Investment thesis

In my previous article on DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDF) titled "Mixed Signals From Q2" my stance was that of holding the share.

The share has gone up 45% in one year. Based on the present market price of US$24.04 per ADR, or as its main listing is in Singapore where last closing price, as of 12th November, was S$32.06

We will look at how the bank did in Q3 and revisit the call for the stock going forward.

Third Quarter Results

Southeast Asia's largest bank, DBS is executing well and delivering decent results.

In their third quarter, which was announced on the 5th October, the bank had a net profit of S$1,700 million, which equates to an EPS of S$0.67 for the quarter.

Net interest income saw a 9.4% drop for the first nine months of this year as it was down from S$6.956 million in 2020 to S$6,300 million. The trend of lower net interest rate margin is still on a downward trend.

This reduction in net interest income has been compensated by higher income from fees. Over the corresponding period of the first 9 months of the year, this has increased 16.6% from S$2,661 million to S$3,103 million.

Non-Performing Assets were reduced by $51 million over the last quarter. It now stands at S$6,570 million, which is a ratio of 1.5% of their loans. Their provisions held in reserves against these potential losses are S$7,061 million. Based on their assessment of the improved portfolio quality, they wrote back S$413 million in the last quarter. This is the main reason for the improved result.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio has been improved to 14.5 from 13.9 a year ago.

Cost to income ratio is one way to look at the productivity and profitability of a bank. This has had a negative development for DBS but can most likely be explained by expensing much of the investment they have been doing in building out their capabilities.

It is not much use to look at this ratio on a quarterly basis, as costs and income are not evenly spread QoQ. But when we compare the first nine months this year to last year, the ratio has gone from 40.4% in 2020 to 43.6% in 2021. It is worth monitoring this development going forward, as the ratio should hopefully improve.

The net book value, in relation to its share price, is a fairly good gauge of whether you are getting good value. Here DBS is not particularly attractive any longer. Its present net book value per share of S$ 21.43 gives us a ratio of 1.52

It is not exorbitant, but I cannot say that it is cheap either. As a comparison, other financials in my portfolio, such as HSBC (HSBC) and Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTC:SHGKY) are trading at much more attractive prices to net book values. A similar level to DBS is that of Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) and Legal & General plc. (OTCPK:LGGNF).

No single ratio, on its own, should be a reason to avoid investing in a company. On the issue of P/E, if we extrapolate DBS's EPS over the last nine months of S$2.12 and assume this last quarter of the year will be in line with the third quarter, EPS for the 2021 full year should come in at S$2.78 which implies that it's P/E will be 11.5

Last but not least, the dividend declared in Q3 was as expected in line with the previous quarter at S$ 0.33 per ordinary share.

DBS now yields 4.2% which is not too bad in today's yield environment.

DBS Digital Exchange

While the regulators in China, the world's second-largest economy and an important part of DBS's future, have tightened the grip further around the mining, owning, and trading in cryptocurrencies, DBS seems to be taking a different approach to it.

On the 1st October 2021 DBS Vickers, the brokerage arm of DBS, and a member of DBS Digital Exchange secured a Singapore license to offer digital payment token services by Singapore Monetary Authorities.

It will be able to directly support asset managers and companies to trade in digital payment tokens through DBS Digital Exchange. The Singapore Exchange (OTCPK:SPXCF) has a 10% stake in this exchange, which bills itself as the world's only bank-backed full-service digital bourse.

It is for time being not open to retail investors, as it is a "members-only" bourse for corporate investors, accredited individuals, and family offices. Presently, it is quite small as it has only around 400 members.

Total trading value in the second quarter was about $180 million, which was five times more than the value traded in the previous quarter.

It was interesting to see that it did its inaugural security token offerings in the form of a $15 million digital bond that month. What's next - digital IPO of equity?

It does surprise me somewhat that they have taken this contrarian view.

But it is important to keep it in the context of how small it is in comparison to the bank's overall business. DBS did state that they expect that its new businesses, including the digital exchange and a carbon exchange to bring in a total income of S$350 million by the end of next year. Total income this year should be around S$14,500 million so this additional business only constitutes 2.4 % of present revenue.

I believe under the stewardship of their CEO Piyush Gupta, and the blessing of the Monetary Authorities this foray into facilitating business dealings in cryptocurrencies was a natural evolution that came from the aggressive investment and implementation of digitization within the bank.

The bank expects the membership to double by end of December and grow it further by 20 to 30% annually for the next three years. At least the bank is not going to allow pure fintech companies to eat their lunch.

Conclusion

As I pointed out earlier, the results are mostly good as a result of releases of provisions for earlier estimated potential credit losses.

The bank has been very active in looking at new growth engines both within Singapore and outside. However, it will take some time before any of these new ventures will make a meaningful contribution to the company's bottom line,

In view of the 45% run-up in price over the year, and my view that it is fairly priced, I maintain my Hold view.

There are other companies in my portfolio which have had their positions increased, but the size of my DBS stake remains unchanged. Should the stock market have a pullback in the near future and offer investors a chance to pick up DBS in the upper SGD 20 per share, or if we get a meaningful increase in EPS, book value, and the distribution, I may add to my present position.

But not at the present level.