In early 2021, I covered YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), the rapidly-growing American outdoor manufacturer company, which IPOed around two years ago. My initial thesis was a bit mixed. Specifically, I supported that while the company is often applauded for having built a great brand value resulting in strong pricing power, I remained concerned regarding the stock's valuation.

Fast forward almost a year later, YETI has rallied by around 34.5%, outperforming the overall market by a decent margin (the S&P 500 has gained by 23.1% during the same time).

On the one hand, I never doubted the company could indeed keep on executing its expansionary strategy successfully, as was also the case at the time of writing my previous article. In fact, over the past year, YETI has managed to grow its international presence and top-line meaningfully. On the other, however, it's not untrue to say that the stock's inflated valuation decreases investors' margin of safety and is likely to be more of a headwind in total returns rather than an indicator of potentially accelerated EPS growth moving forward.

But first, let's take a look at some of YETI's positive developments over the past few months, which should continue to drive growth in the company's financials.

What's To Like?

The most attractive characteristic from an investor's perspective, in my view, is management's swift, thoughtful, and clear execution. The company's products, fundamentally, have no moat. In theory, anyone could copy the same products with a different logo. There's nothing proprietary in manufacturing coolers - even if they are of high quality. What differentiates YETI from its peers almost exclusively is its brand value, which management has done a great job building.

Similar to the other brands depicted below, YETI's brand represents a certain lifestyle. And, if you are keen on this lifestyle, chances are you will be a customer.

Management has been leveraging the tailwinds attributed to its strong brand value to rapidly -and more importantly cleverly- grow YETI into something bigger than just a soft cooler company.

The company has gone from targeting two niche communities to 13 broader communities, increasing its total addressable market.

This is certainly displayed in the brand's growing international awareness.

Further, YETI's most recent Q3 results once again delivered great numbers backed by the company's successful expansionary strategy. Revenues grew 23% to $362.6 million, compared to $294.6 million during the same period last year.

More importantly, I love the growth in YETI's Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel revenues, which grew 31% to $197.1 million year-over-year driven by strong performance in both Drinkware and Coolers & Equipment. DTC sales are important because the margins are higher than having a third party as the middleman (e.g., Amazon's fulfillment).

As DTC sales as a percentage of total sales grow, YETI's margins should keep expanding. In Q3, the DTC channel grew to 54% of net sales vs. 51% in the prior-year period. Along with YETI's own economies of scale, we can clearly see the company's expansionary margin trajectory in the graph below.

With just a small chunk of YETI's revenues being sourced internationally, at just 9% of total sales, the company has a fantastic runway ahead for future growth. For instance, the company has yet to start selling in Mexico, Latin America, and Africa, which should further help grow the company's margins following scaling economics. We can clearly see the company's growing profitability prospects both on its ongoing EPS growth trajectory and from analysts raising their FY2021 and FY2022 EPS estimates.

Is YETI Stock Worth Buying Today?

So far, it all sounds good. I mean, the company is growing, is relatively highly profitable at its current stage, and there is a lot of room for international expansion ahead. That said, I feel that should the risks attached to YETI's case were to materialize, there is little margin of safety at the stock's current price levels.

What are these risks? Basically, I'm expanding my older points here as they still stand.

Demand for YETI's products is cyclical and susceptible to fluctuation in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales following the increased interest in outdoor activities. We can clearly see sales growth normalizing from last year's inflated levels.

Further, YETI has no moat. Sure, it differentiates itself from the lower-quality brands, but there's nothing proprietary here. No unique software, no patents, nothing somebody cannot copy. This can be said virtually for any other consumer brand, but it's true. If another brand in the space gains popularity over the next decade, YETI's sales could be hurt.

The company's high-quality philosophy is a double-edged sword. Products such as coolers have an extended lifetime value. My family has one that has lasted 16 years, and it still works just fine. In the case of YETI, its focus on high quality should further discourage recurring sales. Once a consumer has bought a bunch of YETI's products, they have no incentive to buy anything else for years. A travel mug lasts forever, and so YETI is likely to suffer from healthy numbers in recurring customers once its total number of addressable communities is exhausted.

At the end of the day, I'm asking myself how much do I want to pay for an outdoor-living accessory company and am still a bit hesitant to get behind YETI. Sure, YETI expects FY2021 EPS to land between $2.35-$2.37 (compared to the previous outlook of $2.25-$2.29), suggesting a 33% to 34% year-over-year increase. And sure, analysts expect double-digit EPS growth in the coming years, sort of justifying the current premium.

But am I excited to pay 21 times the company's potential FY2025 net income? Not really. Maybe for this year's net income, but not on such a far-out projection. And so, while I do appreciate YETI's qualities, thoughtful execution, robust financials, and can see the company growing consistently in the double-digits in the medium term, I remain neutral on the stock. That's not to say that the YETI shares do not have the potential to reward investors with satisfactory returns moving forward, but rather that the stock's overall investment case does not subjectively appeal to me.