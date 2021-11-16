Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported a modest amount ($0.2 million) of revenue in Q3 2021, while its cash burn increased to $9.9 million during the quarter due to severance payments to its former CEO.

This resulted in Energous's cash balance dropping below $30 million by the end of Q3 2021, and it has ended up starting another $35 million at-the-market equity offering.

Energous's inability to generate substantial revenues and its frequent need for funding will likely continue to depress its share price in the long-run. It probably has enough cash now to avoid another equity offering until late 2022 to early 2023, but its share count is over 75 million now.

End Of Dialog Partnership

After Renesas Electronics' acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor (completed in August 2021), Renesas decided to terminate Dialog's partnership with Energous.

This partnership created a fair amount of excitement for Energous in 2016, but never amounted to much. Energous reported less than $10,000 in royalty revenue from this partnership from 2019 to 2021, and $0.13 million in low-margin contract services revenue from this partnership over the same period.

Energous owns the IP for the four devices that were part of the agreement with Dialog and the manufacturing operations are being transferred back to Energous.

The ending of the partnership should have minimal consequences for Energous, since it wasn't resulting in much business anyway. However, the low amount of business that was generated from the partnership is a reminder that any promising sounding press releases need to be followed by substantial actual revenue to mean anything.

Limited Momentum From Recent PR

Energous's stock has been unable to sustain any momentum from its more recent press releases. It did see its stock go up by over 30% on October 19 on a very heavy volume after it announced FCC certification of its Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology, but closed up less than 10% and then gave back most of that gain the following day.

The duration of that spike in its share price appears to have been limited by Energous's need to raise funding. It sold another 12.23 million shares in Q4 2021, and the majority of those shares were likely sold on October 19.

Another Equity Offering

Energous's cash burn was higher than typical during Q3 2021, largely due to the $4 million in severance expense connected with the retirement of CEO Stephen Rizzone. It paid $2.9 million of that $4 million accrual during Q3 2021. This extra cash outlay contributed to Energous's cash balance going from $38.2 million (at the end of Q2 2021) to $28.3 million at the end of Q3 2021. This was a decrease of approximately $9.9 million for its cash balance in Q3 2021, while without that severance payment its cash burn would have been $7 million during the quarter.

I previously expected Energous to do an equity offering in Q1 2022, but it ended up amending its at-the-market equity offering agreement on October 4 to sell up to another $35 million. As of November 10, Energous has sold approximately 12.23 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $27.9 million. This is an average price of $2.28 per share, which indicates that majority of the sales likely happened on October 19, as that was the only day since October 4 when Energous's stock reached above $2.20 per share.

If it completes the $35 million ATM equity offering, Energous should have enough cash to last until late 2022 to early 2023 before doing another equity offering. This assumes that it does another offering once its cash balance goes down to around $20 million to $30 million.

Energous now has over 75 million shares outstanding and may end up with around 79 million shares outstanding by the time it completes its latest equity offering.

Conclusion

Energous continues to generate minimal revenues and has now done four equity offerings since the beginning of 2019 so that it can fund operations. This has pushed its share count up from around 27 million in early 2019 to potentially around 79 million by the end of 2021.

The increasing share count combined with continued low revenues (with 2021 revenues looking likely to end up below $1 million again) is contributing to Energous's poor stock performance.