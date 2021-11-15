Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Merger activity increased last week with eight new deals announced and four deals completed. This is the highest number of new deals we have come across in a week during the last several months. Three of the eight new deals announced were potential deals in the works. Five of these new deals were acquired at a premium of over 20%.

It's not just merger activity that is ramping up. When doing some research for our mid-month update for premium members, we mined our SPAC data and found that 2021 has already seen 546 SPAC IPOs worth over $128 billion compared to 242 IPOs for the full prior year worth $66.8 billion.

SPAC IPOs 2019 to Nov 14, 2021 (source: InsideArbitrage database)

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) is a pure play select-service hotel owner. The company was spun off from La Quinta Holdings in 2018. We added CPLG as a potential deal in the works when the company reported in its second quarter earnings report that it had decided to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. The price of CPLG after this announcement was $13.45. We added this deal to our Merger Arbitrage Tool (MAT) as a special conditions deal because the press release announcing the deal mentioned,

"in addition to the $15.65 per share payable in cash at closing, CorePoint stockholders may receive incremental cash consideration per share pending timely resolution of the previously disclosed tax proceedings with the IRS related to an ongoing audit of CorePoint entities, which began prior to the Company's 2018 spin-off from La Quinta Holdings, Inc. The amount of any potential additional cash consideration payable to CorePoint stockholders will be calculated based on the amount, if any, by which the settlement amount is less than a buyer liability reserve of $160 million agreed to by the parties."

The largest deal announced last week was the acquisition of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) by an investor group comprised of Advent, Permira, Crosspoint Capital, CPP Investments, GIC and ADIA for $14 billion. On November 5, 2021, Bloomberg reported that McAfee was in advanced talks to go private through a deal with buyout firms Advent International and Permira, just over a year after it returned to the public markets. The stock was up 20% last Friday after this announcement. McAfee started selling firewall software in the 1980s and went public before Intel purchased it for $7.7 billion in 2010. The company changed its name to Intel Security before Intel changed the name back to McAfee after selling a majority stake to TPG in 2017 for $4.2 billion.

McAfee has a 45-day 'go-shop' period, and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, approval by McAfee shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals, and clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 12 SPAC IPOs filed and seven new SPAC business combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between November 5 and November 12, 2021.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type JOBS 54.28 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) 0.00 45.63% 17.74% 27.89% All Cash AZPN 148.93 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 97.42 7.43% -0.79% 8.22% Special Conditions TEDU 0.7992 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) 400.50% 394.74% 5.76% All Cash AJRD 43.64 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 339.06 16.87% 11.18% 5.69% All Cash MX 18.2 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) 59.34% 54.17% 5.17% All Cash PNM 48.87 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) 50.43 2.93% 3.67% -0.74% All Cash MNTV 23.25 Zendesk (ZEN) 103.83 0.48% 1.84% -1.36% All Stock ICBK 36.725 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS) 74.88 -2.13% -0.77% -1.36% All Stock FCCY 25.89 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 19.05 -0.10% 1.92% -2.02% All Stock SJR 29.49 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 48.33 9.87% 12.46% -2.59% Special Conditions

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 167 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 12 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 54 Stock Deals 30 Stock & Cash Deals 6 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 96 Total Deal Size $978.45 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 Deals With Largest Spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit TEDU 04/30/2021 Kidedu Holdings Limited (N/A) $4.00 $0.7992 12/31/2021 400.50% 3110.27% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $18.2 12/31/2021 59.34% 460.84% JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $54.28 12/31/2021 45.63% 354.39% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $21.36 02/28/2022 20.55% 70.77% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $254.87 $213.80 12/31/2021 19.21% 149.19% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $43.64 12/31/2021 16.87% 130.97% SOLY 05/10/2021 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) $22.60 $20.52 03/31/2022 10.14% 27.01% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.49 06/30/2022 9.87% 15.80% SAFM 08/09/2021 Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A) $203.00 $186.8 01/31/2022 8.67% 40.58% NFH 08/04/2021 Unicorn II Holdings Limited (N/A) $12.00 $11.06 12/31/2021 8.50% 66.00%

Conclusion:

SPAC activity continued to increase last week with 12 new SPAC IPOs filed. Multiple active deals continued to receive required shareholder and regulatory approvals, which included S&P Global and IHS Markit winning U.S. antitrust approval. With eight new deals announced last week, the total value of active deals is edging closer to $1 trillion.