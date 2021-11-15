Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Intro & Thesis

The consumer staples sector is often considered the ideal one for risk-averse investors. However, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, investors have had to rethink this thesis to some extent, as many food companies are selling goods to the catering market, which has been hit by lockdowns.

This led to rather weak financial results of Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) at the end of last year, and since then the shares have managed to sink deep enough:

Now, however, I think that the company has every chance of catching up, for some reasons which I'm going to set out in this article.

Reason #1: Inflation

I have already written in my recent article on Costamare (CMRE) about how inflation in the US and the rest of the world is currently at a height and is not likely to decline significantly anytime soon. Campbell Harvey, the leading economist/professor at Duke University, has no doubts about even "more inflation to come" even if part of the price increase is truly "transitory":

Due to massive vaccination coverage, new widespread lockdowns are highly unlikely in the future, and inflation should have a far more favorable impact on companies like Hormel Foods compared to what COVID-19 did last year. First, HRL has a low but very stable dividend (uninterrupted since 1928), which, against the backdrop of last year's stock sell-off, could attract many new investors looking for a way out of inflation if it proves to be more protracted than various media are promising us. Second, the growth of COGS will cause companies to raise prices on the products they sell to maintain margins at previous levels. This is typical of the industry as a whole, as the price elasticity of demand for such products is not that high. This will lead to an increase in the absolute growth of gross profit and other financial indicators, and if management manages to reduce OPEX growth against this background, it will be even better.

Reason #2: New Market Opportunities

Mycoprotein and plant-based protein products are becoming more commonplace instead of more innovative - the reason why Beyond Meat (BYND), for example, can not stand up now to much-increased competition at its current valuation.

The long-term success of mature companies like HRL will depend on how they adapt to the new reality and the new eating habits of young people. Fortunately for HRL shareholders, management seems to understand this and is trying to keep up with the new trend by partnering with The Better Meat Co. through its venture company to bring new products to the marketplace.

The two companies will work together to develop the next generation of alternative protein products with The Better Meat Co.'s Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient.

The Better Meat Co. is a Sacramento-based sustainable food tech start-up founded in 2018. Source: SA news

Of course, this collaboration and development of new products may take some time, but I believe the movement itself is in the right direction. HRL's main advantage over other start-ups in this field is its size and the support it receives from its old divisions, through which it will further its development without resorting to unnecessary external funding.

I am also convinced that the purchase of the Planters snack nut portfolio for $3.35 billion is still not priced-in by the market. According to another SA Contributor, Peter Jaworowski, that was a great purchase since "snacking has been one of the faster-growing food segments, this ties in perfectly with their Skippy and Justin's brands and Planters is $1 billion a year business."

The synergistic effect from the acquisition is always a lengthy process, but when it begins to bear fruit, HRL will be bathed in FCF.

Reason #3: Technical Setup

This is perhaps one of the most controversial arguments, which, nevertheless, cannot be ignored.

Source: investing.com, author's notes

Above you can see how the current HRL price has tested and bounced off local support levels, including upside channel support. HRL is now 10 cents below the 200-week simple moving average - even with a slight upward move, this will likely be a new "fulcrum" for the stock over the next year or two. The Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) is talking about oversold conditions, which only confirms my assumption above of a failure to break through support. By the logic of technical analysis, we should see a run to $49-52 per share in early 2022 - that's not much, only 13-20%, but at the same time it's pretty safe given HRL's relatively low volatility.

Valuation & Bottom Line

Most of all concerns are caused by the rather expensive valuation of the company:

Source: Seeking Alpha, HRL, Valuation

On the other hand, the valuation should also take into account how the company is trying to change itself. I believe that over time, the growth of financial indicators considered in the calculation of all the above multiples will justify the current elevated levels.

Yes, the EV/EBITDA (TTM) ratio is significantly less than the 5-year and 3-year median levels, but the forward ratio tilts to the longer-term one, partly justifying the high valuation of the company.

EPS growth in 2022 is expected to be 14.09%, YoY (according to Seeking Alpha), which is quite good for such a mature company. At the same time, the long-term CAGR forecast equals 5.62%, which is also not bad considering that it is likely to be revised up as relatively "fresh" segments develop.

Source: Seeking Alpha, HRL's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Based on the foregoing, I believe HRL is a reliable defensive asset against inflation, which unfortunately may be with us longer than we thought a few months ago. Moreover, the company is not just a "dividend aristocrat" that raises its distributions every year. HRL is going through a business transformation today by making the right purchases and inking the right agreements at the right time. The synergistic effect will take some time. Long-term investors are therefore better off buying ahead to avoid missing out on a new rally. The technical picture is generally favorable for the stock in the long run. I recommend long-term investors pay attention to HRL at current levels.

