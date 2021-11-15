deepblue4you/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is growing faster than the US auto market, beating analysts' forecasts due to the rapid market growth and the management's actions to ramp up business volumes. The hot trend in the market will last for another few quarters, during which LAD stocks could increase 50% compared to its current price.

Q3 2021 financials

Revenue totaled $6,170 mln (+70% y/y) compared with our estimate for $6,002 mln, which met our expectations. Households maintain high demand for cars, and it will continue to be so for the next few quarters because people are returning to work, which raised the demand for cars. The high demand for cars spurred the revenue of the car loan segment. Therefore, we revised 2021 revenue upward.

The company's EBITDA totaled $488 mln (+84% y/y) compared with our forecast for $405 mln. The results beat expectations by 20%, which is driven by the higher revenue for 3Q, and continued high gross margin in the segment of new car sales (12% versus expectations for 9%) and services (52.3% versus expectations for 51.4%). Therefore, we revised 2021 EBITDA upward.

Source: Invest Heroes calculations, Company's Data

The trend is still hot

New car prices in the US still hold at multiyear highs after a sharp increase in summer on the back of released pent-up demand by households. At the same time, the pace of price growth for used cars has started to slow steadily, with the saturation of the market. However, the prices are still high.

Source: FRED

The trend for increasing car prices may continue due to record low car inventory at US dealerships and a surge in demand by consumers. According to FRED, the inventories to sales ratio dropped to the lowest level since August. Converted into days, dealership inventories in September were enough to last just 16 days of operation (compared with the usual average of 60 days).

Companies will have to raise car prices further. For example, Lithia's dollar-denominated margin for new cars in 3Q 2021 rose by 79% y/y and by 27% q/q to $5,200, whereas the volume of car sales compared with 2Q fell by 11% q/q to 66,900. In the segment of used cars, LAD not only boosted sales but also is succeeding in incorporating the rising costs into prices.

Source: FRED

High demand by consumers amid low interest rates for car loans prompted an expansion of the segment of car loans that Lithia Motors offers on its online platform. Due to this, we raised the outlook for 2021 revenue from 22,469 mln (+71% y/y) to $22,838 mln (+74% y/y), and for 2022 from $24,925 mln (+11% y/y) to 25,577 mln (+14% y/y).

Source: Invest Heroes calculations

In 3Q 2021, the company was able to earn a record high EBITDA (+84% y/y to $488 mln) due to continued high gross margin level in the segment of new cars and services. We are leaving intact our assumptions that the gross margin of the new car segment will return to its historical level of ~6% by 2023 due to a full return to normal demand and supply in the industry (which we are already seeing in the used car segment). Also, the services margin in the forecast period will hold steadily higher than 51%.

Source: Invest Heroes calculations

Valuation

We are changing the target price for the shares from $472 to $489 due to:

The increased forecast for 2021 and 2022 EBITDA;

Net debt increase from $3,479 to $3,673 mln;

The shift of the FTM estimate (we earlier used the period from 3Q 2021 through 2Q 2022 to include in the EBITDA estimate for the following 12 months, while now the forecast period shifts to 4Q 2021 through 3Q 2022).

Here are the company's main growth drivers:

The company is riding on the back of a hot trend, which may last for another 2-3 quarters. The price increases in the car industry now are the biggest in last 10 years;

The company is growing fast due to domestic expansion in the US and the development of its online platform, Driveway, which allows customers to make purchases and take out loans remotely.

Risks

Further slowdown of deliveries of semiconductors for the car industry, which may cause a severe drawdown of inventories and a significant decline of sales.

Cooling the car market due to consumer saturation.

Authors: Aleksandr Sayganov, Andrew Kurapov