It has been over a year now since Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its intended acquisition of ARM. There were rumors floating prior to the intended acquisition announcement that Nvidia was about to make such a move. Over a month prior to the announcement, we wrote an article about why the acquisition was unlikely to occur and an alternate path Nvidia could take instead of the acquisition. (see "Nvidia Is Likely To Make A Strategic Investment In ARM Instead Of Buying It Outright" ). Of course, the prognostication appeared inaccurate when Nvidia went on to make the acquisition announcement. Now that more than a year has passed since the announcement and with regulators in no hurry to approve the deal, is Nvidia's acquisition of ARM likely, or were we correct with our previous assessment that Nvidia is likely to make a strategic investment instead of buying ARM outright?

This article reviews various issues surrounding the acquisition and the likely outcome.

In evaluating the ARM acquisition effort, investors need to understand Nvidia's current business model and its key markets. The two most important markets for the Company, revenue-wise, are its client GPUs which are used for gaming and cryptocurrency mining, and server-side GPUs which are used for Machine Learning and professional content development.

On the client front, Nvidia has been the lead dog for nearly two decades and had very little competition at the high end for nearly a decade. However, this has been changing rapidly with long-time rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) becoming an increasing threat at the high-end of the GPU market and with Intel (INTC) about to get into the discrete GPU market after many prior failed attempts. This threat increasingly puts Nvidia's client revenue stream at risk because, among other tactics, both Intel and AMD have their own CPUs and can bundle their GPUs with CPUs. Nvidia needs its own x86 CPU to counter this threat from Intel and AMD, but getting access to strong x86 IP is not an option. The next best CPU option, ARM, is officially supported by Microsoft (MSFT) for Windows and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) for Chromebook. Given this dynamic, ARM becomes the default choice for Nvidia in the client space.

Nvidia is also witnessing intensifying on the server front. Especially in the critical data center market, in addition to competition from Intel, AMD, and several startups, many cloud service providers are starting to deploy their own CPUs, GPGPUs, and AI accelerators. Nvidia has now lost several high-profile HPC accelerator designs to AMD and Intel as it cannot effectively mate its GPUs with Intel and AMD CPUs for these applications. To compete well in the future, Nvidia needs its own CPU. Again, given the lack of access to x86 IP, ARM becomes the de-facto CPU choice. This is the market dynamic that makes Nvidia interested in ARM in the data center.

Now that ARM's need is established, the question is if Nvidia should acquire ARM to control its CPU destiny and make it difficult for other server CPU aspirants to compete. Licensing ARM would be easy and Nvidia can license the appropriate cores for its use. But licensing is limited in its use. ARM will advance its CPU development based on its view of market needs and not necessarily what Nvidia wants. Also, other competitors will have access to the same ARM IP at the same time as Nvidia and that makes it difficult for Nvidia to differentiate.

Nvidia also gets other benefits by owning ARM. Given ARM's widespread use, Nvidia could benefit in promulgating Nvidia GPU IP alongside ARM IP. ARM's distribution channel could get Nvidia GPU IP into several segments of the market including servers, networking, mobile phone, IOT, etc. Having it's GPU IP gain widespread use has strategic value to Nvidia as it can target a much larger application space and motivate many more developers to use its IP. By licensing its GPGPU IP, tensor core IP, and other relevant IP, Nvidia could proliferate its proprietary CUDA to AI and ML applications in ways that are currently not possible. With AI and ML in a nascent stage, such a move could help Nvidia dominate many future niches. Nvidia could also license bits and pieces of its networking solutions to grow a larger ecosystem around its Mellanox acquisition. This could have some strategic merit - especially in the data center space where several customers have intentions to develop their own vertical solutions. While all the vectors mentioned above can yield positive results, constructing new IP and driving meaningful adoption is a 5 to 10-year venture. Considering the timeline and the risks involved, buying ARM outright seems to be a questionable strategy at best.

From an investor perspective, ARM strengthens Nvidia's future by providing the Company with its own CPU and a greater ability to control its own destiny. Fortunately for Nvidia, the market has accorded the Company with a very generous valuation which affords it the chance to make expensive acquisitions regardless of the chances of success or the terms required - cash, stock, or debt. Nvidia's $700B+ market cap means, the Company can also afford to take big risks - such as the risk of paying Softbank a break fee of $1.25B if the deal were to not close by September 2022.

Regulatory Concerns

Setting aside technical merits, a huge risk to the acquisition comes from regulators in Europe and China. It is already well known that European regulars have raised concerns about the deal and have indicated they will be doing an in-depth review of the deal. More recently the UK is said to have shown a similar intent. What is worse is that China has not even taken up on the deal and, over a year after the deal's announcement, there is no indication that China will even consider the deal. Note that AMD's deal to announce Xilinx (XLNX), which was announced a month after Nvidia's ARM deal, is estimated to close by the end of this year. As things stand, even if the UK and Europe approve, it is highly unlikely that China will agree to a US company acquiring ARM given the widespread use of ARM in China's hardware ecosystem and, especially, given the status of the US-China relationship. The regulatory risk makes this deal improbable and the likelihood of the deal closing before the September deadline is probably less than 1% -- if ever. We can be nearly certain that Nvidia will end up losing the break fee and walking from the deal or alternately making a revised agreement under different terms. As suggested in the article referenced above, a strategic investment is likely. The purpose of this investment would be for the benefits stated above. An equity stake from Nvidia, instead of outright ownership, eliminates regulatory risk and would make ARM much less poisonous to customers. ARM could promote Nvidia IP without losing its independence and continuing to keep its core CPU IP attractive to many players.

ARM Acquisition Aside, Nvidia's Prospects Are Poor

Investors may wonder if Nvidia's prospects will differ materially with and without ARM acquisition. In the short term, the answer is a resounding "no". Nvidia can license ARM IP in the near term and, with a strategic agreement, get many of the benefits sought by the acquisition. In the long term, there is a material difference between exclusively owning ARM IP versus being one of the many licensees.

However, the bigger challenge for investors is not the ARM acquisition but that Nvidia's story is running far ahead of any reasonable valuation metric. A look at the quant ratings of Nvidia at Seeking Alpha shows that the stock has a neutral rating.

While the "F" rating on valuation is accurate, the "A-" growth rating shows a deep misunderstanding of Nvidia's prospects by the market and Nvidia investors. As such, excluding the gains from the Mellanox acquisition, Nvidia's growth has been modest. The growth is even more pedestrian when one excludes the impact of the fickle crypto-mining boom which is being obfuscated by being reported under the "Gaming" category. Even cursory market research shows that very few of Nvidia's GPU cards are making it to gamers. These cards, when available in retail, sport about 70% premium over MSRP. There is little evidence to support that much GPU supply is ending up with gamers. Many investors, thanks to management commentary, appear to be blissfully unaware of this dynamic.

Furthermore, with AMD's new top-of-the-line GPUs and accelerators now outperforming Nvidia equivalent solutions on several benchmarks, Nvidia is no longer the king of the GPU hill it used to be. Starting in Q1, Intel is set to launch its mid-range ARC desktop GPU line which is likely to bring enhanced competition at mid-range and below. With intensifying competition from AMD and Intel, and with data center customers going vertical, Nvidia's prospects are questionable.

Wrap Up

It is hard to see Nvidia's current acquisition plan for ARM bearing fruit. It is nearly certain that the acquisition will not materialize before the break fee deadline of September 2022 and is likely to cause Nvidia to either walk from the deal or restructure the deal. Outside of the ARM acquisition, Nvidia has been a slow grower and the prospects for growth are getting sketchier by the day.