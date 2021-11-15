Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

For investors who are interested in analyzing diversified REITs, one prospect to consider looking at is JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS). Management has made some interesting moves aimed at increasing shareholder value. And on top of that, revenue and cash flows do look to be growing at an attractive rate. All of this has served to bring the company’s trading multiples to more attractive levels, aided in part by a decline in its own share price. If this trend continues, shares of the business could end up being a solid prospect for investors to consider buying. At present, however, shares do still look rather pricey on an absolute basis. Not only that, they are also pricey relative to their peers. Because of all of this, it does make for a better watchlist stock than it does a portfolio stock. But that could change at any moment based on how the market reacts to the future and how well management achieves value creation for its investors.

The picture is improving

The last time I wrote about JBG SMITH was in an article published in July of this year. At the time, I rated the company as a neutral prospect. I told investors that they should consider some alternatives to buying this firm. And a big part of that had to do with how expensive the company's share price was at the time. Since then, the business has done well to create shareholder value, but another contributor to my changing view of it has been what the market's reaction has been from a pricing perspective on the company's stock. Since publication, the S&P 500 has risen by 9.8%. By comparison, shares of JBG SMITH declined by 4%. Since my February article on the company, the difference has been even greater. At that time, I also stated that it was a neutral prospect. Since then, it has generated a return for shareholders of just 0.3%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has generated a return of 22.1%.

A lot has transpired at JBG SMITH in recent months. And some of this has to do with the company's goal of diversifying its operations. You see, at present, it gets 69% of its revenue from its commercial properties. That compares to the 77% account from them in the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal year. But at some point in the future, management wants to reduce this to 50%, getting the other 50% of revenue, up from 31% today, from its multifamily properties.

As part of this initiative, the business has not been afraid to make big changes. Since 2017, for instance, the company has sold properties worth about $1.7 billion. And over the next couple of years, they plan to sell other non-core office assets and land for about $1.4 billion. With some of these proceeds, it intends to continue developing other assets. For instance, it currently has 808 units under the multifamily category under construction. On top of this, it has a near-term development pipeline consisting of 3,990 other multifamily units, plus 1.4 million square feet of quality commercial space.

It is also worth noting that management is capable of walking and chewing bubble gum at the same time. After all, while they are investing in these new properties, they are also rewarding shareholders by buying back additional stock. In the first nine months of this year, for instance, the company purchased back 2.9 million shares of stock for $88.1 million. At this point, three million shares were purchased in the latest quarter alone. Since the company began its $500 million share repurchase plan in 2020, they have allocated $192.9 million worth to actually buying up stock.

Outside of these maneuvers, we also need to pay attention to the fundamental performance of the business. For instance, in the first three quarters of its 2021 fiscal year, the company was capable of generating revenue of $476.96 million. This represents an increase of 5% over the $454.09 million generated one year earlier. As revenue has been on the rise, so too has profitability. Operating cash flow jumped from $127.86 million in the first nine months of 2020 to $154.41 million in the same time this year. FFO, or funds from operations, has risen from $92.86 million to $116.22 million. FAD, or funds available for distribution, ticked up from $123.69 million to $129.77 million. Meanwhile, NOI, or net operating income, expanded from $230.82 million to $245.19 million. And finally, EBITDA increased from $197.09 million to $220.35 million.

If we apply the same kind of growth the company achieved in the first nine months of this year to the fourth quarter, then it would not be unthinkable for the business to generate FFO of $145.11 million. This should result in operating cash flow of about $204.13 million, NOI around $314.56 million, and EBITDA of about $365.19 million. Taking these figures, I then priced the company. At present, it is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 19.5. The price to NOI multiple is lower at 12.7, but the price to FFO multiple is a rather high 27.5. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company stands at 17.

To put these figures into perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 10.5 to a high of 31.3. Unfortunately, four of these five companies are cheaper than our prospect. I then do the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 11.1 to 22.5. Once again, our prospect was the most expensive of the group with the exception of one.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) 10.9 13.2 Highwoods Properties (HIW) 12.9 13.1 City Office REIT (CIO) 10.5 11.1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) 31.3 22.5 Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) 11.3 14.6

Takeaway

Taking all of this data, it is clear to me that the fundamental condition for JBG SMITH is definitely improving. This is great news for shareholders. But it does not mean that shares of the company are cheap. At present, pricing indicates a firm that is still rather expensive, but just not anywhere near as expensive as it was previously. On the whole, I think the company is moving in the right direction and its future will likely be bright. For those who are very patient, long-term investors, it could make for a decent prospect. But for everyone else, it does still need to get a bit cheaper or generate stronger performance to warrant consideration as a serious opportunity.