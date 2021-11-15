U.S. Dollar Still Points To The Federal Reserve Being Less Accommodating

Talaj/iStock via Getty Images

The foreign exchange markets continue to focus upon the need for the Federal Reserve to tighten up on its monetary policy stance and to raise short-term interest rates.

The value of the U.S. dollar closed up again last week, signaling that traders in the U.S dollar believe that the Federal Reserve will be moving toward a less accommodating monetary policy in the future.

Note that the WSJ Dollar Index ended Friday showing a year-to-date rise of 4.8 percent.

The index is now right around 89.00, whereas on December 31, 2020, the index stood at approximately 85.00.

Also, note that the value of the dollar really began to accelerate following September 1, when the Federal Reserve started to sound more serious about tapering its monthly purchases of securities.

Rise In Market Interest Rates

So, the value of the U.S. dollar began to rise as it seemed that the Fed might actually do something this year in terms of the amount of securities it is purchasing.

However, Federal Reserve officials have continued to talk about keeping its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate around its current level.

Fed officials have talked about the possibility of one increase in the policy rate in 2022.

The effective Federal Funds rate has been held constant at 0.08 percent since the September 1 date.

Other shorter-term interest rates have risen during this time.

For example, the yield on the 1-year U.S. Treasury bill was at 0.08 percent on September 22, 2021.

This yield has risen since then to trade around 0.17 percent.

The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note has risen from about 0.22 percent at the earlier date and now trades around 0.51 percent.

As a result of these changing market conditions, more investors believe that the Fed will raise interest rates sooner than earlier thought, and these investors also believe that there is a greater chance that the Federal Reserve will raise its policy rate at least twice in 2022.

Market attitudes have changed over the past couple of weeks.

Other Central Banks

Another reason for the increased strength of the dollar in recent weeks is that other major foreign central banks have indicated that they are not quite ready to begin to tighten up on their own policy positions.

For example, both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank have indicated in recent days that they will maintain their current interest rate policy and/or their planned program for securities purchases.

Thus, the strength of the U.S. dollar does not come from just the feeling that the Federal Reserve will carry through on its tapering plan, but from the fact that, relatively, the Federal Reserve's plan is more restrictive than the plans of these other central banks.

This contributes to the rise in the value of the dollar.

Looking at the Euro and the ECB positions, we see the following.

Opening up on Monday morning, November 15, 2021, one could buy one Euro with about $1.14 dollars. The value of the dollar against the Euro has not been this strong since early June 2020.

Christine Lagarde, the President of the ECB, has indicated that she is not planning to change policy until sometime in the future. The failure of the ECB to act, just contributes to the rising value of the dollar.

This has roughly been true of the British pound, as seen in this chart.

U.S. Government Policy

A major factor working against the stronger dollar in the United States is the budgetary stance of the Biden administration.

The Biden administration wants to inject more stimulus into the U.S. economy. It has achieved the passage of its infrastructure program, but it has yet to see its "build back better" program get through the U.S. Congress.

With the rising inflation rate hitting a high not reached for several decades, sentiment is growing against putting too much more stimulus into the economy.

This fiscal effort, on the part of the Biden administration, may be keeping the value of the U.S. dollar from becoming even stronger at this time.

However, there is a little more resistance building against this program with the news on the inflation front; the concerns over how the resulting deficit will be financed; and with news that recent surveys have shown that Mr. Biden has experienced a further decline in the polls relating to how people feel that he is doing his job.

Furthermore, I don't see the information on the economy getting any better in the near future. I have detailed where I am coming from on this point in another recent post titled, "Economic Dislocation Unlike Any Prior Recession."

We are in a period of very uncertain and trying times.

Future Dollar

In summary, I feel that the value of the U.S. dollar is going to continue to strengthen in the near future.

As readers of my posts know, I favor a strong U.S. dollar.

However, I have difficulty with the current situation. To me, the current rise in the value of the dollar has occurred, neither as a part of the economic policies of the current administration nor of those of the Federal Reserve System.

This is not a good thing. Whereas a stronger dollar is a good thing in my book, because, in the longer-run it helps produce a more productive and more innovative economy.

However, in the short-run, a stronger dollar can stifle economic growth.

Thus, if the future of the U.S. dollar is not on anyone's radar, it only adds to the confusion and uncertainty of the economic future.

The one thing a stronger dollar might do is to force the present administration to face up to the fact that its economic policy lacks for something. In effect, the markets are trying to tell the administration something. If a stronger dollar can get the administration's attention, then maybe some more realistic policies will be forthcoming.

But, if a stronger dollar cannot get the attention of the administration, then, I believe, we are in for a long, long 2022.