SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) third quarter results and subsequent price performance has reaffirmed its long-term bull case. The fledgling fintech company now expects to outperform its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance in spite of what has been a year that saw one of its largest revenue sources restricted by the government's student loan moratorium.

The stock was up double digits in after-hours trading following the release of its earnings, capping off what had been a spectacular run in the preceding weeks. SoFi now moves to make itself a household brand name and continue to deliver on its strategy for long-term shareholder value creation. Indeed, this flywheel strategy built on offering its members a full suite of financial products that can be layered on top of each other to keep customers engaged and within the ecosystem is working and holds the potential to deliver strong shareholder value in the decade ahead.

The recent earnings sent a clear message that SoFi intends to be a strong economic force and custodian of shareholder value and that it intends to execute above its guidance.

However, it is important to note that even with the recent bullish price action the stock still sits 20% below its 52-week high. The upward revision of growth provided at the time of its go-public transaction and a number of upcoming positive catalysts are likely to see SoFi achieve new 52-week highs in the next year.

Earnings Results Support More Future Upside

SoFi's earnings for its fiscal 2021 third quarter saw revenue of $272 million, a year-over-year increase of 36% and a beat of $16.38 million on consensus estimates. The quarter was also the fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA with $10 million generated. SoFi also added 377,000 new members to bring its total members to 2.94 million, a sequential increase of 14.7% and a year-over-year increase of 96%. This growth in members was primarily driven by new signups to SoFi Money, SoFi Invest and SoFi Credit Card.

SoFi's lending segment realized $215 million of revenue during the quarter, a sequential growth of 25%. This also constituted the largest share of total revenues at 79% and was driven primarily by record funded volume and revenue in SoFi's personal loans business. Critically, this addressed a bearish point that focused on the company's dependence on student loan refinancing for the majority of its growth. SoFi has been extremely successful at diversifying its revenue base. This execution has clearly borne fruit as the student loan market remains constrained by the moratorium with volumes for SoFi's Student Loan Refinancing still at less than half their pre-Covid levels.

Financial Services saw net revenue of $12.6 million, up from $3.2 million in the year-ago quarter but down sequentially from $17 million. The company's Technology Platform, which houses Galileo, saw total accounts increase to 88.8 million at the end of the quarter for total net revenue of $50 million, a sequential increase of around 11%.

Overall, SoFi saw its fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year triple-digit total product growth. This was up 108% during the quarter to reach 4.3 million, creating the momentum the company required to revise upwards its revenue guidance for fiscal 2021.

A key risk remains the extent to which the current valuation is heated as SoFi currently sports a market capitalization of $18.10 billion. However, the company has also exceeded $1 billion in annualized run-rate revenue and has $4.6 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. Revenue from next year is expected to ramp up as the moratorium expires and SoFi likely deploys its capital for bolt-on acquisitions.

A Growing Fintech Company

SoFi outperformed expectations even as the moratorium on one of its largest business units was extended. Hence, this quarter was akin to winning a race with your shoes tied. Next year should see rapidly accelerating revenue growth with favourable year-over-year comps for SoFi's Student Loan Refinancing. This will likely lead to a record acceleration of growth and a continued upward momentum on the company's common shares.

SoFi's strategy to create and maintain the first digital one-stop-shop to meet the financial wants of its members for every major event in their lives is working. The company has built itself a brand and strong financial base that it now needs to compound over the decade coming. The bank charter is the obvious next step and should help SoFi enhance its profitability profile. Bears might be right that the recent run might have been overextended but they miss the wider growth story that looks set to play out next year. Fintech continues to eat the old financial zeitgeist with now digital-only companies increasingly playing a dominant role in our financial lives. I continue to hold SoFi as a core part of my long-term portfolio.