Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is currently on sale. The stock pays a 9.3% yield, trades around 52-week lows, and has a 2021e 8.4 P/AFFO ratio. Operators failing to make timely rent payments are a risk for OHI, but that's a risk that shouldn't threaten the dividend.

Portfolio Positioning And Long-Term Demand From Baby Boomers

Omega Healthcare Investors has been around for nearly three decades which makes it one of the most established healthcare REITs available in the market. Omega Healthcare Investors was founded in 1992 and has since grown into one of the nation's largest healthcare REITs with a market capitalization of $6.6 billion. With a focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in the U.S. and the U.K., Omega Healthcare Investors is positioned to benefit from decade-spanning aging trends in the world's fastest aging countries.

The healthcare REIT has a large real estate portfolio that includes 952 facilities with a total bed capacity of 96,082, not including facilities that are designated for sale. Based on asset values, 78% of Omega's facilities are skilled nursing facilities, the remaining 22% being senior housing. The main difference between skilled nursing and senior housing is that in the latter, occupants can still largely live independently whereas in skilled nursing they require constant supervision.

Source: Health Care REIT OHI

Baby boomers are presenting a large opportunity for real estate investors and operators in the healthcare industry. Today, 17% of the U.S. population is above the age of 65 and this share will increase steadily over the next two decades as baby boomers retire in very large numbers. By 2040 there will be approximately 25 million more people over the age of 65 than today, which creates an opportunity for sustained growth for Omega Healthcare Investors and its operators.

Source: Health Care REIT OHI

The market outlook for the SNF industry is positive, if not bullish. The expected increase in the baby boomer retirement population is likely to drive up occupancy rates in SNF, with demand projected to exceed supply over the next two decades. The occupancy rate for SNFs is expected to grow up to 30% above capacity by 2040.

Source: Omega

Contracts And Operator Base

Omega Healthcare Investors only invests in real estate assets which are then run by specialized operators. These operators lease properties from Omega Healthcare Investors and make recurring lease payments, generating a recurring amount of cash flow for the REIT. Omega structures those contracts as 'triple-net leases' that shift the burden of property management to the operators that actually occupy the real estate facilities. Triple-net leases define terms that require operators to cover expenses like property insurance, taxes, and costs related to maintenance work. Omega's leases also contain fixed-rate rent escalators, meaning Omega's lease income from its property portfolio is increasing every year.

A key vulnerability for the REIT is the operator base. Since operators are responsible for all payments related to the properties they lease over the term of the contract, Omega Healthcare Investors has to ensure that facilities are only rented out to solvent operators. This does not always play out in favor of the REIT.

In an update provided recently, the REIT said operators responsible for about 8.7% of 3Q21 contractual rent and mortgage interest (annualized) did not make timely payments. During an earnings presentation, management also disclosed that an additional operator failed to pay October's rent. This operator represents 3.7% of Omega's 3Q21 estimated rent and mortgage interest. Operators continue to struggle from the impact of COVID-19 and labor shortages.

However, just because an operator stops making payments doesn't mean Omega is losing out on money. Contracts are often secured with letter of credits and other form of collateral, and real estate owners like Omega can always transition properties to more liquid operators without cash flow problems. Revenue risks related to operator defaults are a key challenge for Omega, and it's this problem that pushed OHI to a 52-week low this week.

Source: OHI

Omega's operator structure is diversified, but payment delays and defaults do happen occasionally. The largest operator for Omega is Ciena, which is at a 10% revenue share. The ten top operators have a total revenue share of 60%.

Source: Health Care REIT OHI

Operator/Cash Flow Risks

Failing operators have the potential to lower revenues, income and cash flow for Omega Healthcare Investors, and from an investor's point of view, it would be a negative development if additional operators failed to make payments on time. The REIT is not on shaky ground yet, but risks relating to the operator structure indicate potential cash flow risks. Leases can be restructured and portfolios transitioned, but if a larger operator fails, OHI may not cover its dividend. Anybody who owns and wants to buy OHI should therefore pay some attention to what is happening to the REIT's operators.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

When operators stop making payments, liquidity problems generally arise. However, for Omega Healthcare Investors, their liquidity problems may be exaggerated. They appear under control with more than $100 million in balance sheet liquidity and $1.5 billion in total liquidity, including credit facilities. Also worth pointing out is that OHI has no refinancing pressure until 2023.

Source: Health Care REIT OHI

80% Payout Ratio

REITs are evaluated based on metrics such as adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and funds available for distribution (FAD). These figures are supplemental figures provided by the REIT and meant to supply more information about financial performance. AFFO cancels out the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and other revenue and expense positions like acquisition related costs and credit losses. FAD uses adjusted FFO and subtracts non-cash interest expenses and non-cash revenue. The most widely used form is AFFO, and payout ratios are calculated based on AFFO or FAD that are close together. The payout ratio for OHI, based on AFFO, has been around 80% in the last year.

Source: Table created by author using data from earnings presentation.

Attractive AFFO Value

A REIT's P/AFFO ratio has a similar interpretation as the P/E ratio for non-REITs. Using the current price of OHI, $28.65, Omega Healthcare Investors has a 2021e P/AFFO ratio of 8.4 and a 2022e P/AFFO ratio of 8.2, meaning investors pay around eight times annual adjusted cash flow per share. Omega's payout ratio was about 80% in 2020 and 2021, implying that the dividend can be sustained at the running rate of $0.67. Because some operators are facing a liquidity crunch, a raise is not likely at this point. Unless more operators stop making rent payments, Omega's payout ratio should remain around 80-85%.

Source: Calculation created by author.

Conclusion

The expected wave of baby boomer retirements makes a fundamental case for healthcare and SNF REITs. OHI's operator situation is not a threat to the dividend, unless the situation gets considerably worse. The P/AFFO ratio is at a one year low, around 8.4, and the 9.3% yield the stock pays is attractive. With a payout ratio of 80%-85% (expected) for the next two years, the dividend might not grow, but it should be sustained.