from the market’s reaction to the most recent conference call. Unfortunately, nothing on that call suggested to me that expense growth will slow.

Finally, I think the lawsuit against Vice Media needs some commentary. If you’re interested in a quick read on the legal drama here, have a look at this article. In the words of the ShotSpotter CEO,

I think it’s also fair to say that although we’ve had a great year, this year with kind of bringing on cities and agencies on the platform the weaponization of these false claims from Vice has created some headwind for us. And so that’s why we’re just being very, thoughtful about how we think about guidance going forward. Again, it’s very, very positive. We start the year 2022 with $69 million of very, very visible revenue, but certainly the Vice Media defamation has kind of created some headwinds for us it’s made deals take longer, we have to spend more money to drive revenue and it certainly added some risk.

I couldn’t have said it better myself. In my view, there are two sources of risk here. First, in the absence of a lawsuit, the company’s expenses continue to grow at a faster rate than revenue. Given that owners of the firm are compensated from the bottom line, and not by sales, this represents a material risk to owners. Second, this lawsuit may highlight problems with this technology. Given the stakes involved, anything less than perfection for this technology is unacceptable, as it may result in the worst of all possible worlds, an innocent person being incarcerated on scant evidence. If prosecutors choose not to use this technology because of questions that may lead to reasonable doubt, the entire point of the enterprise may vanish. I think investors should be aware of these risks before buying.

The Stock

Just because there’s risk here doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t buy the stock, though. In my view, a risky company with “hair” on it can be a great investment at the right price. Those who read my stuff regularly know that “at the right price” means “sufficiently cheap.” I insist on only ever buying cheap stocks because I think the more you pay for an investment, the lower will be your subsequent returns. It can take years, but that disconnect between an optimistic market and the reality of an enterprise trying to carve out a profit will lead to losses, in my view.

I measure the cheapness of a company in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like sales, earnings, and the like. On that basis, I’d point out that this stock is now ~46% cheaper on a price to sales basis than it was when I last looked at it per the following:

On the one hand, the last time the shares were this inexpensive, they went on to perform quite well. The problem here is that the future will be much different than the past. There was no lawsuit hanging over the company in late 2019. The problem in this case is that sales don’t really mean that much when expenses are growing at a faster rate. Earnings history is spotty, obviously, but it could be said that price to CFO and price to free cash flow remain objectively expensive.

In addition to looking at the simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In this work, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market is currently assuming about long term (i.e. perpetual) growth. Applying this approach to ShotSpotter at the moment implies that the market is assuming that it will grow at a perpetual rate of ~10%.

Given that, and the ongoing valuation on a price to free cash basis, I must continue to recommend avoiding the shares.

Conclusion

In my view, in the face of a very grave social ill currently plaguing the United States, almost any solution will be tried, whether it’s effective or not. The fact that the company managed to secure three new customers in the quarter just past suggests to me that there’s a perception that their offerings may help. The problem is that it’ll take very few problems for the wheels to fall off the wagon. In addition, there’s nothing on the horizon to suggest that the company is in a position to get expenses under control. I like the fact that the market is now paying much less for $1 of future sales, but I think the risk of capital loss is too great here. I would recommend continuing to avoid this name until we get better visibility into the legal issues. We also need some evidence that the company is capable of holding the line on expense growth.