A Quick Take On Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) has filed to raise $3.0 billion in an IPO of its Brazilian Depositary Shares each representing 1/6th of an underlying ordinary share, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of digital-oriented banking services in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

While the IPO isn't cheap, given NU's steep growth trajectory, reduced operating losses and apparent Berkshire backing, the IPO is worth a close look.

Company

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based Nu was founded to develop an online platform for providing commonly used financial services to consumers in various Latin American countries.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO David Vélez Osorno, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and was responsible for the firm's Latin American investments group.

The company's primary offerings include:

Credit cards

Mobile payments

Rewards

Savings and business accounts

Investing

Personal loans

Insurance

Nu has received at least $2.1 billion in equity investment from investors including Rua California Ltd. (CEO Osorno controls), Sequoia Capital, DST Global, Tencent and Tiger Global Management.

The firm markets its services primarily through online and social media means.

Management says organic customer acquisition has been '80 - 90%' of all customer acquisition and that the company now has over 48 million customers, growing at an average rate of 2.1 million new customers per month in Q3 2021.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 4.24% 2020 2.64% 2019 6.83%

According to a market research report by Trading Economics, consumer credit in Brazil increased to BRL1.93 trillion in September 2019, an increase over the previous month's BRL1.91 trillion.

Below is an overview graphic of the market growth between October in 2018 and 2019:

In September 2018, year-over-year consumer loan growth in Brazil reached 22.6%, representing more than triple the industry average of 7%.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Itau

Bradesco

Caixa

Banco do Brasil

Santander

Guide

Modal

Genial

Easyinvest

XP

MercadoPago

PagSeguro

StoneCo

Others

Nu Holdings Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Similar trajectory for net interest income after provision for loan losses and transactional expenses

A sharp swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 1,062,058,000 98.7% 2020 $ 737,133,000 20.4% 2019 $ 612,109,000 Net Int. Inc. After Provision For Loan Losses & Transactional Exp. Period Net Int. Inc. After Provision For Loan Losses & Transactional Exp. % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 506,028,000 101.9% 2020 $ 326,909,000 31.9% 2019 $ 247,918,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (1,065,191,000) 2020 $ 977,166,000 2019 $ 276,137,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2021, Nu had $2 billion in cash and $13 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($1.26 billion).

Nu Holdings IPO Details

Nu intends to raise $3.04 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Brazilian Depositary Shares [BDRs] with each representing 1/6th of an underlying ordinary share, offering 289 million BDRs at a proposed price of $10.50 per BDR.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Selling shareholders will sell 43.4 million shares as part of the offering.

Class A shareholders will have one vote per share and Class B shareholders (senior management) will have 20 votes per share and be entitled to 'certain pre-emptive rights in the event that additional Class A ordinary shares are issued in order to maintain their proportional ownership interest.' That means Class B shareholders will get more shares if the company issues more Class A shares in the future.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $46.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 6.29%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source - F1 Statement)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said:

As of September 30, 2021, we have provisions recorded in our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in connection with legal proceedings for which we believe a loss is probable in accordance with accounting rules, in an aggregate amount of US$16.2 million, and have made judicial deposits in an aggregate amount of US$15.7 million. However, legal proceedings are inherently unpredictable and subject to significant uncertainties. If one or more cases were to result in a judgment against us in any reporting period for amounts that exceeded our management's expectations, the impact on our results of operations or financial condition for that reporting period could be material.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Nu Holdings

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $48,304,907,165 Enterprise Value $46,471,069,165 Price/Sales 38.20 EV / Revenue 36.75 EV / EBITDA -237.78 Earnings Per Share -$0.04 Total Debt To Equity 6.83 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 6.29% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $10.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$1,260,726,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to Nu would be XP (XP); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric XP (XP) Nu Holdings (NU) Variance Price/Sales 9.15 38.20 317.5% EV / Revenue 6.78 36.75 442.0% EV / EBITDA 21.37 -237.78 -1212.7% Earnings Per Share $1.04 -$0.04 -104.0% Revenue Growth Rate 50.55% 98.7% 95.2% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary About Nu's IPO

NU is seeking U.S. public market investment to fund its corporate growth plans.

The company's financials show very strong topline revenue growth but continued operating losses, although those losses so far in 2021 versus 2020's results.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($1.26 billion).

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has increased sharply.

The market opportunity for providing digital-centric financial services in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia and other Latin American countries is large due to significant penetration of smartphone usage and younger population demographics who are interested in accessing more financial services from their phones.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 20.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company's outlook include general macroeconomic risks in the countries in which it operates as well as currency devaluation risk which the firm does attempt to mitigate.

As for valuation, compared to partial competitor XP, management is seeking a significantly higher premium based on revenue and EBITDA metrics, although NU has grown revenue at a significantly higher rate of growth recently.

NU is also apparently backed by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) according to a reputable report, although I could find no reference in the F-1 filings to the Berkshire company name.

I favor the firm's digital-first approach and its revenue growth figures are extraordinary, indicating that it is doing something very right.

Additionally, while it has continuing operating losses, those losses are starting to narrow somewhat so far in 2021.

While the IPO isn't cheap, given the firm's growth trajectory, reduced operating losses and apparent Berkshire backing, it is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 2021