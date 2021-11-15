RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent company to report its results is Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF). The company posted another solid performance in Q3, reporting a 20% increase in gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production at 14% lower costs. This has placed Argonaut on track to beat its FY2021 guidance mid-point, with costs also tracking below budget. This was partially overshadowed by negative news related to Magino's upfront capex, with costs expected to come in higher than planned. With Magino less than 18 months from its first gold pour, Argonaut is a solid growth story, but at 0.90x P/NAV, it's tough to justify paying up for the stock here.

Argonaut Gold released its Q3 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~58,800 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,207/oz. This represented a 20% increase in production year-over-year, with costs also plunging, down 14% from the $1,407/oz reported in Q3 2020. The solid results were driven by strong performance across the board, with production at La Colorada, Florida Canyon, and El Castillo up sharply year-over-year. Given the increase in production, Argonaut was able to easily lap the tough year-over-year comps, posting 15% revenue growth vs. Q3 2020 levels. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the chart above, it was a strong quarter at nearly every operation, with Argonaut lapping a temporary suspension of mining, crushing, and stacking at its Mexican mines. The best performer in the quarter was La Colorada, though, which saw a sharp increase in production on both a one-year and two-year basis. This was driven by higher gold grades (0.67 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.51 grams per tonne gold in FY2019), with La Colorada producing ~15,800 GEOs, a 10% increase on a two-year basis (Q3 2019: ~14,400 GEOs). Meanwhile, productivity improvements at Florida Canyon helped the Nevada asset to deliver a strong quarter as well, with production coming in at ~14,100 GEOs, up 25% year-over-year.

Moving over to costs, Argonaut has seen a meaningful improvement in costs vs. Q3 2020 levels, which isn't surprising given that the company was up against easy year-over-year comps ($1,407/oz). This is evidenced by the fact that Q3 2020 costs were the highest they've been in the trailing-four-year period. However, relative to Q3 2019 levels, costs still came in at quite reasonable levels. There is room for improvement in costs if the company can begin mining much higher grades at La Colorada in line with the impressive drill results released earlier this year.

Besides, once Magino begins commercial production, Argonaut should see a dramatic decrease in costs, with AISC at Magino likely to come in below $880/oz, more than 20% below Argonaut's current consolidated cost profile. Assuming costs remain the same at current operations, this would help to pull Argonaut's costs below $1,080/oz, which would be closer to the industry average. The 2017 Feasibility Study called for sub $700/oz all-in sustaining costs, but this study was done over four years ago, so I have chosen to be more conservative with the assumption of where operating costs will land at Magino once it ramps up to full capacity in late 2023.

If we look at the financial results above, we can see that Argonaut reported 15% revenue growth in the period despite the softness in the gold price. The increase in revenue on a one-year basis was related to higher gold sales with no temporary COVID-19 related suspension to contend with, which partially affected production in Q3. On a two-year basis, Argonaut benefited from what looks to be a brilliant acquisition of Alio Gold at the depths of the COVID-19 Crash. The company picked up a development project (Ana Paula) that the company might be able to sell at a later date, and the Florida Canyon Mine, which is producing ~50,000 GEOs per annum now that it's been optimized.

Assuming that operations are not interrupted, Argonaut has a couple of strong years of growth ahead, with FY2023 production likely to jump more than 35% year-over-year to ~320,000 GEOs, with FY2024 production set to increase even further to ~375,000+ GEOs. These estimates are based on a half-year of production at Magino in 2022 (~75,000 GEOs), and a full year of production from Magino in 2024. Not only will this improve Argonaut's margins, but it will drastically improve the company's jurisdictional profile, especially with so much of Argonaut's production currently coming from Mexico. While every state is different, we have seen some friction receiving permits this year, with Great Panther (GPL) still waiting on a permit for its tailings from CONAGUA, and Fortuna Silver (FSM) now having some friction with SEMARNAT at its San Jose Mine.

So, was there any bad news?

The one piece of negative news is that the Magino capital estimate is likely to come in much higher than initially anticipated, given the inflationary pressures we're seeing for materials and a stronger Canadian Dollar. The previous estimate was for ~$360 - $380 million at an exchange rate of 0.75 CAD/USD, but the CAD/USD exchange rate has been tracking well above this level. Argonaut noted that this could exceed 15% above the original guidance and plans to release a new capital estimate by year-end. This is not ideal since it's looking like it could cost another $70+ million to build the project than initially planned. This is a negative revision from the update received in May 2021, which noted that initial capex would remain within 15% of the previously guided estimate.

The other piece of potentially negative news was that the Government of Mexico's two houses of Congress approved amendments to the country's labor and tax laws. The Final Reform included changes to the Federal Labor Law, the Federal Tax Code, the Income Tax Law, and the Value-Added Tax Law, as well as the Social Security Law and National Employee Housing Fund Law (Payroll Tax Laws). The Final Reform came into effect last quarter, and Argonaut noted that the effect of the Final Reform on its business operations and organization structure in Mexico "may result in a slight increase in cash costs and all-in sustaining costs in future periods." Fortunately, Argonaut will rely less on Mexico for its operations once Magino construction is complete, but this news combined with increases in consumable costs sector-wide could have a slight negative impact on costs in 2022 at the company's Mexican operations.

Finally, Argonaut also expects a slight increase in cash costs and AISC at its relatively high-cost Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada. This is based on a recent bill passed into law that imposed an excise tax on gross revenues for businesses in the state of Nevada. The Nevada Mining Tax rate is at 0.75% for those businesses generating revenue of $20 million to $150 million in any one taxable year, which will apply to Florida Mountain, given that it's a small-scale producer. This will translate to a slight increase in cash costs and all-in sustaining costs going forward, with this affecting the Q3 2021 results but not the year-to-date results at Florida Canyon.

Valuation and technical picture

If we look at the valuation below, we can see that Argonaut headed into mid-September at a P/NAV ratio of ~0.67x, a very reasonable valuation, and the company pointed out that a re-rating was possible 0.90x P/NAV. Argonaut was correct in this assessment, with the share price surging more than 30% in less than 40 trading days. However, following this sharp increase in the share price, Argonaut now trades at a market cap of ~$985 million based on ~322M fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.06. This has left the stock trading at 0.90x P/NAV, which I would argue is very close to fair value for an intermediate producer with both Tier-1 and Tier-2 jurisdiction operations. So, while Argonaut is a very solid growth story, and I struggle to see any way to justify paying up for the stock above US$3.05 per share.

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Argonaut is now approaching a potential resistance zone at US$3.36 and is more than 30% above its next support level at US$2.11 - US$2.13. With the stock US$0.30 away from resistance and US$0.93 away from its strong support zone, the reward/risk ratio has eroded to 0.32 to 1.0, which is not ideal from a trading standpoint. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but the goal should be to buy at or near support with a considerable margin of safety. When I highlighted Argonaut as a Buy in March, this was the case. With the stock up 90% from this level, the easy money has been made.

Argonaut Gold has had a very solid year thus far, with the company tracking ahead of its FY2021 guidance mid-point, with over ~190,000 GEOs produced year-to-date. However, the potential sharp increase in capex at Magino is negative news, given that the company will have to spend much more than initially planned to get this operation into production. Having said that, Argonaut will be a completely different company in 18 months, having most of its production from Tier-1 jurisdictions and enjoying significantly higher margins. However, with Argonaut trading above 0.90x P/NAV, I believe much of this re-rating has already occurred. For this reason, I believe there are more attractive ways to play the sector currently.