Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background

In the realm of conglomerates, this has been an interesting time. In a matter of a week, we have seen General Electric (GE), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), and now Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) decide that smaller might be better. However, if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, J&J is following the lead of Pfizer (PFE), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi (SNY), and Merck (MRK), corporations that shed consumer businesses to focus on the higher margin, though more costly and uncertain pharmaceutical businesses.

Recognizing that pharmaceuticals are about 56 percent of its current revenues, with medical devices about 28 percent, followed by consumer health with about 16 percent, J&J will break their three businesses into two companies. One will be the “new” J&J, with pharmaceuticals and medical devices, while the other will be spun-off as a yet-to-be-named consumer health company.

Johnson & Johnson vice-chairman (and future CEO) Joaquin Duato highlighted the particular synergies between pharmaceuticals and medical devices that will form the “new” J&J, saying the company could pair precision oncology medicines with companion robotics to better treat patients, with the result being the “new” Johnson & Johnson will remain the world’s largest, most diverse healthcare company and will continue to lead in global R&D and innovation.

Perhaps we might have seen this coming, as J&J made fairly recent decisions to acquire drug companies designed to help with growth in its pharmaceuticals division – in 2017, J&J acquired Actelion for $30B to enhance its hypertension therapy line and, in 2020, J&J acquired Momenta for $6.5B to improve its line of autoimmune therapeutics.

The yet-to-be-named spin-off consumer health company will have legacy J&J brands – Band-Aid bandages, Johnson’s Baby Powder, and Tylenol. Though a slow-growth, low margin business, the new company will be buoyed by four different billion-dollar products and is expected to remain stable over time, with strong customer loyalty to name brands such as Neutrogena, Zyrtec, Listerine, and Aveeno. Currently, consumer health has ~ $14B in annual revenues while medical devices accounts for ~ $28B and pharmaceuticals ~ $45B. Although consumer products like baby powder, band-aids, and Tylenol helped turn the 135-year-old company into a household name, they are now the smallest division in terms of revenue and one that competes in mature product markets with slow growth. Therein lies the rub!

About the Timing & Related Issues

The split will occur over the next 18-24 months, precipitated by J&J’s belief that the customers and markets for their related products have diverged greatly over the past few years. In fact, current CEO Alex Gorsky rejected the notion that high profile litigation – talc and opioids – played a role in the decision, indicating the belief that the best path forward to “ensure sustainable growth over the longer term and better meet consumer demands” is best done by having a separate consumer healthcare business.

Still, there are questions. A Wells Fargo analyst kicked off the Q&A session of the press conference by calling out the company for underdelivering on promises of “synergies” in the past.

In response to the analyst, Gorsky said, “In this particular case, we’ve seen significant evolution in these markets particularly on the consumer side … [such as] the shift to e-commerce. As we observe that, and I must say I think it was accelerated significantly by Covid-19, why we’re seeing greater interest in personal care and taking care of families, we felt this was the right time to recognize the differences between our consumer facing business and that of devices and pharmaceuticals.”

Thanks for that clarity, Alex!

As J&J prepares to split the company, it is facing thousands of lawsuits that could result in settlement losses as high as $7.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. The firm has been fighting 38,000 lawsuits alleging its baby powder products caused ovarian cancer and even set up a separate unit to deal with bankruptcy cases stemming from this litigation.

J&J said in its 2020 annual report the consumer products division set aside $3.9 billion for litigation expenses last year, compared with $400 million in 2019.

Then there is the agreement J&J entered into with McKesson (MCK), Cardinal Health (CAH), and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to collectively pay $26 billion to settle opioid litigation brought by multiple states and complainants.

The J&J Spin-Off Reflects a Shift in Corporate Thinking

Since the 1970s, the concept of portfolio management has been the prevailing thinking promulgated by several leading consulting firms as the best way to achieve a better competitive position through different strategic alternatives for each of the businesses within a firm’s portfolio, and as a means to identify priorities for the allocation of resources and capital.

However, that thinking has shifted from trying to balance internal investments in a portfolio of related and/or unrelated businesses to the belief that management should channel resources to those specific businesses with the most promising prospects for growth. So, rather than a fairly consistent allocation of resources year to year, it is now believed that firms need to rethink how they assess their capital allocations in response to changes in the performance of units or the attractiveness of markets in which their business units compete.

The ability to allocate financial capital effectively is a key competence of high-performing diversified firms and it supports decisions on what businesses to invest in and what businesses to divest. This is at the heart of the decision by J&J to spin off their consumer health business and focus on their pharmaceuticals and medical devices businesses.

Contrary to a sale, spin-offs usually create greater value for shareholders because the spin-off often commands a higher public market valuation. The spin-off also enables the parent company and shareholders to receive a stock distribution typically done in accordance with tax laws that enable the transaction to be tax-free to the company and investors, while being able to focus its resources and better manage the division that has more long-term potential.

Relatedly, there are four reasons why some companies are saying they are better off as separate units than as one bigger business.

Better (contextual) management: While executives of a company may be well-suited to oversee most of its lines of business, sometimes there's a business unit that doesn't quite match their expertise. In another example, a specific unit may require more attention than it's getting from top management and its performance suffers as a result. In either case, spinning off the unit and putting it under new management may result in better performance in the unit-turned-independent company, while the parent company’s managers can now increase their focus on their remaining units. Separating growth trajectories and strategies: A business unit that's slow to make money might prove a drag on a sister unit that's experiencing robust growth, particularly if the parent company uses profits from the latter to subsidize the former. This may make one business slightly worse off at the expense of propping up the other one. Moreover, it can be difficult for executives to craft strategies in such situations because they have to deal with two businesses with really different sets of constraints and opportunities. However, when two such units are no longer under the same parent company, they can grow at their own pace and might even see more success in attracting investors who specifically seek out fast-growing or mature companies. Better coverage from securities analysts: Research has shown that divestitures including spin-offs often result in higher quality research by the analysts covering those parent companies. One study of 103 spinoffs, for instance, found that analyst forecast accuracy increased between 30 to 50 percent following spin-off transactions. One of the reasons why is that when a business is less complex, it's easier to analyze. In addition, after a corporation narrows its array of businesses, it may attract coverage from analysts with specializations matching those businesses and they may provide more accurate forecasts about the corporation. Unlocking shareholder value: Perhaps the biggest factor driving spin-offs is the idea that the parent company is undervalued – perhaps because of management or strategy issues described above – and that its remaining business valuation would be higher if it spun off one or more business units. Analysis by investment research firm The Edge and Deloitte found that a year after a spin-off, parent companies saw their post spin-off share price increase 14 percent on average, while the spun-off companies added 22 percent on average. It is also important to note that a significant proportion of spun-off companies do underperform. The Edge and Deloitte analysis found that 40 percent don't generate any returns in their first year.

The reality is that both the parent company and the new company can face significant challenges during and after a spin-off, ranging from how to handle employment contracts and pensions for a soon-to-be-divided labor force, to determining how to handle once-shared back-office services such as human resources and information technology. Separating a parent company from one of its units is least risky if both are already autonomous businesses with management teams in place and little to no customer overlap, as is true with J&J’s consumer health business.

The complexity of pursuing a spin-off may explain why spun-off companies tend to perform better when their parent companies take their time in preparing the deal. According to The Edge and Deloitte analysis, when parent companies take more than six months to prepare for spin-offs, the resulting new companies see 50 percent greater returns one year later than companies born of faster splits. Again, noting the J&J spin-off is 18-24 months in the future.

The downside of a spin-off is that the spun-off company share price can be more volatile and can tend to underperform in weak markets, though it can outperform in strong markets. Spin-offs can also experience high selling activity; as shareholders of the parent may not want the shares of the spin-off they received because they may not fit their investment criteria. The reality is that the share price may dip in the short term because of this selling activity, even if the spin-off’s long-term prospects are positive.

Retrenching to a Narrower Diversification Base

Retrenching to a narrower diversification base is usually undertaken when top corporate management decides that it can improve long-term performance by concentrating on a smaller number of businesses, even when the businesses to be spun-off have more than adequate financial performance. This is precisely what PepsiCo (PEP) did when they divested their group of fast-food businesses that are now part of Yum! Brands (YUM) (KFC, Pizza Hut, & Taco Bell), deciding they did not fit with their intention to focus on its core drinks and snacks businesses, areas where their specialized resources and capabilities could add more value.

As we have seen, when firms decide they are having difficulty managing diverse businesses or face slow growth, corporations are electing to exit them. Selling a business outright to another company is the most frequent option for divesting a business. However, when a business has a broad customer base, strong products and ample resources and capabilities to compete successfully on its own, as does J&J’s consumer health business, a corporate parent may elect to spin the business off as a financially and managerially independent company, doing so by either selling shares to the public via an IPO or by distributing shares in the new company to shareholders of the corporate parent; the latter is the path J&J is said to be taking.

Even after the separation of its consumer health unit, J&J will remain a powerhouse as it expects its pharma and medical device units to make $77 billion in 2021 and, with the expiration in 2022/2023 of the Covid vaccine as a not-for-profit business, J&J expects the vaccines to add billions of dollars in annual revenues to the new business.

"We'll remain the world's largest healthcare company, and we'll be highly diversified," said Duato, who added that the new structure would give both units "advantages operationally" that would help "accelerate growth on both sides.” Duato is referring to the two new businesses and, of course, he is expected to say that.

As for the timing of the move, Gorsky said that the pandemic created more urgency for the company to split as people became more concerned with personal health and wellness. "We felt this was the right time to recognize the differences between the consumer-facing business versus that in our medical device and pharmaceuticals." Gorsky also added, "These have evolved as fundamentally different businesses. If you look at the rate and pace of innovation, the level of science and technology involved in pharmaceutical and medical devices, if you look at the investment required in clinical development plans, if you look at the regulatory pathways, these two businesses share many more common themes versus our consumer business."

Further, the company expects its medical devices business to accelerate its momentum across orthopedics, interventional solutions, surgery and vision.

Gorsky added that J&J's approach to future mergers and acquisitions would remain consistent and that the company's current pipeline shows a balanced approach, with equal parts external and internal sourcing. "We definitely tend to have an appetite for smaller tuck-in acquisitions versus large acquisitions. We would expect that to continue," Gorsky said. "There's a lot of emerging areas of science that we'll continue to watch closely and ultimately source that kind of innovation in value-creating ways."

Creating Value: The Logic Behind the Spin-Off

Unlike selling a business to another company for cash or stock or floating all or part of a business on the public-equity markets, a spin-off also distributes shares in the new company directly to the initiating company’s shareholders. Like any divestiture, a spin-off allows a company to increase its focus on the core business, reduce management distraction, and improve the margin, growth profile, and valuation multiple of its remaining lines. It also offers an opportunity to refocus the investment thesis and value creation strategy of the businesses that remain behind (for J&J, it's pharmaceuticals & medical devices).

Interestingly, Boston Consulting Group analyzed 80 spin-offs that took place in the U.S. market from 2000 through 2014 and found that the median company initiating a spin-off outperformed the S&P 500 by seven percentage points of total shareholder return in the six months after the announcement of the move.

BCG also found the value creation at the median new company generated by the spin-off trailed the market slightly in the six months after the close. While this may raise questions about the new consumer health company being spun-off by J&J, there is a caveat to the poor performance of the company spun off – that it's often saddled with debt, has few good products to generate revenues, competes in a mature market, or some combination of the aforementioned.

As to such concerns for the prospects of the new consumer health company to be spun-off, Gorsky said, "This business will have four billion-dollar brands, more than 20 brands over $150 million, so it's a very diverse portfolio," Gorsky said of the new spin-off. "We think this business is really positioned well. This is from a position of strength."

While there might be a concern about profits being down in consumer health despite revenues hitting an all-time high, we should not forget the pandemic impact on consumer health, as it has had on medical devices. So, with its current revenues of ~ $14B+ and, with four-billion-dollar brands and with an aggregate of twenty brands each generating revenues of $150 million or more, the new consumer health company would qualify to be in the Global 600 companies. That is clearly a position of strength and portends well as a standalone company.

Some "Housekeeping Chores" for J&J

A typical spin-off will include work streams across the full range of corporate activities – among them operational separation, IT, corporate reporting, finance, HR, legal, tax, and treasury. All these work streams are important, but they are not necessarily created equal. In any spin-off, there will be critical issues that, if not resolved before day one, risk delaying the spin-off’s execution and damaging credibility with investors.

According to research by PWC, this framework needs to recognize spinning off a company can be disruptive for employees and investors. This necessitates a strong communication and change management strategy to help ease concerns from staffers, customers and partners, and it should serve to answer questions from investors, analysts and regulators.

Also, the tax considerations necessary to navigate a spin-off are complex and varied. The structure for the new company will significantly affect the tax position of both the company being spun off and the parent. Carving-out financial statements and regulatory compliance work draws from many areas, and it’s important to ensure that there’s collaboration among all internal and external stakeholders. It is also imperative for the entire pre-spin team to be familiar with the complicated and time-consuming registration statement requirements and deadlines to ensure timely filing.

Operational separation should include designing a target operating model to organize people, processes, technology and data for the future state of the separated companies. This covers decisions about organizational structure, talent, contracts and other agreements. It also includes establishing a separation management office and creating a transition services agreement to maintain business continuity.

Functional area considerations – including various corporate functions from finance and risk management to HR and IT – must also be assessed and broken down into each area’s individual tasks and responsibilities on the transition timeline.

Concluding Thoughts

The world’s biggest drug companies were built on a foundation of blockbuster medications for chronic conditions. However, in today’s competitive environment, pharmaceutical fortunes are now tied to complicated therapies for cancer, immune disorders and neurological diseases that are risky and expensive to develop. With the spin-off of consumer health and the company’s sterling credit rating, J&J’s pharmaceuticals business could have vast resources to pour into drug development or deals for smaller companies with promising therapies.

The old notion of diversification, where companies once sought to span as many markets as possible, on the belief that hard times in one business could be offset by good times in another by having lots of disparate enterprises under one roof – the very definition of diversification – is increasingly viewed as cumbersome and confining. As evident in the actions of Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and Merck, various drugmakers have seen the value of selling or spinning off slower-growing consumer health businesses. J&J is only the most recent corporation to see the "blinding flash of the obvious."