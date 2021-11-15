A Risk-Free Return On Cash: Guide On Why And How To Buy ibonds

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

As we've been looking for opportunities to protect our wealth from inflation, we decided it was time to consider the Series I Savings Bonds (or "ibonds" for short). After reviewing the key traits, we decided it was a great fit for us.

Before buying our first position, we put up a poll in REIT Forum Chat to see if subscribers wanted a guide on the process. The response was overwhelmingly positive, so we documented each step.

This article will explain our decision and guide investors through the process of making their first investment in ibonds.

What Are ibonds?

They are bonds you buy directly from the Treasury. They pay a combination of a fixed rate and an inflation rate. Additional details are shown below:

Source: TreasuryDirect

It's important for investors to understand that inflation is an important factor in the total returns. The combined rate of 7.12% is higher than it would be if we were seeing slower growth in the CPI (consumer price index). The rate on the ibonds can increase or decrease and investors should expect it to change twice each year. Therefore, it could be earning a lower interest rate six months from now.

Why You Want ibonds

You want ibonds as part of your strategy because inflation is set to run hot for the next several years. Higher levels of inflation reducing the purchasing power of your cash. However, investors may be wary about going all-in on the market when valuations overall are at unusually high levels.

ibonds fill a specific niche. Thanks to inflation expectations, they are offering a much higher yield today, but the investor also has the opportunity to cash out after one year. They would forfeit 3 months of interest if they cash out any time in the next 5 years. That isn't such a harsh penalty though. If the investor simply lets the cash sit in savings, they earn almost nothing. Even if the investor only got 9 months of interest after 1 year, they would still be getting a substantially better return than they would've gotten on any other choice where their principal is protected.

The appeal here is the combination of respectable interest plus the security of the principal. It isn't a massive return, but the risk is so low that it creates an excellent risk to reward ratio. That's the appeal. You're not forfeiting the investment of your choice to buy ibonds, you're using cash that would've been idle and earning almost nothing in the bank. Rather than losing purchasing power on that cash, you're able to earn a respectable rate of interest.

How Do ibonds Fit Our Strategy?

We usually have extra cash in our portfolio. However, we also have accounts for checking and savings. Those accounts are not part of our portfolio. Since the interest rate paid on those accounts is terrible, we aren't earning any returns on them, and inflation leads to negative returns. What do we want? We want a tool where we could earn a respectable rate of return with no risk of our investment decreasing in value. That's where the ibonds come into play. The cash will be locked up for the first year, but after that, it becomes accessible at any point. The downside of cashing it out is that the purchases are limited by the $10,000 annual cap per person. Cashing out in the first 5 years also costs the investor the last 3 months of interest, but that's not a huge penalty when the other option for cash is earning almost nothing in a savings account.

Using ibonds sounds ideal for anyone who has enough cash on hand to feel comfortable locking some of it up for that first year. We have the option of continuing to hold the bonds for up to 30 years if we don't need the cash for anything. Ideally, we can simply build up our position year after year. By using ibonds, we have the option of having a smaller emergency reserve in cash. If we needed capital for the next few years, we could start cashing in the bonds. Theoretically, we could access stock accounts, but we don't like the prospect of ever "needing" to sell a position.

Per the Treasury Department's guidance, the ibonds are not subject to state or local taxes. They are subject to federal taxes. The bondholder for the ibond can choose to report interest every year (more work and earlier taxes) or they can defer reporting the interest until the year they take their money out (max 30 years). Theoretically, there could be a situation where a parent buying the security for their child would want the income reported every year. However, that's getting into a pretty niche situation due to rules for unearned income for children.

We could also purchase Series EE Savings Bonds since they have a separate annual limit. We haven't made a decision about that yet, but might do it. We felt the Series I Savings Bond was the more attractive investment and, therefore, deserved a higher priority.

Cash Management

You may notice that we aren't thinking of the ibonds as a traditional "investment." We're looking at it as a cash management technique. It isn't replacing part of our stock portfolio. It's replacing cash that would've otherwise sat in checking or savings accounts earning very little. It's allowing us to earn new money using money that otherwise would've been slowly eroded by inflation.

The Guide

We're going to guide investors through the process of creating an account on Treasurydirect.gov, funding that account, and purchasing ibonds. There was only one step in the process that felt a little awkward. Overall, it's pretty straightforward. To prepare this guide, I purchased $10,000 in Series I Savings Bonds. I took screenshots of every single step along the way and highlighted where I clicked to reach the next step. The purchases go through Treasurydirect.gov and the site says it is optimized for Internet Explorer, so we used Microsoft Edge (MSFT) (close enough).

What To Know Before You Start

Having your ID card (such as a driver's license) isn't necessary, but I add that information anyway.

You will need to have:

Either: A check for the account you intend to use to fund your purchases or the bank name, routing number, and account number. Your social security number. Access to your email since you must receive two emails for verification codes.

It would be wise to also have enough cash in the bank account to fund the transaction. However, investors can choose to start with a small amount and can choose to do recurring investments if they desire. We're jumping right in and buying $10,000 of ibonds.

Creating Your Account

When I'm following a guide for something that is new to me (almost always fixing a setting on my phone), it irks me when even a tiny step is left out. Therefore, I would rather err on the side of being too obvious than risk leaving out one step. The final click on any page is highlighted with a red circle and may also have a red arrow to draw further attention to it.

Step 1: Go to TreasuryDirect - Home and click "Individuals" followed by "My Accounts":

Note: This is the only centered page in the whole process. Everything else loads attached to the top left corner.

Step 2: Choose "Open an account":

Step 3: Choose Apply Now

Step 4: The "Individual" option will already be selected. Click "Submit."

Step 5: Enter your personal information and then hit "submit." Fortunately, you're entering all of the information on just one page, which is far less annoying than using several pages.

Step 6: Review that you didn't typo any of your information. If you did, use "edit" rather than trying to press "back." When you're happy, hit submit:

Step 7: Pick a personalized image and caption, then hit submit:

Step 8: Choose a password, set a reminder (I like to list the password requirements), and answer three security questions. When you're done, submit again:

Step 9: Get this nice little "thank you" page telling you to go check your email:

Note: This effectively ends the first section for creating your account, and there ironically isn't a direct link to the next step. You'll be starting fresh after you get the email. We'll provide the link back to the relevant page.

First Time Logging In

You've got your first email. This is the part where I start blocking out personal information.

Step 10: Go find your new email that looks like this:

Step 11: Go back to the "My Account" page from step 2 and click "Log in":

Step 12: Enter your account number from the email and click submit:

Step 13: A One Time Passcode was mailed to you right after you clicked "submit", even if you were always working from the same machine and browser:

Step 14: Return to your browser and enter the passcode. I like to click the button to "Register your computer" since I'm working from home, then click "submit":

Step 15: Enter your password by clicking on the keyboard. Typing is not allowed:

Buying Your First Series I Savings Bonds

We're through the first two sections and, so far, everything feels pretty smooth.

Step 16: Now you're going to get way too many buttons to choose from, but we want to use "BuyDirect":

Note: The "Investor Inbox" just had a welcome message linking us to more information about the bonds.

Step 17: Choose "Series I" since this is a guide on how to purchase ibonds. Of course, investors can use the other options at their own discretion:

Step 18: Decide how much you want to invest and how often:

My preference here is simply to put in $10,000 and be done with this account until it is time to do the same thing for 2022. I'll probably do the transaction for 2022 in January 2022. My wife will still need to prepare an account as well.

Step 19: You'll get a page to review the transaction you just entered:

If everything looks good, you can hit the submit button and proceed to the final step.

Step 20: Review the information again. If you want a record, you can print or screenshot the page:

Once you have any records you want, you can hit the "Logoff" button. That account is all set for the current calendar year.

Conclusion

Buying ibonds is a great way for people to protect their savings from inflation. It doesn't need to replace part of the investment portfolio. By utilizing it as part of our cash management technique, we're able to earn a return on cash that was otherwise idle. Since we aren't exposed to any decline in the value of the position, it's perfect for anyone who doesn't mind locking up that capital for one year. The rate is subject to change twice per year, so the future increases in value are not known. However, at the current rate, it's paying investors a very respectable return for a risk-free position. For comparison, the five-year TIPs (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) have a yield of about negative 1.8% to negative 1.9% as of my writing. That makes the return on the ibonds very attractive.

Creating an account is fairly quick. The total process should take less than 20 minutes so long as you have the necessary information with you. You can pick how much to invest at any time, so investors don't need to put the full $10,000 in. For those who can afford to, putting in $10,000 for both adults in a household followed by another $10,000 for each adult in early 2022 would result in having $40,000 earning a respectable return.

If the rate averaged 7% over the next few years (currently 7.12% but subject to change), that would come out to $2,800 per year for the first $40,000. That's much better than earning a few dollars from the savings account. Since the investor has the choice to continue earning interest for up to 30 years, that's a great return on the time spent setting up and funding the account.

I hope you enjoyed this guide and look forward to your feedback.