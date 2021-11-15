Andrii Zorii/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Whilst the oil and gas supermajor, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has sustained their moderate dividend yield of 4.69% throughout the years of recent turmoil, these tough times have nevertheless hindered their ability to further reward their shareholders. Thankfully it appears that when looking ahead, their shareholders could see the most generous returns ever during 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Thanks to oil and gas prices recovering from the severe downturn of 2020, their cash flow performance has also recovered throughout the first nine months of 2021. Whilst their operating cash flow of $19.729b is already more than 100% higher than their previous result of $8.339b during the first nine months of 2020, it was actually weighed down by a working capital draw that was $1.438b larger than during 2020. Unsurprisingly, this has left them with ample free cash flow that has seen their dividend coverage reach a very strong 187.14% and thus leaving scope to send their dividend payments through the roof, assuming that oil prices remain supportive. Although even if they moderate back towards materially lower levels, their capital allocation strategy still forecasts scope to fund higher dividends well into the future, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Chevron November 2021 Investor Presentation.

It can be seen that even if Brent crude oil prices revert back from their current mid-$80 per barrel level to only $60 per barrel on average, they still stand to generate upwards of $25b of excess free cash flow after dividend payments during the next five years. Since it can also be seen that their dividend payments are forecast at approximately $50b during this same period of time, even a quick back of the envelope calculation shows that in theory, their dividends could be increased by upwards of 50%.

Although it would be very nice to receive such a massive dividend increase, naturally management would never make such a large increase so quickly. It nevertheless still shows that their capital allocation strategy lays the foundations for years of dividend growth that does not necessarily rely upon high oil prices since $60 per barrel is quite modest of an assumption. Whilst oil prices may falter in the future, at least at the moment they are looking quite strong with OPEC managing the market and thus they could continue providing a further boost that will only enhance their ability to reward their shareholders during 2022.

Image Source: Author.

Following their cash flow performance recovering from the downturn of 2020 during the first nine months of 2021, their net debt plunged by a very impressive 19.30% or $7.37b since the end of 2020, which is essentially the equivalent of deleveraging at $10b per annum. Apart from further giving scale to the sheer massive size of their company, this also shows that their net debt will plunge to levels not seen in many years, unless their shareholder returns are increased dramatically.

Image Source: Author.

Since leverage is primarily a function of net debt relative to their earnings, it was no surprise to see that their recovering financial performance and plunging net debt has resulted in dramatically lower leverage than at the end of 2020. This has seen their net debt-to-EBITDA plunge to only 1.13 and thus towards the bottom of the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00. It was also excellent to see the extreme closeness of their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow, which indicates very desirable cash conversion and thus bodes very well for the quality of their earnings.

Unless they increase their shareholder returns, their leverage will continue plunging in tandem with their net debt. Despite being desired by debt holders, if their leverage continues decreasing it would actually leave them underleveraged since their leverage is already low and thus safe. Whilst this may initially sound abstract to new investors, essentially shareholders should not wish for their company to have very little to no leverage because their financial position would not be optimized to create value for their shareholders, who are, after all, the owners of the company. This would see too much capital retained within the company instead of being returned to their shareholders because reducing leverage below an already safe level provides no material benefit through further lowering their already low risk profile.

Since the current oil prices environment is seeing their net debt plunge by approximately $10b per annum, this allows management to provide the most generous returns that their shareholders have seen in years, thereby creating value whilst also optimizing their capital structure. This by extension makes their approximate $10b of potential excess free cash flow a suitable baseline expectation for bonus shareholder returns on top of their existing dividend payments during 2022, which could come through either share buybacks. If this comes to fruition, it would eclipse their current $8b record for share buybacks during 2008, as per slide fifteen of their previously linked November 2021 investor presentation.

Image Source: Author.

When viewing their liquidity, it instantly appears strong with a current ratio of only 1.28 and a cash ratio of 0.24, which as one of the supermajor oil and gas companies is further boosted by their advantaged access to capital markets versus their smaller independent peers. This helps source liquidity to refinance any future debt maturities as required in the coming years, thereby cementing their very healthy financial position and thus their ability to direct more free cash flow towards their shareholders.

Conclusion

Whilst only time will ultimately tell the split between higher dividends and share buybacks when they report their next earnings in early 2022, it seems that their shareholders could see the most generous returns ever thanks to their ample free cash flow and low leverage. When looking further ahead, their capital allocation strategy lays the foundations for years of dividend growth and thus I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Chevron's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.