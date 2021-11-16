LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) CEO Sam Tawfik on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Sam Tawfik – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Stephanie Moore – Truist

Sam Tawfik

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everybody. Thanks for joining our third quarter earning call. With me on the call are Richard Aldahan, our Chief Operating Officer; and Robert Bellaflores, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'm pleased to announce our record third quarter results which exceed our internal outlook. Our revenue was $141.4 million generating $27.6 million in gross profits or 19.5%. Gross profit margins increased 0.6% quarter-over-quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 million for the quarter or $1.18 per share, a 7.2% increase quarter-over-quarter. We ended the quarter with $29.7 million in cash and $50.9 million in adjusted shareholder equity. Our third quarter annualized run rates excluding the acquisition we closed this quarter, which we expect to be immediately accretive to income this quarter are $565 million in revenue, and $47.6 million in adjusted EBITDA.

I am now going to open up the call for questions and answers. Operator?

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Mitchell [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Sam. Can you hear me?

Sam Tawfik

I hear you. Hi Mitch.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, how you doing? I have a question relative to I understand understanding of new sales in terms of car dealers, new sales is not the greatest blind share of the revenue, but it's more into the used car sales versus new cars and then maintenance. I understand as you acquire new dealerships over the country, you're going to, or certain areas, acquire new clients that are going to purchase cars, new cars as well as used cars locally at their dealers with they're used to for years. But when people are purchasing cars online and they're shipped to a different location you're losing the future maintenance business from that client because it can be in a different state, et cetera. So how was that working in terms of the revenue of maintenance, losing people but gaining people if you understand?

Sam Tawfik

Thank you, Mitch. I think I know what you're asking. We haven't seen an effect of that. We see all segments groups growing and so far we haven't seen a shift in the maintenance category as far as maintenance I believe that's hitting the records as well.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. So the why kind of washes out and you gaining new clients with acquisitions, but you just may not be losing as many with sales out of the state where you have to ship them out?

Sam Tawfik

That wouldn't be the case. Yes,

Unidentified Analyst

I see, okay. Thank you.

Sam Tawfik

Thank you, Mitch.

Next question comes from Stephanie Moore with Truist.

Stephanie Moore

Hi, good afternoon.

Sam Tawfik

Hi Stephanie. Good afternoon.

Stephanie Moore

Great. I was hoping you could talk a little bit about your thoughts, maybe some conversations you're having with the OEMs or others about when you think that you'll start to see what the – when the supply demand had dynamics maybe normalize, or if they ever normalize and how you're kind of baking in those assumptions in your M&A targets and expectations going forward?

Sam Tawfik

Thank you, Stephanie. As far as the OEMs haven't been given any indications on steady supply, it's sporadic we read it in the news. It's public information, nonetheless hard to predict. As far as expectations for the supply for filling the current demand we see for the foreseeable future is that not being suppressed for the foreseeable future. So we see the steady, but maybe choppy on a monthly basis, but on a quarterly slash semi-annual basis just the demand outstripping the supply for the foreseeable future, which would entail same if not better financial results for the foreseeable future. That makes sense, Stephanie?

Stephanie Moore

Absolutely. I appreciate it. I guess, and then touching a little bit on the M&A opportunity going forward, are you finding it? There's been a – I feel like certainly an increase in deals this year versus years, which makes sense going the environment, and obviously a large opportunity. Do you find that it's being – it's more competitive to go after select opportunities or select groups, or do you feel that the pie still remains pretty large? That it's really just as attractive as it was before? Thank you.

Sam Tawfik

Thank you. That's a great question. We see it as the pie being very large. We continue to get inquiries in our pipeline is growing. The beauty of what we're doing, although the larger deals are easier to do than the smaller ones, but the smaller ones we capture for better prices, i.e., lower multiples. So it's just more work, but very accretive. And that's what we've been doing so far. So basically tucking in the small and medium size acquisitions and aggregating them as we have gives us a great cost basis from a multiple point of view, nonetheless the larger deals that easier, but we see both existing, it's very busy out there and it has not slowed down.

Stephanie Moore

Great. Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

Sam Tawfik

Thank you, Stephanie.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Chris Newman. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon, Sam. I just have a question regarding how would the company attract new investors so that we could be moving the stock price up?

Sam Tawfik

That's a difficult one to answer Chris. We see as we execute our business plan and grow to scale, we're expecting other analysts they'll pick up coverage, given the size in the sector. There are not too many analysts in this sector. Unfortunately it's a very lucrative sector. So hopefully just continue to execute as you see, and things will gravitate in the right direction.

Unidentified Analyst

So I don't know how the analysts come about, but you guys have like a plan in place to contact these analysts or how would they come about?

Sam Tawfik

Yes, we do contact analysts and there are not many in the sector. We're not a very large sector where our peers are all in the Fortune 500. So I believe when we reached the certain thresholds, which we're approaching, if we close all these deals, then it's likely to pick up the coverage.

Unidentified Analyst

Awesome. Thank you so much for your time. That's all from me.

Sam Tawfik

Thank you, Chris.

Next question, Josh Cohen.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, congratulations. On a great quarter, really excited to see profitability and wanted to get a sense of how things are shaping up with the refinancing and whether dividend and buyback are still on the table. And what kind of timing expectation, if any can be communicated at this point?

Sam Tawfik

Hi, Josh and thank you. Let me give you some color on that. We're currently in a recapitalization phase where or refinancing out our current term loan, which is excluding flooring as approximately only $96 million, by the way of which we have $30 million in cash as we stand practically. That said we're looking for a flexible structure to accommodate not only the deals under contract, but our future pipeline deals. As we just mentioned, the pipeline is increasing, it's very exciting. And that structure we're aiming to accommodate not only the future pipeline deals, existing deals, but also less prohibitive where we can – where the company can buy back stock and issued dividends as our peer groups do, because that attracts sensitive institutional investors and creates shareholder values and liquidity.

As far as timing is concerned, we're aiming to close some of the acquisitions this quarter. It may be tough, and some if not all, maybe delayed into January of February or the second quarter. Given the frequency of acquisitions in our sector, the burdening workload that certain manufacturers and vendors along with the upcoming holidays. So we're aiming to close some this quarter, if that doesn't happen it looks as though would be in the second quarter, but things are progressing well and with confidence in our strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Congrats again. Really great numbers.

There are no further questions. I would like to turn the floor over to Sam for closing remarks.

Sam Tawfik

Thank you operator, and thank you everybody for joining us. Have a great afternoon.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.