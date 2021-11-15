cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

In this article we take a look at the Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) - one of the best-performing BDCs over the last few years and one that continues to trade cheap to the broader sector. We also catch up on Q3 earnings as well as the broader trends in the space. Our takeaway is that FDUS remains an attractive option for investors with strong income upside given its below-target leverage, recent drop in debt interest expense, a sizable planned rotation from equity towards income-producing assets among other factors. The company is also going through a longer-term shift up the capital structure, increasing its allocation to first-lien loans which will continue to play out over the medium term. FDUS is trading at a 97% valuation and a 9.21% yield based on the declared Q4 total dividend.

Q3 Results Update

In Q3 FDUS delivered GAAP NII of $0.21 and adjusted NII (which excludes capital gains incentive fee accruals) of $0.40. Both measures were lower than the previous few quarters, primarily due to lower fee income during the quarter.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

GAAP NII ($0.21) coverage of the Q4 total dividend ($0.41) is quite low at just over 50%, however FDUS keeps the focus on adjusted NII of $0.40 (ex-capital gain incentive accruals) which is more in line with the payout.

FDUS switched off its non-regular dividends in the middle of 2020 but has since scaled them back up so its total dividend rate is back in the pre-COVID range. FDUS has a formulaic supplemental dividend where 50% of the surplus in adjusted NII over the base dividend from the prior quarter is distributed to shareholders.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

The increase in NAV was a bit over 4% for the quarter and was one of the strongest so far of the BDC earnings season. About half of this was due to $8.4 million of net realized gains from the sale of equity investments in Kinetrex Energy, Worldwide Express and Allied 100.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company declared a base dividend of $0.32, supplemental of $0.04 and a special $0.05 per share - $0.01 below the dividend paid out in Q3. This works out to an annualized 9.21% total dividend yield which is a bit above the 9.14% sector average and well above the 8.37% sector median level.

A Look At Valuation

Since BDC sector valuations don't exist in a vacuum but are linked to historic returns, we like to look at both together to get a bird's eye view of how any given company looks within the broader sector. On this metric FDUS stands out as fairly cheap having the lowest valuation of companies that have delivered 5Y total NAV returns in the range of 12-15% (marked by the rectangle).

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

FDUS tended to trade at a premium to the sector around 2016-2018 but has since moved to a discount - a full 13% below the sector valuation average (97% vs. 112%) and 7% below the median valuation.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

This combination of below-par valuation with sector-beating historic returns is odd and may be a sign that the market is taking a skeptical (whether warranted or not) look at its future relative performance. We discuss some of the possible reasons in the sections below.

Returns In Context

The BDC class is very unusual in that, unlike in every other income asset class, there seems to be an odd lack of interest in total NAV returns, that is, book value returns inclusive of compounded dividends. It's not that BDC analysts don't find total NAV returns interesting - they try to proxy it by a number of roundabout ways. Some prefer commenting on unrealized/realized historic gains, others just look at total price returns and others look at net NAV returns ex-dividends.

None of these, however, gets to the heart of the issue which is how much wealth has a given company delivered to investors through their actions alone, that is, via book value growth and dividends. Historic realized/unrealized gains and net NAV returns ignore historic dividends which are often significantly different across the sector. And price returns are largely a function of, often very volatile and capricious, valuations. To be clear, total NAV returns are not the only thing relevant to BDC investors but it's as good a starting point as any.

Let's take a look at how FDUS lines up on total NAV returns from a number of different perspectives.

A decent bird's eye view start is to look at total NAV returns across a number of different periods relative to the sector. This metric is fairly consistent - FDUS has significantly outperformed the broader BDC sector by a very healthy margin historically, besting the sector by over 4% per annum over the last 3 and 5 years.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

Apart from this big picture perspective, we also like to check in on the consistency of historic NAV returns. Some BDCs had a great start but have since fizzled out and so can still show strong historic returns but unimpressive recent returns.

The chart below shows FDUS quarterly total NAV returns (blue bars) against the average sector returns (red bars). The yellow line is the 4-quarter average differential of the two and highlights the trend in relative performance vs. the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

What this chart shows is that FDUS has historically outperformed the sector by about 1% per quarter (or about 4% annualized) fairly consistently from the end of 2016 to the end of 2020. Since then, however, FDUS very slightly underperformed the sector over 2021 but now looks to have regained its usual 1% quarterly outperformance. Keep in mind that not all BDCs have reported so far (though most have) so the latest figure might shift a bit up or down a tiny bit.

The chart also shows that there was a dip in Q1-21 where FDUS underperformed the sector, however, this appears to be due, in part, to a 0.5% charge on debt extinguishment and the company still delivered a net NAV gain on the quarter though it was clearly not as strong as the broader sector.

Apart from total NAV period returns and the consistency of performance in both absolute and relative terms, we like to check in on the ranking of total NAV returns. Outperformance relative to an average could easily be skewed by a couple of very poorly performing stocks so that the vast majority of BDCs end up performing above the average.

The chart below shows the percentile rank of quarterly total NAV returns - the bar represents the percentile of a FDUS total NAV return for that quarter. So, a figure of 0.75 means FDUS beat 75% of the sector that quarter. The red line is a trailing-twelve month average.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

What we see is that FDUS outperformance has ranged on a trailing-twelve month basis between 50% and 75% meaning the company has historically outperformed between 50 and 75% of the sector on a TTM total NAV basis.

The trend of lower highs and lower lows clearly suggests that its outperformance of the sector has moved lower a bit but it remains fairly strong. In the 3 of the last quarters FDUS outperformed 75-90% of the companies in the sector.

The key takeaway of this section is that FDUS has put up pretty impressive and fairly consistent historic returns. Its outperformance appears to have ebbed a touch but remains formidable.

Something worth highlighting in this section is that FDUS runs a less defensive portfolio which could, in part, explain its strong performance. Its first-lien exposure is a bit more than half that of the median BDC (in our 25-name coverage universe) with significant overweights in second-lien loans and equity.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

In fact, going a bit further back FDUS was very unusual in its stronger focus on second-lien debt which was its largest investment type as recently as Q1. Over the last few quarters FDUS has been shifting its portfolio towards first-lien loans, however, as highlighted above it remains on the low side within the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

The drift higher in equity allocation is due to unrealized gains - the current 21.1% allocation has a cost basis of just 8.6%. The company maintains a longer-term target of 10% equity allocation in its portfolio.

What this pattern suggests is that it is possible that the company's relatively strong historic performance could, in part, have been due to its more aggressive portfolio stance. And now that the portfolio has migrated up the capital structure we could see somewhat lower income production and, hence, total returns, though as we discuss below, that hasn't shown up yet in the numbers.

Income Dynamics

One key factor to watch for income dynamics is the balance between new originations/acquisitions versus exits/prepayments. The larger this number the greater the income that will be flowing into the portfolio, all else equal. Just looking the total fair value of investments can send the wrong picture since a larger portfolio from a fair-value perspective doesn't mean it will generate higher income - just like a bond that trades up in price doesn't generate a higher level of income.

The chart shows that FDUS has struggled to generate new originations in sufficient volume to offset its high level of prepayments. This will cause a drag in portfolio income over the near term.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management is upbeat about net new investments in Q4, however.

Because repayments outpace originations for the third quarter, we were underinvested as we started the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, we currently expect to grow the portfolio in the fourth quarter. I mentioned earlier that we closed three deals in early October for a total of $43 million in originations, including the $16 million commitment... What I would tell you is Q4 is, we at least today, feel like is going to be a limited quarter from a repayment perspective relative to last quarter. And so I don't think we'll get anywhere near last quarter.

Source: Q3 Transcript

However, until we see net new investments scale up significantly, a drop in prepayments that management expect in Q4 may create a further drag on income since prepayments tend to come with prepayment fees which flow into NII. So the risk over the short term is that prepayments dry up but FDUS fails to scale up which results in further income drag.

The second key factor to watch for income dynamics is the level of leverage which is shown below broken up by GAAP leverage (red bars) and regulatory/statutory leverage (blue bars) with the difference between the two being a function of SBA debentures.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

FDUS currently operates with one of the lowest leverage levels in the BDC sector which is partly a function of its negative net new investment trend highlighted above as well as, in our view, its historically more aggressive portfolio.

Management is targeting GAAP leverage of around 1.0x:

three to nine months, is where we start getting closer to more of a 1:1 leverage. And I don't think it'll happen this quarter, we won't get there this quarter but I think we'll make some progress. And so that's something we are positive about and excited about, quite frankly. With regard to, we've always talked about target leverages kind of 1:1, where obviously, and especially as our portfolio continues to migrate towards more of a first lien portfolio

Source: Q3 Transcript

As the company scales up leverage we should see it reflected in a stronger level of NII over time. Management have indicated that they are not particularly bothered by the downtrend in net new investments, focusing on the quality of opportunities and that their funnel remains at a healthy level with deal flow being "extremely strong".

Another key factor to watch for investors is the interplay between portfolio yield and interest yield i.e. the difference between the yield on the asset side and the liability side of the balance sheet. As highlighted in our recent weeklies, the trend we have seen is for both lower portfolio and debt interest yields which makes a lot of sense. FDUS, however, is bucking the asset-side trend, showing a rising yield on its debt portfolio (blue bars).

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

This is particularly surprising given its migration up the capital structure from second-lien and subordinated holdings into first-lien holdings. This trend is probably unlikely to continue, particularly if portfolio quality remains stable.

FDUS has a relatively high cost of debt in the sector, however, that is quickly moving lower. In October FDUS issued $125m of 3.5% 2026 notes, refinancing two 2024 notes (total notional of $82.3m) and lowering the coupon by a huge 2.02%. This alone has pushed its NII higher by $0.017 or 8.1% which is yet to show up in the numbers. Overall, the refinancing has now lowered its weighted-average yield to 3.75% from 4.24% since Q3 - a very significant cost saving.

We may see more marginal savings in the medium term if FDUS decides to utilize its credit facility (which carries a below average interest rate) to drive higher leverage - a distinct possibility since scaling up a credit facility is much cheaper and easier than to issue additional unsecured bonds.

Finally, the company's 11% equity allocation overhang (current 21.1% allocation less 10% longer-term target) is going to be a significant tailwind for its income over the medium term as these assets are repositioned into income-producing assets.

Overall, we expect the company's NII to increase over the coming quarters though, as highlighted above, there is a risk of a dip in Q4 if the company sees lower prepayment fees but also fails to scale up new originations significantly.

Portfolio Quality

Apart from income dynamics and valuation, it's always important to keep an eye on portfolio quality. This is probably the hardest task for BDC investors, since, unlike most other portfolio metrics, it is less transparent which leaves us with a number of imperfect proxies.

First and foremost, a poorly performing portfolio with significant credit losses is unlikely to see a strong NAV uptrend. On this metric FDUS looks quite good with a NAV that is at its historic highs as shown below. It also looks quite strong relative to the broader sector - only a handful of other BDCs feature a higher normalized NAV (i.e. normalized to start at 100 as of 3 years ago).

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

Secondly, the company's portfolio grades have steadily improved over the last few quarters with a lower number allocated to lower grades (i.e. 3,4,5).

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

Non-accruals are at zero for the last two quarters running - an impressive feat - versus an average of 1.7% and median of 1.0% in the broader sector on a fair-value basis.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK income has scaled up recently and bears watching, however, it remains below the sector average of 6.1%.

Source: Systematic Income BDC Tool

Something else worth watching is the average leverage of the companies in the portfolio. This has increased to 5x from 4.2x in the previous quarter, although it appears to be driven by a single allocation, excluding which the average leverage rises marginally to 4.4x.

Takeaways

It's not clear why the market is taking a relatively pessimistic view of FDUS. It's true that, as we see below, the company's portfolio is relatively aggressive than the broader sector with a larger allocation to subordinated and second-lien loans. However, the company is migrating the portfolio towards a larger first-lien allocation so this valuation drag is likely to go away.

The company's base management fee is higher than the median at 1.75% as is the capital gains incentive fee of 20%. However, the income incentive only kicks in at the annualized hurdle rate of 8% which is very generous for the sector and partly offsets the other two factors.

FDUS also currently features an above average debt cost profile, however, this has come down substantially over the last year or so as discussed below. Since the end of the quarter, FDUS has further lowered its interest expense by a hefty 0.5% which has put it in line with the broader sector.

The portfolio quality profile is also fairly strong with zero non-accruals over the last two quarters, a rise in the average portfolio quality rating and below-average PIK levels.

Overall, our view is that the company's strategy of moving up the capital structure is an attractive one and could act as a catalyst for further rerating - closer to the sector average valuation. Income dynamics and tailwinds touched on above are also a strong positive which should further support income levels in the medium term.

It is entirely possible that the strong outperformance of the sector that FDUS has enjoyed over the last few years may not last much longer, however. As the company moves up the capital structure and rotates away from its equity holdings we could see its performance move towards the sector average level. That said, even if this happens, the below-sector valuation and portfolio quality metrics still make it an attractive hold at current levels.