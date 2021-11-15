Rhodium Enterprises Aims For $100 Million IPO
Summary
- Rhodium Enterprises has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.
- The firm is a growing operator of Bitcoin mining computers.
- RHDM has ordered large numbers of new miners as it seeks to expand its mining operations.
A Quick Take On Rhodium Enterprises
Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm aims to be a fully integrated Bitcoin mining company with liquid-cooled mining computers.
RHDMs expansion plans are dependent on the receipt of large numbers of new mining computers in the coming months.
When we learn management’s pricing and valuation expectations for the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Company
Fort Worth, Texas-based Rhodium was founded to acquire and operate various infrastructure assets for Bitcoin mining operations.
Management is headed by Co-founder and CEO, Nathan Nichols, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously VP Business Development at an unnamed liquid cooling product company.
Below is a brief overview video of an example of liquid cooling technologies:
(Source)
Rhodium has received at least $151 million in equity, debt and convertible notes. in equity investment from investors including Imperium Investments Holdings.
The firm currently operates approximately 22,600 Bitcoin mining computers at its initial Texas facility with 80 MW of power capacity producing around 1.8 exahashes of mining capacity.
Management expects to receive delivery of additional mining computers so that by the end of 2021, its total hashrate will increase to 2.7 exahashes per second.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
8.2%
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
46.2%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose sharply to 12.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
12.2
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
2.2
(Source)
Rhodium’s Market & Competition
The global market for Bitcoin mining is currently in significant flux, with the recent bans on mining in China causing a large amount of that country's hashpower to exit the network while those operators look for a more suitable location.
The market value for mining depends on the price of Bitcoin, since the majority of value going to the miner is a function of the current Bitcoin reward rate of 6.25 Bitcoin per successfully mined block.
At a price of $50,000 per Bitcoin, the annual mining rewards would be approximately $16.425 billion.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Bitfarms
Argo Blockchain
DMG Blockchain
Hive Blockchain
Hut 8 Mining
HashChain Technology
DPW Holdings
Layer1 Technologies
Riot Blockchain
Marathon Patent Corp.
Stronghold Digital Mining
Others
Rhodium Enterprises' Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
Similar gross profit trajectory and high gross margin
A swing to operating profit and net profit
High cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 48,181,000
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 5,150,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 42,631,000
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ 4,527,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
88.48%
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
87.90%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 18,000,000
|
37.4%
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ (874,000)
|
-17.0%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 2,280,000
|
4.7%
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ (287,000)
|
-0.6%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (62,702,000)
|
From April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020
|
$ (3,010,000)
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Rhodium had $25.1 million in cash and $159.2 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($167.7 million).
Rhodium Enterprises' IPO Details
Rhodium intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may differ.
Class A and Class B common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class A shareholders will have full economic rights while Class B shareholders will not have economic rights but will have the right to convert to Class A shares on a one-for-one basis.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to contribute the net proceeds of this offering to Rhodium Holdings in exchange for Rhodium Units. Rhodium Holdings will use such proceeds to construct new sites and for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of miners.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes that any legal claims would not have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is B. Riley Securities.
Commentary About Rhodium’s IPO
RHDM is seeking to go public to fund its significant growth plans.
The firm’s financials show growing topline revenue and a swing to profit but high use of cash in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($167.7 million) due to large purchases of additional mining computers.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose sharply to 12.2x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for mining Bitcoin is large and increasingly global as the network adjusts to a recent ban in China, its historical primary location.
B. Riley Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 9.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the fluctuating price of Bitcoin which has the potential to impact its financial results in a ‘lumpy’ and somewhat unpredictable manner.
When we learn management’s pricing and valuation expectations for the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
