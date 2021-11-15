Agendia Seeks $75 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Agendia N.V. has filed to raise $75 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm provides genetic profiling tests to assist in the treatment of breast cancer in women.
- AGDX has produced revenue growth but that growth is decelerating and operating losses and cash burn are high and growing.
A Quick Take On Agendia N.V.
Agendia N.V. (AGDX) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides a platform for genetic profiling of breast cancer patients to assist in their treatment.
When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Company & Technologies
Irvine, California-based Agendia was founded to develop genetic testing capabilities for women with breast cancer to help in care decision-making processes by predicting which cancers will metastasize over time.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Mark R. Straley, who has been with the firm since August 2015 and was previously President, Anatomical Pathology at Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Below is a brief overview video of how doctors diagnose and treat breast cancer:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include:
MammaPrint - 70 gene prognostic test
BluePrint - 80 gene molecular subtyping test
Agendia has received at least $277 million in equity investment from investors including Norgine Ventures B.V., Athyrium Opportunities, Korys Investments, Stichting Lichfield and Hartwig Houdstermaatschappij B.V.
Agendia - Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks to educate healthcare providers via a direct sales force and through distribution partners.
Below is a chart showing the growth in reimbursement coverage in the U.S. for the company's MammaPrint prognostic test:
(Source)
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
45.5%
|
2020
|
47.8%
|
2019
|
52.2%
(Source)
The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, dropped to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
0.2
|
2020
|
0.3
(Source)
Agendia’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for breast cancer diagnostics was an estimated $3.9 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $6.7 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing breast cancer incidence rate and increasing government reimbursement and initiatives for more screening activities.
Also, below is the breakdown of the global breast cancer diagnostics market by type of test in 2020:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Veracyte
Myriad Genetics
Hologic
Natera
Exact Sciences
Roche
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Guardant Health
Foundation Medicine
Invitae
Agendia N.V. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth
Stable gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating loss and net loss
Increasing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 43,918,000
|
8.5%
|
2020
|
$ 57,893,000
|
18.3%
|
2019
|
$ 48,936,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 32,270,000
|
10.2%
|
2020
|
$ 43,035,000
|
19.8%
|
2019
|
$ 35,921,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
73.48%
|
2020
|
74.34%
|
2019
|
73.40%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (21,389,000)
|
-48.7%
|
2020
|
$ (18,741,000)
|
-32.4%
|
2019
|
$ (20,583,000)
|
-42.1%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (24,101,000)
|
-54.9%
|
2020
|
$ (21,320,000)
|
-48.5%
|
2019
|
$ (22,342,000)
|
-50.9%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (19,649,000)
|
2020
|
$ (15,533,000)
|
2019
|
$ (13,680,000)
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, Agendia had $17.5 million in cash and $80.6 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($23.9 million).
Agendia N.V. IPO Details
Agendia intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately $19.3 million to satisfy our outstanding 9.5% Senior Secured Notes Due 2022 and other long-term liabilities;
to expand the scale and scope scale up of our commercial activities and build out our corporate commercial infrastructure and capabilities, including the hiring and training of sales and marketing personnel, to fund marketing initiatives and new product launches, and for the hiring and training of other commercial support personnel;
to fund and accelerate planned research and development initiatives focused on expanding clinical utility of our MammaPrint and Blueprint platform, completion of validation activities and regulatory processes for our NGS decentralized testing platform, the development of our Digital AI Pathology decentralized testing platform and development of our liquid biopsy offering; and
General working capital purposes including expanded expenditures relating to operating as a public company.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the status of legal claims against the firm, if any.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Cowen.
Commentary About Agendia’s IPO
AGDX is seeking U.S. public capital to pay down debt, fund its continued commercialization activities and further its R&D efforts.
The firm’s financials show continued revenue growth but at a decelerating rate of growth while producing high and increasing operating losses and growing operating cash burn.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($23.9 million).
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate dropped to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for providing decision optimization for breast cancer treatment is large and will likely grow in the future as the global population ages and more women contract breast cancer.
Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 26.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are a wide variety of competitors as well as its need for additional capital to fund its development plans.
When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.