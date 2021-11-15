Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:BRPHF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Novogratz - Founder, CEO and Chairman

Damien Vanderwilt - Co-President & Head, Global Markets

Christopher Ferraro - Co-President

Alex Ioffe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Deepak Kaushal - BMO Capital Markets

Mark Palmer - BTIG

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

George Sutton - Craig Hallum

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Operator

00:04 Good morning, and welcome to Galaxy Digital’s Third Quarter Twenty Twenty One Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Galaxy’s Investor Relations Team. Please go ahead. You may begin.

Unidentified Company Representative

0:20 Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Galaxy Digital’s third quarter earnings call. Before we begin, please note that our remarks today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those identified in our filings with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities on SEDAR, and available on our website or in future filings we make with other securities regulators. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today and will not be updated. In addition, none of the information on this call constitutes a recommendation, solicitation or offer by Galaxy Digital or its affiliates to buy or sell any securities, including Galaxy Digital Securities.

1:00 With that, I’ll now turn it over to Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

Michael Novogratz

01:04 Good morning, everyone. We’re actually calling from our new office down here on 300 Vesey, so there’s an air of excitement. I’m going to start off by quoting my favorite song, which is Bitcoin Go To the Moon, which says Novogratz is bullish, and I promise you and my children I will never again use my name in the third person, but it kind of completely encapsulates how I’m feeling about our industry and our Company right now. Galaxy is at a unique perch, in that we see institutional investors in every bucket, we see people that are building these ecosystems on a daily basis, and so we’re really seeing the energy that’s pouring into the space right now. When I travel to the Mideast or around the country and meet with big institutional allocators, they’re either allocating already or they’re getting very close. This last year, we’ve seen twenty five billion dollars of money move into the venture space. That’s a staggering amount versus where we were in the past. So, it’s hard for me not to believe that the GDP is a space, right, the market cap, which is currently around three trillion dollars, isn’t a lot higher in a year.

2:14 When we meet with new founders, our Venture Teams are constantly meeting with new founders, we see an explosion of innovation, people building on top of platforms and building on top of those, and so the opportunities of new innovation to invest in and to help guide through to trade, to custody continues to expand. Then, when I look at the NFT space, the NFT space came from nowhere and is already trading three point five billion dollars a day. Last quarter, ten billion dollars of NFTs traded. So, it’s hard not to be bullish. Because of that, I think it’s really clear to see that this is a growth industry and Galaxy is a growth company. Eighteen months ago, kind of pre-COVID, or maybe it was two years ago, we were roughly eighty people, and today the combined Galaxy BitGo entity would be five hundred and ten people. That’s a lot of growth. We’ve taken our office of people, right, that we hired Jen Lee, as our Chief People Officer, now we have 10 people working on recruiting, onboarding and integrating, to try to build what we hope is the investment bank of the future. One really exciting announcement I want to make before I get to our earnings is that we’ve just announced today that Neal Katyal, the former Deputy Solicitor General of the United States, one of the most prominent lawyers in all of America, and a dear friend of mine, is joining us as a senior advisor. He’s going to chair an Advisory Committee for us, mostly helping us in D.C. navigating what we think is going to be an interesting political and regulatory framework, but also helping us with our own Legal Department here, and commercial opportunities around the firm. So, we want to welcome Neal. I couldn’t be more excited.

04:17 Let me turn to earnings real quick. Listen, it was an awesome quarter, right? Net comprehensive income increased to five hundred seventeen million dollars in the quarter. That’s up over thousand percent from the previous year. Our year-to-date comprehensive income, one point two billion dollars. It’s pretty remarkable, the earnings power that this industry is providing us. It would be fair to say that some of the income is attributable to overall price appreciation of the assets that we hold and the venture investments that we hold, but our operating businesses are also doing amazingly well. Damien, Chris and Alex are going to provide much more detail about that later in the call. Finally, I’m excited to share that our preliminary earnings quarter to date, as of November twelve, are approximately four hundred million dollars, meaning, that our total year-to-date earnings are over one point six billion dollars as of last Friday. Regarding our U.S. listing, as we previously announced, subject to all required regulatory approvals and processes, we remain in progress to redomicile and list in the United States. We confidentially submitted a Registration Statement with the SEC relating to the move to the U.S. and are actively engaged in the comment process. We now expect to complete this process, to list in the U.S., in the first quarter of twenty twenty two.

5:36 And regarding our acquisition of BitGo, we expect to close this deal concurrently with our move to the U.S. in the first quarter Through this process, we’ve been running at full speed and continue to grow the business concurrently, taking advantage of market opportunities and progressing with our BitGo integration planning daily, and, as shareholders, you should be very excited for what Galaxy has accomplished this quarter and the combined Galaxy/BitGo can accomplish next year and going forward.

6:05 With that, I’m going to turn it over to Damien Vanderwilt, our Co-President and Head of Global Markets.

Damien Vanderwilt

06:11 Thanks very much, Mike. Good morning, everybody. I’d like to take a minute to also welcome Neal Katyal to our Leadership Team. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Neal through the last quarter, as we were figuring out his position here, and he’s really something and we can’t wait to get him in here to help us navigate D.C. and regulation, as Mike alluded to. I want to underscore a few of Mike’s comments about adoption trends, before I jump into the performance of our Asset Management and Advisory businesses, which have both had phenomenal quarters.

06:50 In my over twenty years in market-facing roles, I’ve spoken to clients, investors and prospects every single day, and this past quarter, and fourth quarter to date, I have never seen the volume of interested inbounds come across my desk. I’ve spoken to everyone from twenty two-year-old crypto billionaires looking for investing and trading advice to the Investment Committees of the most conservative pension funds in the world who are exploring adding Bitcoin and crypto their investment mandates.

07:18 Let me share some interesting insights with you from conversations with our global clients. Institutions are getting up the curve extremely quickly on our sector. Most now have dedicated Crypto Teams. Alternative managers are onboarding with us regularly now and, where possible, applying trad-flash strategies to crypto assets. For many of the world’s largest asset allocators and institutions, however, a lack of regulatory clarity continues to heavily influence the ways that their capital can be invested in the sector. Mike touched on those. The path of least resistance for many has been allocating capital to the crypto sector focused on venture and private equity funds, who inherently have limited capacity.

08:06 This wall of capital is leading to rapidly ascending private company valuations, and this leads me to two important observations. One, it can be misleading to look at the way capital is being allocated today and conclude that the institutional community is not rapidly becoming sophisticated in the sector. Most are, in fact, much more sophisticated than they’re current investing activity suggests. Two, that when we do get regulatory clarity, there is a gigantic wall of capital that is waiting to be allocated to the sector directly, which is exactly what Galaxy Digital is designed to facilitate.

08:44 Now, to put some of those calls and numbers into context, remember where we stand today. As Mike mentioned, we have seen reports and data indicating that over twenty four billion dollars of investment and fundraising in the digital assets economy today have occurred this year, and our own internal trackers indicate that the invested dollars into the space is actually closer to double that amount year to date through October. By comparison, for you all, in twenty twenty, it was less than seven billion dollars, using the same trackers, and we still have two more months to go in twenty twenty one. What’s more, is we’re seeing well over four hundred billion dollars now with daily crypto and market volumes on exchanges and a market capitalization of the crypto sector of nearly three trillion dollars.

09:32 So, what is that telling me? I think the accelerated investment activity is boosting valuations, as I mentioned. It’s adding to the number of crypto unicorns, which is notable. That number is standing at more than twenty crypto firms with valuations north of one billion dollars. Notably, that group includes a few custody platforms, we think because financial services incumbents are looking to get into that space, whether through deals or partnerships. That’s, of course, part of the reason we are buying BitGo, the second largest crypto custodian in the world. Despite that one point two billion dollars deal price setting a record at the time, we’re already seeing its smaller competitors appreciate in value. It seems like investors are realizing what we have known for a little while, which is that adding custody services in crypto is an integral step to becoming a leader across the space. I remember distinctly the world pre-announcing BitGo, where one of the most frequent questions I got from our clients is, how and where do I securely store our digital assets.

10:40 Until May of this year, my team and I had been directing them to our network of trusted crypto custodial partners, and now, once we close, our clients will have the option to custody where they transact and can rely on Galaxy for the entire lifecycle of transacting and holding digital assets. Beyond custody, my read on all these eyepopping valuations is that the investing world is waking up to what we’ve been saying, that the addressable market opportunity is largely untapped and has the potential to increase exponentially as applications of blockchain technology for facilitation of broader trade and commerce become a reality. As I’ve said previously, the one thing we could have wrong in our forecast is the size of the TAM. It could be a lot bigger than even we at Galaxy believe it could be.

11:31 Now, turning to our business units, I’ll provide an update for Asset Management and Investment Banking units and Chris will provide updates for Trading, Mining and our Principal Investment Portfolio. Beginning with asset management business, we continue to see strong demand for both passive and active exposure to crypto currencies. During the third quarter, we saw significant inflows into our funds, and we saw assets under the management increased fifty seven percent from the end of the second quarter, reaching two point two billion dollars having grown one hundred and seventy five percent year-to-date.

12:06 Net client inflows in the quarter exceeded four ninety million dollars confirming that the investment case for crypto currencies in a fund structure remains compelling. So even in the quarter, where crypto asset prices were rising backing out the impact of asset price increases, we continue to see net new capital coming into the Galaxy platform. And the trend our team attractive positive net inflows has continued quarter to date, as we're thrilled to share the market but as of the end of October, our assets under management have now reached three point two billion dollars. That is pretty remarkable growth since we ended twenty twenty at just eight hundred million dollars in assets and the management.

12:52 We continue to have a really strong partnership with our friends at CI in Canada through a number of products, with our Ethereum ETF, that’s now well over $1 billion in AUM, and we’ve added number of other incredible partners to the Galaxy ecosystem since we last spoke. In August, we partnered with Alerian to launch the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Indexes and Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Indexes. These indexes support the ever-growing demand for investment opportunities in the blockchain and crypto economy.

13:30 In September, we announced a strategic partnership with Invesco ETFs, to develop a comprehensive suite of U.S.-listed, physically backed, digital asset exchange credit funds. This exciting alliance of market-leading capabilities will offer investors an unprecedented combination of solutions and information that gives structure to the complex and fast-moving digital assets space. We’re tremendously excited to work with Invesco and the leadership there on products for the future.

14:00 On the new product front, we were excited to launch the Galaxy DeFi Index Fund, which is a passively managed fund providing institutional investors access to returns based on the performance of DeFi through a simple, secure vehicle, with exposure to the largest and most liquid portions of the decentralized finance crypto market. The fund was seeded by our friends and long-term partners, New Zealand Funds, a wealth management firm that manages over two billion dollars of New Zealanders’ savings.

14:32 Finally, in October, an announcement was made regarding the launch of the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF, which offer thematic equity exposure to global public companies and select investment vehicles that are actively engaged in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

14:57 Turning to our actively managed venture funds, as we reported last quarter, the Galaxy Interactive Fund has deployed substantially all of the three twenty five million dollars committed in the overall fund, which was already the largest franchise dedicated to the interactive sector. As a reminder, we established Galaxy interactive in twenty eighteen to fill a gap in funding available to companies in the interactive sector. The intersection of Content finance and technology. And in October, we announced that Galaxy Interactive has raised a fund with three twenty five million dollars committed capital with participation from over seventy new LPs including institutional investors, endowment, strategic investors and family offices. And shareholders, it is key to remember that Galaxy Digital retains an LP interest in both Galaxy Interactive Fund offerings, as well as GP.

15:54 Moving now to our Investment Banking business, there has been a flurry of activity in just the past few weeks, demonstrating the significant amount of interest investors and companies have in the crypto economy, but also the substantial network that our Banking Team has built over the past year.

16:12 GDIB closed three deals in the last three weeks, is working on eight active mandates and maintains an active pipeline including many more potential deals. Regarding the first of those deals in October of this year, our Advisory Team acted as exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent on a fifty million dollars capital raise for CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider for both proprietary and client use cases across the digital asset, machine learning and VFX rendering spaces. The team also advised on two M&A transactions, which are expected to be announced shortly, and for one of these, we acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the acquirer. I look forward to updating you on both transactions next time we speak. Last, but not least, our team served as digital assets advisor on a capital markets transaction, which is expected to be announced this week.

17:02 The team remains extremely busy, working through eight active mandates in various stages of execution. The engagements remain primarily for capital raising, given the staggering amount of fundraising activity we’ve seen in our sector in the past few quarters. We’ve also been hiring to asset with the growing demand and the historic levels of transactional and fundraising activity we’re seeing in our industry. Since we last spoke to you, we’ve added a Senior Managing Director in New York to enhance origination and execution efforts, for which we continue to see accelerated demand. Overall, we remain confident we’ll continue to see strong growth in both our Asset Management and Advisory businesses, and the infrastructure both Steve and Michael are building to support that expansion. I’ll now hand the call to Chris Ferraro, my Co-President, who will walk you through some investment trends we’re focused on, details for our Trading and Mining businesses, and an update on the very important and exciting BitGo acquisition progress.

Christopher Ferraro

18:02 Thanks, Damien, and good morning all. I’ll first cover the performance of our Trading, Mining and Investing businesses. Our Trading business continued to show that, despite seasonal and price volatility, we can grow through greater depth of relationships with counterparties across spot, derivatives and lending execution, as well as providing opportunistic marketmaking offerings to ecosystem players. Before we get into specific key metrics, I want to provide greater clarity on a regular question we get about Trading. In thinking about the businesses split between, one, our firm’s core long active trading on our own behalf versus, two, all betaneutral counterparty-facing and liquidity provider activities, the year-to-date contribution for counterparty and marketmaking-related activities is approximately mid-teens as an overall mix of total net revenues. To be clear, we’re considering net revenue as realized and net unrealized gains in Trading net of funding costs, plus net interest income from the entire Trading Division.

19:00 Now, let’s start with business performance from our Execution Desks. Counterparty spot trading volumes decreased twenty eight percent quarter-over-quarter, following all-time high volatility witnessed in the second quarter. While this was a decline from the record highs witnessed last quarter, we are still comping to a dramatic increase in excess of over two hundred and eighty percent versus prior year period. Derivatives were a relatively bright spot for us, declining in single-digit percentages quarter-over-quarter, as the increasingly sophisticated institutional approach towards managing crypto exposure demand scaled derivatives and structuring trading execution. Derivatives is a clear differentiator for GDT and we applaud Rob, Pranav and the rest of the team for their accomplishments this year so far.

19:42 Turning to Lending, we’ve continued to add and deepen existing client relationships. As a reminder, we believe originations tell the clear story for growth, given the volatility of crypto asset prices that can cause noticeable shifts to the size of our overall loan portfolio for any given snapshot. In the third quarter, we added nearly one point five billion dollars of gross counterparty loan originations, growing cumulative year-to-date loan originations to well over three billion dollars. This drove a sixty five percent sequential increase in the size of the counterparty loan book to six hundred and fifteen million dollars as of September thirty. Moreover, I’m excited to report that we’ve now surpassed nine hundred million US dollars in our loan book as of last week. We continue to see robust share of fiat-denominated loans at around a third of the overall book, versus nearly zero percent at the end of twenty twenty. This helps to provide a dampener against the impact of crypto price volatility on our overall loan portfolio aggregate exposure. More importantly, for measuring the impacts of market volatility, we continue to deliver robust growth while remaining over hundred percent collateralization, on average, and operating with no defaults or forced liquidations. Providing intelligent and thoughtful financing solutions to the market continues to be a core pillar of our Company, and we believe that the foundation we’ve built here will allow us to scale this activity dramatically across both product, as well as business units, in quarters to come.

21:04 I also want to highlight the incremental revenue paths within and surrounding the GDT business that have emerged as a notable contributor to performance over the last few months. Specifically, these are our services to both emergent and legacy network protocol communities, that include market-making, liquidity and capital provision, node validator formation and staking. James Roth and his team, working closely with our Execution and Lending Desks, as well as with the entire Blue Fire Trading Team, have built out a suite of new offerings that we believe will fuel incremental growth, support development of projects within the crypto economy, and make Galaxy the platform of choice not just for institutions accessing the sector, but for the formation of new institutions within the sector.

21:45 Finally, I want to note that the proof of GDT’s leadership within the industry continues to be exemplified by its accolades. Last month, Cboe announced it will acquire ErisX to enter the digital asset spot and derivatives markets, and it also selected Galaxy Digital for its Digital Advisory Committee to support its planned expansion. This all speaks to the resiliency of the institutional-grade business we are building and, hopefully, signals to our clients and counterparties they can rely on us for liquidity and execution, regardless of market conditions.

22:15 Moving on to our Principal Investments business, we’ve continue to aggressively pursue and invest in the most compelling opportunities across the ecosystem. Excluding our portfolio companies within our Interactive business, we now have one hundred and ten investments across seventy one portfolio companies. Through fourth quarter to date, our team continued to grow our strategic portfolio with new names added, such as: Pyth, a new Solana-based real world data oracle service, in collaboration with Jump. Figment, one of the largest independent staking-as-a-service providers; SKOLEM, the first completely DeFi-native client execution platform; and Chaos Labs, a next-gen, smart contract, audit and simulation company, led by former Facebook alum founders.

22:59 We continue to see record-breaking fundraising and deployment around the sector, which provides us with the flexibility to realize and recycle gains opportunistically and to see our direct exposure to the space mature faster than we would have envisioned even a year earlier. Specifically, a new trend emerged this year, with the public and SPAC markets taking aim at crypto. On the existing portfolio side, we’ve been the beneficiary of successful public listings and completed/contemplated De-SPACs, including Coinbase, Bakkt, Cipher Mining and Bullish Global. Furthermore, we’ve also begun to selectively get active in the primary PIPE market, where strategic alignment of interest exists. Two examples of this include Core Scientific, as well as our most recently announced investment in Monex Group, a Japanese financial services leader, as well as in one of its portfolio companies, TradeStation Group. Monex not only has a strong footprint in Japanese retail market, with over two point five million customers across traditional financial brokerage and crypto through its wholly-owned sub Coincheck, but its third hallmark property, TradeStation, operates one of the most comprehensive self-directed prosumer trading platforms in the U.S. for equities, futures, options and, most recently, crypto.

24:12 We’re incredibly excited to support and partner with TradeStation’s crypto offering in the U.S., as well as to strategically align ourselves with the Monex platform, as we turn our eyes toward APAC expansion across the entire business. We’re incredibly proud of the Venture Team’s dedication to the sector and Galaxy’s mission within the business to source, diligent, execute on, and then help grow the sector’s most cutting-edge technologies. Now, turning to Mining, where the team continues to build momentum in both prop mining and its mining finance offerings. In prop mining, through strategic relationships and our knowledge of the space, we remain on track to receive a steady supply of hardware and to achieve mining capacity of nearly two thousand Petahash per second by the end of twenty twenty two, which remains well over one percent of the total Bitcoin network hash rate as it stands today. Importantly, we continue to mine Bitcoin at a significant discount to fair market value, with our all-in, full-cycle cost to mine still below ten thousand US per coin.

25:09 Turning to our client-facing business, our Mining Team continues to secure collaborative mining deals across Lending, with our seventy five million dollars of net originations in credit facilities specific to Bitcoin miners, including Argo and Hut 8. We’ve also seen miners and traditional pools of capital with direct or indirect mining exposure broaden their use of our platform, doing business with our Derivatives Desk for risk management of exposures amid ongoing volatility. Last quarter, we also made public a dedication to manage our carbon footprint and increasing the use of clean energy. We’re now happy to share that as of September thirty our Mining business is using an electricity power mix consisting of more than eighty percent sustainable power sources, and we maintain a long-term goal to utilize an over eighty percent sustainable power mix.

25:55 So, all in all, the positive trends we saw in the third quarter across the business, and so far in 4Q, demonstrate the continued staying power of the crypto ecosystem, but also the validity of our diversified offering model. We’re not only scaling in our ability to provide access into the crypto sector, but also in supporting its growth from relationships within the ecosystem. Before I hand the call over to Alex, I want to provide a very short update on the BitGo acquisition. Our teams our progressing nicely on tactical and strategic integration planning, led by our Chief Operating Officer Erin Brown. We’re in active preparation to deliver a single scaled platform to clients on day one post-closing, and our discussions have already spawned numerous ideas for synergistic growth on the other side of the merger process.

26:39 I’d also like to provide some quick operational highlights from the BitGo business over the last quarter. We’re pleased to announce that BitGo has continued to grow AUC across its clients, with assets under custody of thirty five point five billion dollars at quarter end and surging after the quarter to cross sixty four billion dollars in November. They also continue to support over four hundred coins and tokens and one fifty crypto exchanges worldwide. Moreover, the BitGo transaction enhances both our product innovation and development capabilities. As of today, as Mike mentioned, BitGo’s headcount has reached two thirty four full-time employees, with significant hiring focused on the technical aspects of the platform. We continue to believe this combined solution will be the premier one-stop-shop for access to digital assets.

27:26 With that, I’ll turn the call over to Alex to walk everyone through the specifics of our financial performance. Alex?

Alex Ioffe

27:29 Thank you, Chris. Good morning. Galaxy earned zero point five billion dollars for the three months ended September thirty, and a remarkable one point two billion dollars gain year to date. Our equity capital exceeded two billion dollars at the end of this quarter, continuing to position Galaxy to take advantage of abundant opportunities in this rapidly developing market. In addition, as Mike said earlier, and we published in the earnings release this morning, fourth quarter to date, through last Friday, our preliminary results were approximately four hundred million dollars. This would bring year-to-date earnings to one point six billion dollars and equity to two point four billion dollars.

28:19 Now back to the quarter. By the end of this quarter, equity capital grew by hundred and fifty percent from the end of last year. This was driven by Galaxy’s long-term strategy to maintain a long digital assets portfolio, our diversified investments in the sector, active trading and hedging, and our growing operating businesses. To elaborate, digital assets, taking realized and unrealized gains on digital assets, we recognized five twenty nine million dollars for the quarter. Excluding noncontrolling interests, money from outside investors in funds that we consolidate. Gain on digital assets was four forty eight million dollars for the quarter and seven forty five million dollars year-to-date.

29:15 Private investments are a great part of our story. Again, taking realized and unrealized together, we gained one hundred and seventy seven million dollars from investments in this quarter and six hundred and two million dollars year-to-date. Our portfolio includes investments in seventy one companies. We record investments at cost or at a discount to market value. In fairness, many of our investments are made at early stages and are not immediately liquid. Another piece of the investment story flows through gains on digital assets. We invest in new token protocols. Once the tokens are issued, they’re recorded as digital assets. Typically, new tokens are made available for trading in tranches over time. We record restricted tokens in digital assets at meaningful discounts. As tokens become unrestricted, we recognize gains in digital assets. On the cost side, equity-based compensation increased in the third quarter for the full-quarter effect of the grants that were made in the second quarter of this year. This was last year’s awards that were held up by a blackout period mandated in Canada prior to the announcement of our BitGo acquisition. We also increased our bonus accrual for the quarter, correlated to the positive results in the business. General and administrative fees included an accrual for local taxes, and we recorded higher professional fees related to our U.S. listing and acquisitions.

31:13 Balance sheet, as I mentioned before, equity was $2 billion at the end of this quarter. Cash was two hundred and seventy six million dollars. Digital assets, including digital assets receivable and excluding non-controlling interests, were one point eight billion dollars, and private investments were seven hundred and eighty million dollars at the end of this quarter.

31:30 We mentioned changing auditors last quarter. As part of moving our public listing to the U.S., we retained KPMG as our auditor. This was the first quarter they reviewed our results. I would like to welcome KPMG to Galaxy. I would also like to again thank Davidson, our Canadian audit firm, for the exceptional service they provided, and continue to provide to Galaxy. We enjoyed working together and we greatly appreciate their local expertise and talented staff.

32:06 With that, back to the moderator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

32:10 Thank you. ladies and gentlemen at this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Deepak Kaushal with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Deepak Kaushal

32:41 Hi guys. Can you hear me okay?

Michael Novogratz

32:43 Loud and clear.

Deepak Kaushal

32:45 Excellent. Mike and the team, glad to be back on the call, and glad for the opportunity to ask you guys some questions. Mike, just on the first question, on the U.S. listing, for lack of a better word, delay, the prior expectation was Q4 and now you’re looking at Q1. Can you give us some insight into what happened, was it just kind of administrative, and what are kind of the next steps in the process? You’ve done your confidential filing. What should we expect in the near term before that becomes public and listing occurs?

Michael Novogratz

33:19 Yes. I can't give you much color unfortunately because we're in process, but our process will be no different than any company filing with the SEC. They give you comments go back and forth and so like we said, we expect and our excited for our first quarter close BitGo concurrently with redomiciling in the U. S. and listing here.

Deepak Kaushal

33:45 Okay. Okay. And so just in general, maybe as an aside to that, the SEC did give some heat to another publicly listed company in the crypto space with respect to lending. How is your lending business different from that and how do you expect the regulators to look at your lending business in line of that?

Michael Novogratz

34:09 Sure. Thanks, Deepak. I think first of all, I look to how do we finance the lending business and so we finance our lending business, both with internal capital, so equity capital as well as wholesale financing lines for lack of better term from institutions inside and outside of crypto ecosystem. So not retail deposits. So I think that's first and foremost, the biggest differentiator and I think that's probably the area that the regulators have taken the most focus on. And the other side of it is from our asset perspective, our counterparties are all institutions, family offices and also high net worth individuals as well. So we don't take part directly in financing retail in nor do we take financing from retail.

Deepak Kaushal

35:00 Okay. That's helpful. I'd explain to Chris. Thanks for that. I got two more questions if I may. One, again back to Mike. Obviously, or in a different time versus twenty eighteen. But I got a lot of questions from investors where we are in the cycle. Just from you again, what were some the lesson than learned in the last cycle twenty eighteen and how are you guys better prepared as a business and strategically this time around if we do see another crypto winter at some point.

Michael Novogratz

35:27 I I think, first, the industry is much, much more mature. In twenty seventeen, going in twenty eighteen, it was broadly speculative and it was a very immature investor base, it was ninety nine percent retail, buying into this story that crypto and blockchains were going to change the world, and then the regulators got a little nervous and things had gone to far, there was a supply response, with so much new product. I think what’s different now is institutions are a much bigger part of this. The infrastructure that’s been built is much more real, and so the blockchains are more robust. The business is building on top of them, are generating real revenue. We’re moving from a crypto-only ecosystem to interacting with the real world. I think NFTs was the first really big area where that showed up. Part of the reasons why we have this excitement right now is people realize, wow, we can use blockchains to disrupt and revolutionize the art market and the advertising market and the collectibles market, and soon enough it’ll be the healthcare market and so I think there’s been a realization that this is not just an asset play, this is a technology play. This is Web 3.0, the Internet of the future, the Internet of value exchange, you can give it lots of different names, but I think investors get that now, and so you’re seeing much deeper investing in the space. Does it mean we can’t have corrections? Absolutely not. We will have a correction at one point, right? There’s a lot of euphoria going into the markets. Markets don’t go straight up forever. So, there’s plenty of things that could cause corrections. I’m really confident that those corrections will be bought, that people will continue to build, build and build. I told my employees in twenty seventeen and eighteen, they were taking a risk, a career risk, that this would work out, and now I don’t think they’re taking a career risk. I think we have execution risk, right? There’s a lot of competition in this space. We need to execute, execute, execute, but, this industry is here for good.

Deepak Kaushal

37:48 Okay. That's helpful. Web 3.0, you mentioned that another buzzword we're hearing a lot these days I metaverse. You have investments in NFTs, in gaming. You've got your new interactive fund, what do you see as the critical pieces of infrastructure in this Metaverse, aside from Web 3.0 and how are you guys getting exposure to that space in particular?

Michael Novogratz

38:11 Yeah. We made twenty two or twenty three investments in that space. Put sixty two million dollars of capital in lots of those companies. I can think of things like Candy, digital, which we helped start, which is a memorabilia, an memorabilia company who Major League Baseball was the first big client, but lots of other clients coming onboard. I can think of Art Blocks, which is premier platform where generative art lives. Generative art is using code to create art and it's probably the space of the of NFT world closest to the art market. In fifteen years or twenty years, when you look back names like Dmitri Cherniak are going to be known as the great artists. Different men CryptoPunks and what we call collectibles. And so, we're putting investments all over the space. We really think this is first inning there. If you think about right now if you buy a great NFTs, you can show it to someone on your phone or maybe on pretty cool TV screen. In the future, there's going to be AR glasses, they're going to be whole worlds created where your NFTs interact with the rest of the world. And so, we really think this is early stages. We just raised another three twenty five million dollars fund in interactive, could it be more proud and excited about the team we have there? I think we're on the cutting edge, continue to hire into the space. And so it will be a big part of our business going forward.

Deepak Kaushal

39:52 Okay, great. Well, thank you for taking all my questions. I appreciate the – your time and I will pass the line.

Operator

39:59 Our next question comes from the line of Mark Palmer with BTIG. Please proceed with your questions.

Mark Palmer

40:06 Yes. Thank you. Good morning. Thanks very much for the update on BitGo’s performance particularly up through November, which is used remarkable. We have been hearing an awful lot about Bitcoin – I should say, Blockchain infrastructure firms that are gearing up for a big surge in staking in twenty twenty two especially with the anticipated merge for Ethereum 2.0. In your integration with BitGo, how are you thinking about stacking volumes in twenty twenty two and how are you preparing for a potential increase in volumes?

Christopher Ferraro

40:57 Sure. So, we are focused on staking, we think that, objectively, the volume of potential unlock of assets, stakable assets on a bunch of new networks that were launched this year is going to dwarf what we’ve seen so far in the past, and so it is a core focus of ours and a core focus of the entire BitGo team. We think staking is something that clients of a custodian are going to demand, and so we think it’s incredibly important that we offer it. We are working on the strategy on that front. BitGo today does offer staking itself and in partnership with external partners, and we’re going to continue that strategy going forward, but it will be – unless things dramatically change, it will be a core part of our offering.

Mark Palmer

41:55 Thank you. And of course, we saw the approval of bitcoin futures, ETF actually more than one, but we also saw a rejection of physically backed bitcoin ETF. Just wanted to get your take on where things stand in terms of approval of these structures, what your expectation is going into twenty twenty two and how that will impact your strategy with regard to the asset management group? Thank you.

Damien Vanderwilt

42:28 Thanks, Mark. It's Damien. We are filed at the moment as you know with Invesco and partners with S1 and so we're going to be limited in giving too much perspective around the direct answer to your question. I think the futures backed bitcoin ETF approval was possible because of the cash settled nature of that product and so none of that architecture to achieve that exposure hits the underlying bitcoin market, that's clearly different with the Bitcoin backed ETFs. And we're hopeful that as the SEC works through some of their concern list that the future will be a bright one for firms like ourselves and Invesco and others to be able to have cash back bitcoin ETFs.

Mark Palmer

43:32 Very good. Thanks very much.

Operator

43:37 Our next question comes from the line of Ken Worthington with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Ken Worthington

43:43 Hi, good morning, and thank you for taking my question. I wanted to follow up on Mike’s, yours and Damien’s comments in your prepared remarks. In terms of the crypto markets, we saw a healthy sell-off mid-year, and more recently a recovery, with many token prices surging to new highs. Again, following up on your prepared remarks, you commented on the environment. There have been a number of themes that you have spoken about and I think have driven increased interest in the cryptocurrency market, the thought of Bitcoin as digital gold, I think the fiat inflation hedge seemed to be a contributor earlier this year. To what extent do you think mainstream participants are evolving from seeing cryptocurrencies as maybe just an asset to seeing them more as a technology, and is there a change here that might be driving participation and interest? Then, more broadly, as you speak with your clients and, maybe more importantly, non-clients, where is the mainstream market in terms of understanding the crypto ecosystem?

Michael Novogratz

44:54 Yes, let me answer that. I would start with, in the institutional world, right, people putting money into venture, the big institutions that are now putting money into not just Bitcoin, but Ethereum and other projects, I think this shift of thought, that we’re going from an asset play to a tech play, is a big driver of the acceleration of the formal actually, I would say I can’t miss the next Internet. In the retail market, it’s harder to have our fingers on it, we don’t tough them on a day-to-day basis, though I certainly do through my Twitter, you know, conferences, and lots of other ways. I think it would be unfair to not give them some credit for sophistication. The crypto universe is very dedicated, right? There’s nicknames like Degems and whatnot. There’s a core group of people that are making their living following these projects and understanding them. So, I think it’s a more sophisticated market than it was, certainly, in twenty seventeen. Listen, it’s not everybody. Like, in anything, you get some core group of people that are really understanding what’s going on and they’re pulling new people into these ecosystems. You remember what’s both really, really powerful about the way crypto works, but can be also dangerous, is that once you’re engaged in a project, you’ve got a vested interest to pull other people into your project, and so you’re seeing whole new ecosystems show up. I mean, this year, I think the best examples are both Terra Luna and Solana, ecosystems run by very charismatic founders, with good technology, with lots building and lots of great partners, and so out of nowhere you’ve gotten—it’s unfair to say “out of nowhere,” these guys have been building for years, but the real acceleration of those networks came this year, and you’re seeing it in things like Avalanche, Algorand. Lots of other of these ecosystems are pulling people in. It's way early to figure out how this all this shakes out, will we have four blockchains and Web 3 or 40, and I think anyone who tells you they know the answer is probably a little foolish, because we’re still earl in that play.

Damien Vanderwilt

47:36 Ken, I might just add one thing onto Mike’s comments, where you may find it interesting. I would describe, when I’m talking to the largest institutions now, a sense of frustration at the lack of regulatory clarity, which is, in many instances, forcing them to have only one channel allocate capital into our sector, and that’s through fund structures or the venture private equity, which I mentioned in my prepared remarks, and their desire is clearly to make sure that they are not missing the next legs of the movement in the underlying crypto assets, so you’re seeing an expansion in the private market valuations of the infrastructure companies, and once we get regulatory clarity, there is just a gigantic wall of capital that will try to find its way into the crypto asset ecosystem directly. So, there is a frustration that lack of clarity is almost forcing them to miss the price appreciation that is happening in the marketplace, and forcing them into a private equity environment that is extremely stretched.

Ken Worthington

48:58 Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

49:02 Our next question comes from the line of James Friedman with Susquehanna. Please proceed with your question.

Jamie Friedman

49:10 Hi. Exciting times guys. It's Jamie with Susquehanna. I had two, I'll just ask him upfront. So, I think it was Damien speaking with regard to the DeFi Crypto fund. I think that's maybe the one that is actually the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi index or maybe we're talking about something else. But my question is, do you see any different characteristics with regard to the demand trends for the DeFi fund not in terms of volume, but in terms of investors relative to some other assets, that's the first one. And then with regard to the U. S. Listing, I'm just curious and I realize Mike, you said you can't talk a lot about, and I totally respect that. I'm just curious what's the spirit of that? Like why is that why do you feel like that's real important for you if you do? Thank you.

Michael Novogratz

50:07 Let me answer that question. First, We went public in the Canadian Venture Exchange at the Toronto Venture exchange. Back in twenty eighteen because it allowed us to raise permanent capital probably on a business plan. And in the U.S. You need three years of auditor financials. So that was great. What is very clear to me now is that the liquidity of the world shows up in the Nasdaq and shows up in the U. S. And so you look at the stock like ours that on average trades, fifty odd million dollars a day, some days higher, some days lower relative to say the mining stocks that do one quarter one fifth on six of what we do in both the diversity of activity and earnings and lots of things that they trade at times five hundred six hundred million dollars a day. And so, to create liquidity for our shareholders to be able to access the capital markets. It seems an essential to be here listed in the U. S. It's the capital markets center of the world and we want to be a global company with big aspirations. We think this is a growth industry and so, being able to tap in and raise capital when we see opportunities as an important part of our game plan.

Damien Vanderwilt

51:29 I might add just to tackle your DeFi fund question. If you look at the development in our asset management business, of our index product. It has perfectly mirrored what we're hearing from our institutional clients that are choosing to use passive fund structures to allocate into the sector. And so what we're aiming to provide people with – are the building blocks to put together an exposure that suits their investment needs. And so it typically this is true the majority of the sales cycle of institutions in our sector. People start with Bitcoin, make an allocation, That's the longest sale, but then stuff doing work typically on a Ethereum then they want to have our Ethereum check of fund to allocate there than the next area of demand ends up being DeFi. And so these building blocks are in response to our client demand for allocating capital to the sector and these funds do provide onshore and offshore capabilities in most instances for people to put them together, they can create their own index weights, how much they want to have in bitcoin versus DeFi. We also have a Bloomberg partnership where we have created a large cap coin index that rebalance every month and so people can say we're going to do a market cap index based allocation and use that fund product. So you'll see a handful more of those types of index products come out in the fourth quarter in the first quarter, which give around the opportunity to put together a portfolio that gives you different exposures across the ecosystem.

Jamie Friedman

53:17 Got it. Thanks for that happy holidays.

Damien Vanderwilt

53:20 Thank you. Thanks.

Operator

53:22 Our next question comes from the line of Owen Lau with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Owen Lau

53:28 Good morning and thank you for taking my question. Could you please provide more thoughts about the consolidation in the crypto industry? We still in the early stage of M&A, that company just adding more capabilities, or you see some signs that there are just too many similar projects out there competing in the same industry? Thank you.

Michael Novogratz

53:50 Yes, let me answer that two ways. There has been M&A around infrastructure, and we’ll continue to see some, but if you think about the pie, the pie is growing so quick that new companies certainly have roles to play. The big debate is really around who’s building both Level 1 and Level 2 blockchains and which type blockchain is going to be the blockchain of the future, right? There are probably 15 contenders that want to unseat Ethereum, or either unseat Ethereum or at least be part of that ecosystem, that becomes the giant distributed super-computer, where both consumer and financial companies are built on top of. So, I think you’re going to continue to see new projects, both Level 2 solutions, side-chains, all trying to sort out this equation of decentralization, security and speed, and that tri-lemma, as Vitalik Buterin once put it, isn’t solved yet. That part’s probably them most exciting, from an investor perspective, from a computer science perspective, and so I think you’re going to continue to see lots of projects there. When it comes to exchanges and custody and security, there, I think you’ll continue to see some consolidation, because there’s economies of scale that play out.

Owen Lau

55:28 Okay. Got it. A quick follow-up on that. Then could you please add a little bit more color on your principal investments? I think Mike you touch a lot on the NFT, but on the NFT, where do you see the opportunity in the price market in your principal investments? Thank you. Yeah.

Michael Novogratz

55:44 What’s beautiful about opensource networks, right, about blockchain itself, is that you can build on top of what already exists. We call it “composability”. I always us the example of if you had an iPhone, then you put GPS on the iPhone, and the next thing you get Uber and Door Dash and all the other delivery services and mapping services. You can think of the blockchain as the i-store in lots of ways, that things get built on top of. So, what we’re seeing is an explosion of innovation. It’s like the new generation decided, those old rules don’t exist, we can just innovate, and so we are constantly looking for greater founders with great ideas, and there are a lot of them. Tons of the best engineering minds coming out of university are going right into this space. Our team, John Cole, Michael Jordan, Will Nelly, are what I’ll call Web 3 Venture Team is constantly out there meeting these founders, looking for opportunities. Chris, do you want to highlight a few of the…

Christopher Ferraro

56:53 Yeah. And to hit on specific things as it pertains to sort of unchained, right? There's core unchained protocols and that's building the baseline infrastructure for peer-to-peer transacting. Then there's things like we mentioned Pyth, which is a real world data oracle, right? And so bringing real world data programmatically unchained, is going to be incredibly important in order to sort of bridging the order Bridge and allow smart contracts to interact with things that are happening sort of outside just the ones in the zeros in Web 3. Another example is staking, we talked about, right and so staking has an infrastructure is incredibly important, we have a handful of investments now in staking providers throughout the ecosystem because we see that piece of the ecosystem sort of the demand and go-forward basis exploding.

57:58 And so like those are a couple of examples online credit scoring is another good one. And so as people's identities sort of become exist more on chain than they do in the real world. We need a way figure out who those people are and how are they going to act and should good actors get lower cost capital and get more financing. And so on chain credit scoring and on chain identity is also something that we're really focused on because we think sort of these are the level two three and four layers of the ecosystem they’re being built now that are really going to drive the economy on chain.

Owen Lau

58:34 Got it Mike. Thank you, Chris.

Operator

58:38 Our next question comes from the line of George Sutton with Craig Hallum. Please proceed with your questions.

George Sutton

58:46 Thank you. Congratulations on the results and I'm pleased to hear you in the comments process relative to U. S. Listing. Damien, you mentioned a gigantic wall of capital to be allocated. I'm just curious how much of that you feel is dependent upon some regulatory clarity.

Michael Novogratz

59:04 I think it’s happening, anyways. This is Mike. I’m sorry, I’m cutting Damien off. That’s my privilege of age. I think it’s happening, anyways, right? I was just with some big pension funds that are moving in that direction, they’re going to allocate. I think it would accelerate a lot, right? Because, again, if you think about the more conservative the institution, how do institutions look, well, who goes first, who goes second? Once you have two or three people in that bucket, if it’s an insurance company, if it’s a pension fund, if it’s college endowment, they all want to know what the other guys are doing. So, we’re starting to hit the tipping point in almost every one of those buckets. I just know that if they get the okay from the regulators, it’ll accelerate. Because, you know, you’re pitching a Board, the Board are less close to the markets than the portfolio managers or the guys that run these funds. They tend to be older, not younger, right? There’s a direct correlation of age and understanding crypto. If you talk to twenty four-year-olds, they all get it. You talk to seventy four-year-olds, and very few get it. So, I think this is just a process. Regulatory clarity will completely accelerate it.

George Sutton

60:22 Mike just one other quick question for you. You mentioned healthcare could be the next big area of disruption for the Blockchain. I'm just curious if you give a little bit more of a picture of what you're referring to there?

Michael Novogratz

60:34 Let me restate it. I think, I don't think it's going to be the next big area of disruption. I do think it will probably be one of the hardest because of all the products in healthcare, but it would be insane if we have a future where we have stuff being trends, value being transmitted all over on a Blockchain, you can keep your private data to think that we're not going to have our healthcare records in your own and NFT, right? And so, I do think we'll get there. It's probably the tail end of this revolution, not the beginning and so if I miss spoke I apologize.

George Sutton

61:10 Thanks for the clarity.

Michael Novogratz

61:12 There are some projects working on, but it's a with HIPAA stuff and just the way our healthcare system is set up, It's a tough, it's a tough road to right now. It just makes so much into intuitive it a sense. Think about you go to us, you go to the doctors and then want your healthcare records you're like oh, there's Kansas. They should be in their wallet right next to your bitcoin, your Ethereum, your offer tickets and your NFTs.

George Sutton

61:39 Thank you.

Operator

61:42 Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Dede H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed your question.

Kevin Dede

61:49 Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for having me. Damien, just a little more clarity and if you wanted to jump in on it, Mike, that's great. Yes, I'm. just still a little confused rate. I get the whole capital clearly evident. It's what's not clear to me is what happens with regulatory clarity do you see a compression in the private equity market, given that the institutional public one opens up and do you think that would come with a collapse in private valuations? How should we look at that?

Damien Vanderwilt

62:31 Yes, I would tell you that, probably, one of the most central issues here in the U.S. for investors and providers of liquidity is the determination of what crypto assets are probably securities and those that are not, and whilst that fundamental interpretation subjectivity exists, most large fiduciaries are not going to take any risk there and they’re going to allocate capital into the sector through mechanisms that are permissible, so venture capital funds and private equity funds, and so that is where you’re starting to see, I would say, excess capital trying to find its way into the sector, relative to what would probably be happening if there was clarity where people could allocate directly. I don’t necessarily think that that clarity will see a collapse in private equity valuations. The reality of private equity in our sector is there are very few assets available for people to invest in or to acquire relative to the TAM, as I also mentioned, and the number of people who want to be exposed to the sector. I think what you will see once we have regulatory clarity is assets that are currently allocated into other sectors find their way into crypto, but be allocated directly, and people being able to allocate portfolios into the full ecosystem of coins and digital assets that we’re involved in.

Kevin Dede

64:15 Okay. Thank you, Damien. I'm not sure we would want to take this little clarity on the mining strategy given the target appears to be maintained greater than one percent of the network cash, I'm wondering if that's sort a strategic intent longer term.

Damien Vanderwilt

64:37 Yes, I think, at its most fundamental level, we think Bitcoin is an incredibly important part of the crypto ecosystem, it’s the bellwether asset, and we think being a participant on the network, and helping secure the network, is important from a good actor perspective, not alone the financial profile of maintaining. We picked one percent as the target, as our initial target. We’re going to achieve that. Where that goes from there, yes, I think we all look around and say we’d love to maintain at least one percent. That’s not necessarily and hard and fast goal. That’ll depend on how the network evolves, where hash rate goes, where our own capital base is and how we allocate. But, as a starting place, that feels pretty good. We love the economics in Bitcoin mining today. We think there are forces at hand that suggest those economics are going to stay highly attractive for an extended period of time, not the least of which is foreseeable continued supply chain mismatch between available supply of highquality equipment and network demand. We like the business a lot, we’re committed to it, and we think there are actual longer term tailwinds behind it, which is slightly different than what it’s been over the past five years prior to now.

Kevin Dede

66:08 And Chris, you commented on trading volume through the September quarter, cross derivatives and spot, I was wondering if you could just add a little more color on what you've seen since?

Christopher Ferraro

66:23 Sure. We have seen volumes pretty much across the board of our core product offerings. Increased post September thirty, which is commensurate with what you'd expect and is correlated to sort of flash we've given on our own results generally speaking. And so crypto markets volatile, but in general, we have seen a rebound in October and so early November, but it is still earlier.

Kevin Dede

66:54 Okay. Mike, couple for you maybe. Could you talk a little about how you see position of crypto versus gold in an inflationary environment, that seems to be one or at the moment and do you think….

Michael Novogratz

67:22 If you had asked Gold Bugs two years ago where the price of gold would be, given what’s happened in monetary and fiscal conditions around the world, they would have all answered far higher than here, you know, one thousand eight hundred dollars. What’s happened? There’s been a substitution of Bitcoin for gold. We’ve seen it directly, you’ve seen it indirectly, you see it in the charts. I still think gold is probably an okay asset to own in this environment, but it’s just gotten crushed by Bitcoin, and I think that adoption cycle continues and any other shift when we went from analog to digital, right? I mean, how many people still use Kodak film? Bitcoin is just a better version of a store value, and it’s being accepted at an accelerating pace. Store of value gets its worth from the social construct that people agree that it’s valuable, that I’m going to hold my hard-earned money, my labor, my savings in this form. There are now over two hundred million people around the world that participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem, and it continues to grow. As you get the credentialization, not just of those two hundred million people, but of guys like Stan Druckenmiller and Paul Jones and insurance companies, and now pension funds, the debate about is it a store of value is way over, it was over nine months ago, and so now it’s just adoption.

68:59 It doesn’t mean it won’t be volatile, right, it still trades at 90-vol, and so ten times the volatility, or seen times the volatility of gold. On a vol-adjusted basis, it’s actually almost the same, you know, the same amount of risk in people’s portfolios. I just think you’re going to continue to see it get adopted. It’s cheaper to store, it’s more—it’s easier to move, and so it’s a better

mousetrap.

Kevin Dede

69:43 Well, could you sort of extrapolate that to include all of Crypto, Mike, I think that's kind of where I was hoping you go.

Michael Novogratz

69:53 Listen I think there are three buckets I put crypto in. Bitcoin has it’s own individual brand and its one that – it doesn't mean it will be the only store value right? People are storing value and CryptoPunks right now, right? It's a cultural association, there only ten thousand CryptoPunks, so only beat ten thousand crypto. Galaxy, about CryptoPunks, so if you're a Galaxy shareholder, you now own a part of a CryptoPunk. It's a really powerful community when Jay-Z made his avatar CryptoPunk, I was on stage at trustees and I said we should all buy them because the king of culture just said, this is important. And so that will be a store of value in some sense in the same way art is, but in terms of a fungible big liquid store value, I think bitcoin is going to be the winner.

70:52 The second part of crypto, while it has some affinity to it, right, Ethereum and Salona and Polygon and all these other ecosystems, they really are tech bets, they really are a bet that we rebuild this infrastructure, what I call Web 3, and that adoption on that infrastructure really accelerates. Their valuation is part of that infrastructure and part of that sense of being part of the community, in the same way Bitcoin is, and so it’s not zero or one, but the broad use case is there’s utility in these things. Then, when you get things like DeFi, which are built on top of those platforms, there’s real earnings, there’s really money that gets generated, and so I think, in the long run, most DeFi protocols will be looked at more like we looked at equities, like we’ll have long and short DeFi analysts. They’ve been less in favor in the last six months, because it’s still Level 1 and Level 2 protocols where the activity is and the NFT space will credentialize that.

But, let’s not count DeFi out. I think you’re going to see a renaissance with these protocols. There’s still some regulatory hurdles to get through in DeFi, most notably who gets to use it, right. If you’re trading against a smart contract, are you trading against someone who’s been KYC-ed. But, there are lots of people working on solutions to that, including ourselves, and I’m very confident that within the next twelve months that’s going to be easier and easier for regulators to understand and be okay with, and then I think you’ll see an explosion in use cases, and that’s what’s going to get the traditional finance companies nervous.

Kevin Dede

72:56 Okay. Last question for me Mike. Last quarter, we pinned to the wall on your call on bitcoin. I think you said 60K, we went way through that being before at the end of the year, we got six weeks left with your guests?

Michael Novogratz

73:14 You haven't a good a macro investor my whole life typically happens in the last stretch. The horses come around the bend and they see the finish line of the thirty one and the winners push ahead and so it will absolutely not surprise me to see a pretty sharp move of bitcoin Ethereum and many of these projects into the year end. I do think we'll have a correction sometime in the first quarter. People will wake up to say, well, I've got to pay tax, no wake up if you're a hedge fund, you're taking your promote and so there's an invested collective interest to drive prices higher. We're listen being an investor in crypto after the kind of move we had is difficult, right? Because on the one hand, you are saying, I see all this flow it's going to drive prices significantly higher and you look at how far it's moved and you say oh god, a correction could be painful.

74:20 The genius of being a speculator or an investor in this stuff is to be able to hold both those things at the same time as possible and to try to keep as many – as much sensitivity to what you’re seeing in the shorter run, so you can protect against those big moves. I don’t see anything right now in the real short run that could really damage the ecosystem. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing out there.

Kevin Dede

74:52 Okay. Thanks so much, Mike and gentlemen, and maybe you'll give us a chance to ask at the end of the fourth quarter. Thanks very much.

Michael Novogratz

75:00 You will get.

Operator

75:02 There are no further questions in the queue. I'd like to hang the call back to Mike Novogratz for closing comments.

Michael Novogratz

75:09 Guys, thanks for supporting us, thanks for being on the call today. It’s been an amazing year for Galaxy. We could not be more excited. It was a great quarter. We're off to a great start this quarter. I wanted to just emphasize we are a growth company in a growth industry. And so we're bonus as hard as we can. Chris for our mentions to our employees that they need to take at least one vacation in a year, but we've got unbelievably talented group of young men and women that are working their tails off. And so thanks for listening and we'll be back.

Operator

75:51 Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.