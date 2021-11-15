BalkansCat/iStock via Getty Images

In my last article on the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), I touched on where I view the company's valuation to be in relation to what I consider to be a fair price for the bank. My article conclusion at that point was fairly simple - the bank was too expensive at the valuation it offered at that point.

I would say that with the underperformance to the S&P 500 we've seen from CM, this stance has proven to be more or less correct for the short timeframe.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, CM article)

In this article, we'll revisit the thesis for this bank to see if the overall upside and investment thesis has changed, or if there are ways to conservatively and profitably invest in CM.

(Source: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - How Has The Company Been Doing?

The company's strategic priorities have been growing its Canadian Franchise and investing in various growth initiatives. Recent results, including the 3Q21 fiscal, have affirmed the strength and momentum in core segments, with solid market share gains in personal banking and record mutual fund net flows, 6.4% YoY increase.

The bank has also seen a solid resurgence in consumer activity.

(Source: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce)

Trends in Commercial were excellent as well, with client growth and strong performance from the company's "wealth" segment. When CM speaks of investing in growth, it speaks of investing in strategic edge technologies, including cloud with Azure, as well as AI and machine learning. The company has launched a new digital identity verification to allow for easy banking for customers on the go, as well as new installment option features in cooperation with VISA.

So, a few things to make life easier for CM customers overall. CIBC was also the first bank that, with CIBC Mellon, launched Canadian Depositary Receipts, which allows Canadian investors to invest in companies from abroad with a built-in currency hedge.

Plenty of exciting news for those investors that consider things like these important or appealing.

CIBC retains a fortress-like balance sheet with an average liquidity coverage ratio of 126% and negative operational leverage of 0.6%. The company's CET-1 ratio isn't as high as Scandinavian banks, but with 12.3% it still stands at an acceptable level, and up 53 bps YoY.

NII is up 6% YoY, 8% if we include FX impact. The only thing dragging down results a bit is higher performance-based comps and strategic investments.

(Source: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce)

There was also a large recovery in transactional fees due to consumer activity reversal. The overall picture here is continued overall tailwinds from the markets, and the company retains its mid-single-digit growth full-year outlook with only one quarter remaining for the fiscal year.

Overall, every segment in the bank is performing well. Personal, Commercial/Wealth in both Canada and the USA, and Capital markets at excellent numbers as well, with an 11% YoY net income growth in capital markets. CIBC is a company or bank of the time we're currently in, and despite record-low interest rates, the bank is doing very well. Total PCL is now negative at -0.09%, and the company has seen a recovery of a few non-performing loans during the quarter. The company's lending portfolio remains very appealing, with over 20% of lending to the government or municipal.

(Source: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce)

As I see it, CIBC is exactly what it looks like - a safe, conservative bank doing very well in this environment - and it's even better than it was a few months back.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - What is the valuation?

The problem earlier was valuation, not fundamentals. This is an A+ rated bank with a yield of nearly 3.9%. On that level, it sounds excellent - especially in the light of recent results we've seen here.

Unfortunately, we also have to look at pricing. The best company in the world does not matter if the price you pay for the company makes it impossible to make money off it in the long term. That's why valuation is one of the first things I go to when sorting. It's that crucial.

Banks, especially Canadian ones, have a tendency to stick to a discount of around 9-11X P/E. That's well-established over more than 1-2 decades at this point. Sometimes they'll be above that trendline for a bit, but they always revert back down. Take a look at CM's 10-year graph.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Sure, at times you may enjoy a valuation higher than 10.1X P/E, but any time that happens, the company sooner or later - usually very quickly - goes back down. It's almost as though someone sits at the screens and says "Ah-ha! Above 10X P/E, time to sell", which is actually what might be happening here.

What this means, simply put, is that the time to buy CM is when it's significantly undervalued, or at least under 10X P/E, or as far under that valuation as possible. When you do, your returns can be very impressive and, because of the bank's quality, very safe. Bought at 2016 9X P/E, the investment would have given you annual returns of 10-11% even prior to the massive COVID-19 reversal.

However, you may note that CM is currently at 10.2X, and while it's quite clear that this bank will see massively positive results for 2021 Fiscal, it's also quite clear to me that this will not be a repeat performance. Quite the opposite. When the market turns, it's likely that much of the fund flows will reverse, and the bank will experience headwinds where it now has tailwinds.

This needs to be taken into consideration.

The forecast for 2022-2023 is flat, and calculating on the basis of this to the highest possible valuation we could accept for CM gives you a prospective annual RoR of less than 7%.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

So even with all those positives, even with the bank doing so well, this really won't matter all that much unless the bank is able to repeat it, because as it stands, the bank's excellent performance is already more than priced into the current valuation.

While there are catalysts for further market share growth in some of the growth initiatives the bank is doing, I fail to see the sort of fundamental catalysts that would enable a double-digit EPS growth from 2022 and onward. It's just not there

Realize that this is an overvalued market. Realize also that sooner or later, overvalued markets reverse, and when they do, it goes quick, as evidenced by the COVID-19 crash. There will be days and weeks at some point in the future where hundreds of billions will flow out of the market as investors seek greener pastures.

At that point, you do not want to be invested in significantly overvalued equity. Recouping those losses could take time - if history is any indicator, it could take decades.

Analysts following the bank are not to be heeded. Why?

(Source: Tikr.com, S&P Global)

That's why. They have overshot the targets for going on a decade soon, and still consider the company significantly undervalued. It's clear that the market does not agree here. Analyst estimates are for a negative 6.5% EPS development following the 2022 fiscal, and for the bank to actually "cut" the dividend due to FX (not an actual cut) for the NYSE ticker.

All of these trends give me only one perspective on CIBC.

"HOLD". Or rotate profits - depending on where you are. This is as high as this bank is going to go.

How To Invest In Quest Diagnostics

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

A very poor idea, as I see it, due to significant overvaluation to its usual sub-10X P/E and the lack of catalysts for EPS growth. I say "No" to the common.

Option 2 - Selling Cash-Secured Puts

The price of the company is too high to write or bid on appealing cash-secured PUT contracts. I was able to find a conservative contract at a March -22 strike of $105, yielding annualized RoR of 3.8% and less than 2% option yield.

This is as "No" as it gets.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

Calls are a possibility with CIBC.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

Not the best contract, truth be told, but we're talking about a situation where I, if I owned CM, would be rotating profits anyway. Putting the shares up for sale at $125 is something I might have done simply to actually get rid of them at an appealing price and still get an enhanced rate of return due to the premium here.

It's a small enhancement to an already good return if I'd bought cheap, and I might do at this valuation. A $125/share strike represents a 2022E valuation of over 11X P/E, and that's a good time to sell for me when it comes to this company.

Thesis

The current CIBC thesis is as follows:

This is a very high-quality bank with great fundamentals, excellent performance, and a good outlook. At the right price, I view it as a must-own.

Due to high valuation for the company and segment, however, this is a no-go. At current levels, your future returns do not even break the index, unless the bank goes into a substantial premium for an unheard-of number of months or years.

Due to this, I call this company a "HOLD" at this valuation.

Remember, I'm All About:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a "HOLD" here with a 5-10% overvaluation.

Thank you for reading.