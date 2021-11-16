Soft Opening To The Week (Technically Speaking For 11/15)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Let's start with the latest batch of relative rotation graphs from Stockcharts.com:

Three sectors -- energy, financials, and consumer discretionary -- are leading the SPY. This means that each respective sector's relative strength and momentum are rising relative to the SPY. Only one sector -- tech -- is weakening. Five sectors are lagging (declining momentum and relative strength): utilities, communication services, consumer staples, health care and real estate. Two sectors -- basic materials and industrials -- are improving. This data tells us that small-caps -- which have a higher percentage of industrials, financials, and basic materials -- are poised to do better while the Nasdaq -- which is heavily populated by tech and communication services -- will underperform.

This RRG plots the major index-tracking ETFs relative to the SPY. Smaller-caps are improving as is the DIA. The QQQ and OEF are weakening.

Ideally, securities are supposed to move clockwise through each sector. That makes the sharp downward turns of the EEM, EWJ, EWA, EWU, and AAXJ (in the improving sector) interesting. The turn south is early but if each continues on its current path, it will move into the lagging sector instead of the leading sector. Latin America is still heavily out of favor. Only Russia is strengthening.

This week, we'll get some key economic releases:

The Census releases retail sales on Tuesday (coincidental indicator):

Thanks to a large amount of federal support during the pandemic, retail sales quickly rebounded after the recession. The data has trended modestly lower during the last five months. It is, however, still noticeably above pre-pandemic levels.

The Federal Reserve releases industrial production on Tuesday _coincidental indicator):

Industrial production dipped in the latest report. But like other indicators, it has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

The Census releases 1-unit permits on Wednesday (leading indicator):

Low interest rates sparked a solid rebound in housing, which led to a large increase in building. Higher construction costs have dented that somewhat, although permits are still above pre-pandemic levels.

Two ex-Fed presidents think the Fed will have to raise rates to 3%:

Responding to a follow-up question, Dudley said the peak will be “probably 3% to 4%.” But he added, “The crystal ball is cloudy as you get further out.” Dudley is an opinion columnist for Bloomberg, a senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics, and a senior research scholar at Princeton University. ..... In a subsequent interview, Lacker basically agreed with Dudley’s assessment. “It seems to be plausible we get to 3.5% or 4% and in addition that we push the economy into a recession,” said Lacker, who is now an economics professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts.com:

The IWC was the worst performer but it was only off .51% After that, the losses and gains for index-tracking ETFs are marginal or fractional. The long-end of the treasury market was off over 1%.

Three of the top four performed sector ETFs are defensive, which tells a lot about what traders are thinking.

Here are today's charts from the author's Quotetracker:

The vast majority of the action is sideways or small movements.

Let's pull the lens back to the 30-day time frame:

SPY 30-day from Stockcharts.com

The SPY broke trend last week. It's been moving modestly higher since. During the last two sessions, it's been moving mostly sideways.

QQQ 30-day from Stockcharts.com

The QQQ is also trending modestly higher, as is ...

DIA 30-day from Stockcharts

... the DIA.

IWM 30-days from Stockcharts.com

The IWM has been moving sideways for most of the last three sessions.

The markets had a very strong 30 days prior to the trend breaks last week. I wouldn't be surprised to see them meander lower during the next week or so.