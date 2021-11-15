felixmizioznikov/iStock via Getty Images

Housing prices where I live have gone completely off the rails and as much as market forces tend to rebalance situations like these, we have a long way to go because of various factors that include the following reasons.

Lack of supply

Skilled-labor shortage

Increase of cash buyers (no financing)

Borrowers with large down payments

Zoning laws that conflict with profitable construction - Developers will continue building houses that maximize their profit potential and because existing laws do not allow enough density to justify smaller structures

The result is that we are seeing average homes listed at $350K sell for $400K by the time it's all done.

Apartment rents aren't looking much better with 3 bedroom rents jumping well over $2,000/month compared with $1,200/month no more than a year ago.

Manufactured housing on land that is owned by someone else (person or entity) is not very common in this part of the Pacific Northwest and often times these communities are viewed as less-desirable or "trailer-trash". This isn't to say that there aren't nice manufactured housing communities in the area but that most people are going to have a negative association in their mind.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is not a slumlord, in fact, I see them as the exact opposite in the sense that they are giving those who are looking for a place to live an affordable option that a family with average income can actually attain. The result of this is building communities that people want to live in and creating an attractive investment for investors through the sale of manufactured homes (provide financing at interest rates significantly higher than traditional mortgage rates). In other words, the properties UMH focuses on would be considered a major niche in the investment world compared with traditional housing development companies and apartment REITs.

Manufactured Housing Has Come A Long Way

Initially, manufactured housing was referred to as mobile homes which were essentially box-shaped houses and were skinny enough that they could be transported in one piece. From that came double wide and triple wide mobile homes that had many of the characteristics of a traditional stick built house.

The manufactured housing that is produced today has improved significantly as the result of The Department of Housing and Urban Development setting construction standards in 1976 that ensured safety and quality.

The most significant improvement goes to the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 where it was established that all manufactured housing must meet the latest building codes which made them comparable to traditional housing in terms of quality and materials.

In other words, manufactured housing today presents itself as a worthwhile investment that is likely to retain more of its value than it did in the past. Older manufactured housing was often seen as an asset that will decrease in value and will eventually need to be torn down and replaced.

The median sale price of a new stick-built house was $325K in August 2020 while the average price of a new manufactured house was between $57K for a single-wide and $109K for a double-wide.

Another challenge that manufactured housing faced is the fact that you cannot qualify for a normal mortgage until the unit has been tied-down and title eliminated so that it becomes physical property with the land that it's on. This meant that non-traditional financing options and privately financed contracts were necessary (especially when the manufactured house was on a lot where they were paying lot rent to another person/entity).

As a result, this makes UMH even more attractive as an investment because they are building communities that are attractive to live in with affordability that competitive with renting an apartment.

Rental Revenue

One of the most important aspects of UMH's portfolio is to differentiate between the cost to rent the lot (also referred to as site rent) and the cost to rent the house. The table from slide 10 - Portfolio and Rental Capacity by State is helpful for understanding the breakdown of UMH's income streams.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

Total Developed Sites - This represents the total number of available sites that have been improved where they are eligible for a manufactured house to be placed on it or there is already one on it. Average Monthly Site Rent - Of the 86.2% of sites that are occupied, UMH receives an average of $470/month in rent for the land alone. Total Rentals - Of the 23,973 sites there are a total of 8,700 rental units owned by UMH. The current occupancy of those rental units stands at 95.1%. Average Monthly Home Rent - The cost for lot rent and the rent for the house is an average of $809/month.

The key difference to understand with the numbers above is that the rent from the lots will always be applicable even if someone owns their manufactured house outright. The final column takes into consideration the lot rent charge in addition to the cost of renting the manufactured house which is extremely affordable relative to traditional housing.

UMH has made huge strides in the number of rental units it maintains over the last five years and the occupancy rate has also increased steadily during that same time frame.

Housing Sales and Financing

Another method of income for UMH comes in the form of sales and financing those sales. Anyone who purchases a residence will still be required to pay lot rent but they have the benefit of eventually owning their residence and no longer needing to make payments after they pay back their contract in full. These loans offer an attractive source of income because they are charged rates significantly higher than traditional housing (this is primarily because financing a manufactured house on land owned by someone else is significantly more risky). The risk for UMH is minimal because even if the borrower defaults UMH will still own the land and the home and they either sell or rent the house to the next party that is interested.

One of the biggest problems for borrowers in the current housing market is that their down payment, closing, and potential realtor fees have escalated to the point where it is a challenge for many to qualify in the first place. On a $100K mortgage over 25 years at the going interest rate of 7.1% would result in monthly payments of $713/month (principal and interest). Most of the loans require 10% down which is much more manageable than the comparable stick-built home that would cost 3X this amount.

The current weighted average yield is 7.1% on these properties and the portfolio is almost $52 million in size. Housing sales (in dollars) have reached a new high every year since 2016 and is on track to have nearly triple over the last five years. This has made it possible for the loan portfolio to steadily grow with the current principal outstanding more than double the size of the portfolio in 2017.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

The combination of rental and financed income are key factors that are responsible for the majority of the revenue generated by UMH. The CEO had this to say about sales in the Q3-2021 Financial Supplement:

Our sales results also continue to improve. Sales of manufactured homes for the quarter increased 15% and for the year have increased 45%. Year to date, our sales volume of $21.8 million has already broken our annual sales record that was set last year of $20.3 million. Our income from sales for the year is $1.5 million as compared to $445,000 representing an increase of 246%.

Cumulative Results and Dividends

Total revenue is up 15% year-over-year compared with where results were in Q3-2020. Assuming that Q4-2021 results maintain the current 15% improvement (this is where we are at Q3-2021 year-over-year) we would see FY-2021 revenue of $198 million. This has generated funds from operations (FFO) of $.65/share as of Q3-2021 and they are estimated to come in at $.89/share FY-2021. This would represent year-over-year growth of 27% and FastGraphs estimates for 2022 and 2023 are looking to come in at 17% and 15% respectively.

As mentioned previously, the rental and sales revenue generate the bulk of the total revenue with sales and financing continuing to increase as a total percentage of revenue.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

Total FFO generated as of Q3-2021 is $30.1 million whereas FY-2020 had total FFO of $29.2 million.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

UMH's 2021-YTD results has not only been phenomenal but it has resulted in the first dividend increase since 2009 as the payout ratio continues to strengthen and now creates a clear path to long-term dividend growth going forward. Dividend growth is something that has been absent for more than a decade so this kind of welcome news has definitely pushed the stock price higher and is the direct result of improving fundamentals.

Even if we exclude COVID from the timeline, UMH's dividend was not sustainable as recent as 2019. In many ways, I am surprised that UMH continued to pay $.72/share per year given the volatility of their FFO over the last decade. Using FFO of $.89/share for the FY-2021 estimate and $.76/share for the FY-2021 dividend we arrive at a payout ratio of 85%. FY-2022 FFO is estimated to come in at $1.05/share which would mean a payout ratio of 72% (I expect to see a similar size dividend increase of $.04/share to $.80/share annually in 2022 for an estimated 76% payout ratio).

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

Debt and Coverage Ratios

Dividend increases are only as strong as the foundation they are built on and debt/coverage ratios are great indicators of the direction the company is headed and can help us understand if the current boost to the stock is temporary.

Interest coverage and fixed-charge coverage both look to be healthy and we see net debt/adjusted EBITDA has also strengthened significantly.

Source: Q3-2021 Supplemental Earnings

Maturities are also very well-rounded for UMH with about 13% of total debts outstanding needing to be refinanced by the end of FY-2022. Roughly 75% of maturities are due by 2025 or after.

Source: Q3-2021 Supplemental Earnings

Another key item mentioned in the Supplemental Earnings was the potential to boost earnings another $.10-$.15 by refinancing UMH Preferred Series C (UMH.PC).

Our balance sheet is strong, and we are well positioned to assertively refinance our 6.75% Series C Preferred Stock next year which could result in earnings growth of $0.10-$0.15 per share depending on the ratio of debt and equity used for the redemption."

Conclusion

UMH currently looks richly priced, however, the current results have justified the significant change in the valuation of the company. I like UMH the outlook for UMH for the improvement to its metrics but also because its business model is creating solutions for renters and borrowers who cannot afford traditional home ownership. The market for homeownership is growing but the costs associated with it continues to push out prospective buyers who do not have the means to compete with buyers who are purchasing with cash or have a significant down payment that makes home ownership significantly more attainable.

I expect that even in a bad market UMH will continue to perform well because it provides solutions to a growing problem and there aren't many big players that are currently addressing this problem.

Using the image from FastGraphs earlier, I wanted to explore what some reasonable valuation ranges might be over the next two years. At the current price of $23.12/share the current valuation comes in at:

26X FFO for 2021.

22X FFO for 2022

19.3X FFO for 2023

The current valuation of 26X FFO is likely to be at its max for the short-term. Assuming that the medium and long-term meet the same criteria, the share price would be:

$27.04/Share for 2022 (17% upside excluding dividends)

$31.20/Share for 2023 (35% Upside excluding dividends)

Both the medium and long-term prospects look good even at the current valuation (roughly 20% annualized returns if you include the dividends). This is also assuming that there are no significant events that change/improve estimated FFO levels for 2022 and 2023 (remember, there is significant savings potential for refinancing current UMH.PC in 2022).