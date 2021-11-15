Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ben Clarence as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

nikitos77/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

At COP26 world leaders pledged carbon reduction targets, while China has made clear their plans to de-carbonise and work on addressing issues around climate change. A big challenge will be coal carbon emissions related to steel production, and part of the plan to tackle this is to reduce iron ore consumption.

Steel production alone represents 10% of global CO2 emissions.

Fortescue Metals Group's (OTCQX:FSUMF) strategic investments in Hydrogen (through Fortescue Future Industries) will create an opportunity for FMG to sell the world's first 'Green Iron Ore', the first of its kind in the iron ore market.

The Macro View: Iron Ore Demand, Price Challenges And Climate Change

Iron ore faces strong headwinds in its future (near, medium and long term) around demand reduction. China represents around 75% of global iron ore consumption (2020), and has announced an intention to reduce steel production to reduce CO2 emissions.

China is also facing troubles in their property sector, well summarised by Tim Worstall. There is also already an iron ore consumption slowdown in China pre-dating these announcements.

However, steel is an unavoidable and essential component to the global economy, so while the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel plans to wind-down consumption, there will always be demand in-and-out of China.

Demand will shift towards finding green alternatives for iron ore, and that's where Fortescue Metals Group is already well positioned.

The Opportunity: Zero Carbon Iron Ore

Fortescue Metals Group has already been investing, researching and developing hydrogen technology for its own use for some time, through Fortescue Future Industries. This technology will allow them to eventually fully-decarbonise the mining and processing of ore and bring to market a 'green iron ore', well timed against the backdrop of COP26.

So while aggregate demand for iron ore may fall due to actions taken to address climate change, a green alternative product will be the answer many steel producers will be looking for as their emissions outputs come under scrutiny.

The Advantage: Fortescue Is Already One Of The Cheapest Iron Ore Producers Globally

Another advantage to Fortescue is low C1 costs of production (US$14.90/wet metric tonne), one of the lowest C1 cost producers in the world. Fortescue's C1 costs are forecast to hover around the US$13.50-$14/wet metric tonne going forward, still significantly cheaper than most producers.

As prices of iron ore fall, Fortescue will weather the ongoing commodity price drop better than most producers, aiding the company's survivability and continued investment into FFI.

But once zero carbon iron ore becomes a reality for Fortescue, it is quite foreseeable they will be able to charge a premium for this new green alternative product, especially as a first-to-market producer.

Noteworthy: Hydrogen Presents Multiple Alternative Revenue Stream Opportunities

Aside from producing a zero carbon iron ore product, FFI will be presented with other opportunities for revenue generation.

FFI's main tasks are exploring opportunities for renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, with deals already inked including;

The production process for hydrogen will allow FFI to consider exporting not just the finished product (Hydrogen Fuel Cells), but also production components (such as electrolysers) and production inputs (vast amounts of green energy including wind, solar and geothermal power) required to produce hydrogen fuel cells.

Thus, the hydrogen industry is an entire ecosystem of opportunity which FFI has not only recognised, but is actively capitalising on.

Hydrogen Power is also tipped to be a cheaper energy source per kilowatt hour than fossil fuels by 2025, meaning the technology could see wide-scale adoption across the world economy before green iron ore is even a reality.

Andrew Forrest has claimed the hydrogen market alone will be worth "...$16 trillion dollars by 2050", whereas Morgan Stanley forecasted in March 2021 the global hydrogen market of $150 billion USD in 2020 to grow to $600 bn USD by 2050.

Downside Risks: Founder's Past Project Failures, Cost Overruns, Over-Optimistic Forecasts

There exists quite a number of potential downside risks, both internally and externally to Fortescue. A non-exhaustive list is summarised as follows (and explained further below).

Iron Ore Prices

Andrew Forrest's History Of Project Mismanagement

If COP26 Fails To Deliver

The Australian Government

Iron Ore Prices: Falling so far as to impede Fortescue's current operations (which are funding the FFI project through 10% of profit)

I would rate this downside risk as perhaps the most pressing issue facing Fortescue today.

Also significant is the iron ore price, given that the entirety of funding for FFI currently is from 10% of Fortescue's profits. Volatility in ore prices in the short term will not only significantly impact the timeline for FFI to break ground on projects, but also threaten the very existence of FFI unless investment can be sourced elsewhere to keep momentum.

This downside could also be flipped as an upside, given Fortescue is one of the world's cheapest producers of iron ore (as mentioned above), a low iron ore price scenario could potentially work in Fortescue's favour.

Andrew Forrest's history of project mismanagement: Back to haunt him

Tim Worstall provided a fair recap of Fortescue's founder Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's past and present project failures and target misses. Forrest's advantage on these projects however is the vast resources of his established Fortescue Metals Group to back his venture into Hydrogen.

In short (and in Tim's words):

We've three examples (of past projects) in front of us at present and only one of them has so far worked and that was more by chance than anything else.

Forrest's early foresight into the future of the steel industry is undeniably a huge advantage against future green iron ore competitors, providing he can drum-up support from government and industry to help secure his vision.

If COP26 fails to deliver: Delegate countries or businesses can't act effectively on commitments to decarbonisation

There is plenty of criticism surrounding the COP26 targets, including from the former UN climate chief who helped craft the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and criticism exists even within the COP26 delegation as China's delegate hit out at western nations for not pulling their weight.

A real concern to investors should be whether countries will be able to enact meaningful policy change and action back home in order to fulfil their pledge. Australia, as one participant, has already backed out of several pledges within hours of the event's end.

The delegate countries all agreed to undertake annual reviews of their progress towards net zero emissions, and there has been plenty of talk about green energy, however most relevant has been the focus on steel and hydrogen.

The goal breakthrough as stated by the UN, is that;

Near-zero emission steel is the preferred choice in global markets, with efficient use and near-zero emission steel production established and growing in every region by 2030.

And on hydrogen;

Affordable renewable and low carbon hydrogen is globally available by 2030

Both of these breakthroughs listed would be scenarios completely in line with the business aims of Fortescue Future Industries, but commitment of the member nations will be the key driver of success.

The Australian Government: Failure to support hydrogen power projects based in Fortescue's home turf

Given Australia has already backed out of pledges associated with coal production, there is a good reason to fear whether they will be a participant in (or even a hinderance to) other breakthroughs, such as hydrogen.

Given Australia is the home of Fortescue, it's critical that hydrogen projects proposed by Fortescue are given the green light or required support (including government funding) to maximise their success. Without this support at the ground level, Fortescue will be sent back to the drawing board to work out how it will produce its green iron ore.

There is hope that the support will be there, with the state government of Western Australian committing AU$1m to investigate decarbonisation of the iron ore-to-steel value chain. The Australian federal government has also pledged (but not yet committed) nearly half a billion dollars for hydrogen hubs across seven prioritised regional sites.

One of these sites is Gladstone in Queensland, where Andrew Forrest has announced he plans to build one of the world's largest hydrogen-equipment manufacturing plants.

The Investment View: Don't Look For A Valuation, Look At The Risk

Currently, Fortescue Metals Group is trading well below its major peers (Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP)) in terms of P/E.

Source: CommSec, FMG trades at a discount to its peers, despite a leading EPS Growth Forecast

Neither RIO or BHP have ventured particularly far down the hydrogen path (RIO is currently undertaking a feasibility study commencing June 2021, while BHP is not planning at all to invest in the green hydrogen space), so Fortescue has a significant lead on both companies here.

Hydrogen is currently produced at a cost of around US$4.42-$6.63 per kilogram, but the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) estimates that by 2030 those costs will drop to $1.21 to $1.93 per kilogram.

And according to Fortescue, they plan to produce 15 million tons of hydrogen by 2030, scaling up to 50 million tons by 2040.

This implies that Fortescue aims to produce;15m tons X $1.21 X 1,000 (convert price per kilo into price per ton) = $18,150,000,000 worth of Hydrogen in 2030 and triple that figure in 2050.

(By comparison, in 2021 Fortescue's iron ore mining operations netted them US$21,766,181,300, hydrogen would add 16% to the top line on today's earnings.)

I have no way of predicting 9 years of Fortescue Metals Group earnings given their exposure to iron ore commodity prices, and therefore valuing Fortescue Metals Group today for an uncertain project in 9 years, making a valuation beyond the scope of my ability.

But given FFI's funding comes exclusively from Fortescue's profits, the success of the hydrogen project is tied completely to the success of Fortescue, and therefore iron ore prices over the next decade.

I would conservatively rate Fortescue today as HOLD for the short-term, given the risks associated with iron ore prices for the foreseeable future.

If Fortescue can weather the storm of low iron ore pricing thanks to its low C1 costs, and FFI is able to begin to break ground on those inked projects and deals, investors will look to price in a risk premium over 10 years for a 16% revenue growth, and 48% 20-year growth.

A risk premium of 9% on 16% EPS growth after 10 years would see that growth priced-in at 6.76% of future value, applied to today's current P/E of 3.75 gives Fortescue a fair value of $13.06 (an upside of 13.07% on today's price of $11.55).

Conclusion: Fortescue's Hydrogen Plans Are A Big Opportunity, But Face Numerous Downside Risks

If you believe the COP26 pledges are legitimate and realistic targets that can be acted on effectively, Fortescue has the potential to play a huge part in the world's fight against climate change.

Ultimately, Andrew Forrest's vision of a green iron ore product is not a question of whether the idea has merit, but rather whether Fortescue survive a declining iron ore market long enough to bring that vision to life.

Thank you for reading my thesis. I would love to hear feedback on any blind spots in my analysis, your thoughts, and especially from anyone who disagrees with me. I look forward to reading your comments.