Successful investing is as much about avoiding traps as it is about finding winners. A large holding collapsing can torpedo a portfolio and it can be quite difficult to recovery. Without the benefit of precognition, there is no way to be fully immune to torpedoes, but there are a few techniques that can reduce the chance of getting hit and/or reduce the damage upon impact.

At Portfolio Income Solutions we employ standard risk mitigation techniques such as position sizing and diversifying by economic exposure, but perhaps the strongest risk mitigation is concentrated experience in the REIT field. There are certain things that cannot really be found by an external analyst who is just joining a field, even if they are extremely capable. Companies with bad reputations often bury their past in ways that make it hard to uncover, but those who were around from the beginning know what really happened.

With that in mind, here are the 2 most dangerous REITs:

Allow me to begin by walking you through an exercise. Type DigitalBridge’s ticker (DBRG) into your favorite charting tool and look for a 10 year chart.

When I plug it into SNL Financial which is a high end, high quality, and very expensive database, this is what comes up.

DBRG is of course the yellow line with the index in blue. So, this shows DBRG beginning in early 2017. Different databases will probably show different start dates. Seeking Alpha’s charting tool, for example, shows it starting in 2013.

In actuality, Digital Bridge goes back decades. It has just transformed so many times that the automated databases cannot keep up.

This makes simply checking the total return history of a company like DigitalBridge difficult or even nearly impossible depending on what resources one has access to. An analyst freshly looking at DBRG may not be aware of the extent to which it has failed shareholders.

We were there. We remember the history

A history of DBRG

Long ago it was a mortgage REIT called NorthStar Realty Finance and it traded under the ticker NRF. Via a combination of foreclosures on the properties used as collateral for its loans and property acquisitions, it transitioned to an equity REIT. It dabbled in a wide variety of property types, ranging from hotels to manufactured housing. For a while it performed quite well generating strong cashflows and shareholder returns then, in my opinion, management got greedy.

Please note that I do not intend this as an accusation, it is merely my opinion and greed is a subjective term. With that said, here is the basis of that opinion.

In mid 2014, NorthStar Realty Finance spun off its manager into a new company called NorthStar Asset Management which traded under the ticker NSAM. Running 2 companies allows an executive to collect 2 paychecks, and in 2014 David Hamamoto became the highest paid REIT executive making a whopping $74 million as reported by The Real Deal.

“NorthStar Realty Finance CEO David Hamamoto was the highest-paid chief executive in the real estate industry last year, raking in nearly $74 million from two real estate investment trusts he runs. Hamamoto raked in more than $60 million for his role at NorthStar, which manages more than $19 billion worth of hotels. NorthStar Asset Management, a firm he spun off to shareholders last year, paid him about $14 million.”

The spinoffs didn’t stop there as NRF then spun off its European properties into a new REIT called NorthStar Realty Europe which traded under NRE. Of course NRE needed a manager so this too was to be managed by NSAM.

In early 2017, NorthStar Asset Management and NorthStar Financial did a 3 way merger with Colony Capital and was then known as Colony NorthStar which at the time had a market cap of about $9B.

Over time, it sold off large chunks of various types of real estate assets including a large healthcare sale to Welltower (WELL). It used much of the proceeds to buy digital infrastructure type assets. A joint venture called Digital Colony was formed between Digital Bridge Holdings and Colony NorthStar. In 2019 the joint venture, Digital Colony, bought Zayo for $14.3B.

Finally, In June of 2021, The REIT rebranded itself as Digital Bridge.

Over the years, I would estimate hundreds of billions of real estate has been cycled through the platform. Today, the company is attempting to capture the market excitement surrounding digital infrastructure, and amazingly it is working with the stock on a nice run up 105% in the last year.

Be careful with this one. Cashflows are terrible, it has an exceedingly complex capital structure, and management has shown the propensity to move to whatever the flavor of the month is. With each transition, management collects ample fees, but shareholders have not fared well.

The Ashford Saga

Hotels are hot right now. Vaccines and other COVID treatments are coming online and global travel is opening back up. Hotels, cruises, and airlines have rebounded ferociously off the bottom bringing the Ashford family along with them. Ashford itself has stayed afloat after a near death experience and BHR has generated an enviable return in the past 52 weeks.

One could look at BHR today and see a 7.73X FFO multiple. A value that deep in combination with the impressive returns of the past year could be quite intriguing, but having had a first row seat to the history I see it quite differently.

Much like DBRG, this is a story of management greed and shareholders paying the price.

Again, this is just my opinion, and again I will share some history to show where I am coming from.

Ashford Hospitality (AHT) went public in 2003. It was an internally managed hotel REIT and for a while seemed to just outperform peers. Its properties consistently scored better on RevPAR index, a measure of revenue per available room for a given submarket and property scale. They managed their hotels through Remington which was a 3rd party hotel operator that was affiliated with the executives.

Such affiliated hotel operation is prevalent among hotel REITs and given that Remington was charging a normal amount and produced strong property level results I don’t see this as a problem. AHT had a rather unique way of running the balance sheet of the REIT as it was high leverage but also consistently held a substantial cash stockpile.

To most, this seemed counterintuitive as they were having to pay interest on the debt when they could have used that cash hoard to pay down the debt, but when the Great Financial Crisis reared its ugly head it proved quite prescient.

As market prices of hotel REITs along with everything else cratered, AHT was able to use its massive cash pile to buyback somewhere around half of outstanding shares at of fraction of their pre and post crisis fundamental value.

This resulted in AHT springing out of the crisis in a way that other hotel REITs could not. It massively outperformed and they were rightfully proud putting the outperformance statistics in every investor presentation.

In the years following the financial crisis, things changed. In my opinion, this is when they got greedy. I don’t know if the well timed buyback and outperformance went to their head or what happened, but it was a full 180 degree flip.

In the pre-crisis era the company was managed in a very shareholder friendly way, and then after the crisis the majority of decisions seemed to benefit management at the cost of shareholders. Allow me to elaborate on these below.

Compensation ramped considerably

In 2011, Monty Bennett’s total pay spiked to $10.64 million, and in 2012, golden parachutes were effectively added as you can see below with the termination and change in control payments.

I’m all for executives being well compensated for their hard work, but it should be noted that AHT is a tiny company. With a market cap of just a few hundred million these restricted stock units (RSUs) represented management being handed a substantial portion of the company.

Over time the stock awards resulted in insider ownership over 20%.

I like the kind of insider ownership when executives buy the shares. That creates an alignment between management and investors. The kind of insider ownership where management is just given the shares is less desirable. Shareholders get diluted and management may not have to perform well when they are automatically getting more and more votes to entrench themselves.

High compensation alone would not have been enough to destroy massive shareholder value. The big problems started when they got creative with the company structure.

Spin-offs and multi-dipping

Ashford Hospitality was a standalone internally managed REIT with a hotel portfolio diversified across upscale, upper upscale, and luxury. In 2013 it split the company in two when it Spun off Ashford Prime .

Ashford Prime, which traded under AHP, contained the higher end luxury assets while the upscale hotels were held at Ashford Hospitality (AHT).

The advertised concept was that it would unlock value by AHP trading at a higher multiple. At best it was clever financial engineering to unlock a bit of value and at worse it was the first step in building an empire.

In 2014 the internally managed REIT Spun off Ashford Inc which would then act as the external manger to AHT and AHP. The external manager still trades today as Ashford Inc (AINC).

Now, Monty Bennett and some other members of management were multi-dipping, getting paychecks from AHT, AHP, AINC and Remington.

The overall expense to shareholders was immense. In 2014 the spinoff expenses hit costing over $50 million in G&A.

The real problem here is that G&A expenses were ongoing in addition to advisory fees that were frequently above $50 million annually.

And let's not forget that advisory fees were also being collected from Ashford Prime, now called Braemar (BHR).

The overall amount of fees extracted was just too much for a fairly small hotel portfolio.

They could stay afloat during the good times, but as you know, hotels are a cyclical business. The fee extraction left no room for error, leaving the companies far too levered heading into COVID.

I get the temptation to invest in hotels given the fundamental recovery that is about to happen with travel opening back up. I also understand the appearance of value at AHT and BHR. They own some beautiful hotels, some of which I have personally scoped out, and the proper value likely exceeds market price of the REITs.

The problem is that given this history I highly doubt any of that value will make it to shareholders.

Wrapping it up

Proper risk management is knowing the entire history of a company – not just the history management wants you to know.