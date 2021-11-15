Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF) is a US cannabis operator which is best known for its Superstore concept. Whereas the typical cannabis dispensary is more “to the point,” the Superstore concept aims to make purchasing cannabis a wonderful experience. PLNHF has generated strong profitability due to the higher margins sustained at the Superstore, and that appears to have earned it some premium as compared to peers. The stock nonetheless appears cheap in its own right and I expect shareholders to earn strong returns over the long term.

Planet 13 Stock Price

PLNHF trades above $4 per share, although it had briefly traded nearly 100% higher earlier in the year.

The stock appears to have fallen due to dampened enthusiasm regarding the potential for regulatory reform - the highs earlier in the year occurred after Democrats won the Georgia senate runoffs. While one might be tempted to state that the stock was expensive in February due to false hopes for regulatory reform, my view is that the stock was cheaply priced then and is even cheaper now.

What Is Planet 13

PLNHF is technically a multi-state operator (‘MSO’), meaning that it has cannabis operations in many states. That said, it has a concentrated footprint with most of its operations in Nevada and the rest in California.

That footprint may expand quickly. On August 5th, PLNHF won a license to operate in Illinois through its joint venture with Frank Cowan. On October 1st, PLNHF did acquire a Florida license for $55 million from Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), as TCNNF had overlapping assets from its acquisition of Harvest Health. These suggest that PLNHF will soon be operating a 4-state footprint as it builds out these new assets.

For now, though, PLNHF is perhaps most well-known for its Nevada assets - specifically its Superstore. The Planet 13 Superstore is located close to the Las Vegas strip and can be considered a true tourist destination.

The Superstore makes purchasing cannabis a full experience: you can watch the production in action, the scenery is beautiful, you won't leave without a few selfies. It is arguably this Superstore concept that distinguishes PLNHF from other MSOs. Perhaps the main hope is that PLNHF may be able to use its tourist destination appeal to drive higher profit margins.

Besides the Planet 13 Superstore, PLNHF also has the Medizin dispensary. These two assets give it exposure to the expected growth of the Nevada cannabis market.

PLNHF has recently opened a superstore in Orange County of California.

It remains unclear if the Superstore concept will work as well in California as it did in Nevada, considering that California has an unlimited dispensary model as compared to the limited dispensary model in Nevada.

Because the Superstore is inherently reliant on tourism, PLNHF did experience material financial weakness during the pandemic, as the lack of tourism to Las Vegas hurt sales. That said, business has more than recovered, as its latest quarter’s sales were nearly double that of the comparable quarter in 2019.

Looking longer term, PLNHF seeks to add at least 6 more Superstores across the nation, coupled with “ordinary” dispensaries for a complete footprint.

As hinted above, the Superstore concept appears to have helped PLNHF generate strong gross margins, which rank highly among peers.

It is worth noting that adjusted EBITDA margins are also quite respectable and competitive with the likes of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF).

Is Planet 13's Stock A Buy?

PLNHF used to be an arguably lesser-known cannabis stock, but that appears to have changed as its Superstore concept may have attracted the lure of retail investors. This has enabled PLNHF to trade at competitive valuations, with multiples higher than even Tier 1 operators like CRLBF or TCNNF.

Is that premium deserved? That’s hard to say. On the one hand, one can argue that PLNHF may be less vulnerable to price compression due to its Superstore concept, but on the other hand, I’d be hard-pressed to say that PLNHF is a better operator than any of the peer group above. Yet perhaps it really doesn’t matter: because cannabis remains federally illegal, US cannabis stocks cannot uplist to major exchanges and even more importantly, very few institutions dare invest in the sector. This has increased the potential for inefficiencies - which may explain why PLNHF trades more richly than higher quality peers. However, my point is that the relative undervaluation may be less meaningful when considering that the entire US cannabis sector appears deeply undervalued - again, due to low institutional ownership in the sector.

I can see PLNHF generating 20% to 30% long-term growth simply due to the secular tailwinds of cannabis itself. That warrants a 10x-15x price to sales multiple. PLNHF is currently trading at 6x sales and is expected to grow at a ~45% clip moving forward. The stock appears priced to offer strong returns from both underlying growth as well as multiple expansion. I can see the stock trading up to at least 10x sales - representing over 60% near-term upside.

Risks

There is no guarantee that the Superstore concept will enable it to maintain higher prices. It’s possible that after the initial aura has passed, consumers will prefer shopping at less extravagant locations due to lower prices. The Superstore concept is also reliant on tourism, and that may be negatively impacted if there are unfortunate developments of COVID-19.

As discussed above, cannabis is illegal on the federal level, which has impacted not only their access to banks but also access to auditors. As a result, PLNHF (and other MSOs) have employed auditors which lack the same reputation as the typical public company. There is always a possibility for poor internal controls - this risk is best mitigated through diversification across higher quality operators.

Investors should expect elevated volatility, if not only due to the lack of institutional ownership. While the fundamentals appear to be very strong, I wouldn’t be surprised if the stock price experienced wide movements especially in periods of broader market weakness.

Conclusion

The US cannabis sector represents a very attractive secular growth story. PLNHF has distinguished itself through its Superstore concept, which provides a unique experience for consumers. It is possible that this Superstore concept allows it to generate stronger profit margins and therefore stronger cash flows in the future. The stock does not trade obviously cheaper than peers, but the overall sector appears undervalued thus cannabis investors may appreciate the ability to invest in the cannabis superstore concept. I rate shares a strong buy for the long term.