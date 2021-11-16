Energous: Another Equity Offering Boosts Its Share Count To Over 75 Million
Summary
- Energous's cash burn during Q3 2021 increased to $9.9 million.
- This was influenced by severance payments to its former CEO.
- Energous started another $35 million at-the-market equity offering in Q4 2021.
- This has added 12.2 million shares to date, bringing its share count over 75 million.
- If it completes that equity offering, it should have around 79 million shares outstanding. The next equity offering may be in late 2022 to early 2023.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported a modest amount ($0.2 million) of revenue in Q3 2021, while its cash burn increased to $9.9 million during the quarter due to severance payments to its former CEO.
This resulted in Energous's cash balance dropping below $30 million by the end of Q3 2021, and it has ended up starting another $35 million at-the-market equity offering.
Energous's inability to generate substantial revenues and its frequent need for funding will likely continue to depress its share price in the long-run. It probably has enough cash now to avoid another equity offering until late 2022 to early 2023, but its share count is over 75 million now.
End Of Dialog Partnership
After Renesas Electronics' acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor (completed in August 2021), Renesas decided to terminate Dialog's partnership with Energous.
This partnership created a fair amount of excitement for Energous in 2016, but never amounted to much. Energous reported less than $10,000 in royalty revenue from this partnership from 2019 to 2021, and $0.13 million in low-margin contract services revenue from this partnership over the same period.
Energous owns the IP for the four devices that were part of the agreement with Dialog and the manufacturing operations are being transferred back to Energous.
The ending of the partnership should have minimal consequences for Energous, since it wasn't resulting in much business anyway. However, the low amount of business that was generated from the partnership is a reminder that any promising sounding press releases need to be followed by substantial actual revenue to mean anything.
Limited Momentum From Recent PR
Energous's stock has been unable to sustain any momentum from its more recent press releases. It did see its stock go up by over 30% on October 19 on a very heavy volume after it announced FCC certification of its Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology, but closed up less than 10% and then gave back most of that gain the following day.
The duration of that spike in its share price appears to have been limited by Energous's need to raise funding. It sold another 12.23 million shares in Q4 2021, and the majority of those shares were likely sold on October 19.
Another Equity Offering
Energous's cash burn was higher than typical during Q3 2021, largely due to the $4 million in severance expense connected with the retirement of CEO Stephen Rizzone. It paid $2.9 million of that $4 million accrual during Q3 2021. This extra cash outlay contributed to Energous's cash balance going from $38.2 million (at the end of Q2 2021) to $28.3 million at the end of Q3 2021. This was a decrease of approximately $9.9 million for its cash balance in Q3 2021, while without that severance payment its cash burn would have been $7 million during the quarter.
I previously expected Energous to do an equity offering in Q1 2022, but it ended up amending its at-the-market equity offering agreement on October 4 to sell up to another $35 million. As of November 10, Energous has sold approximately 12.23 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $27.9 million. This is an average price of $2.28 per share, which indicates that majority of the sales likely happened on October 19, as that was the only day since October 4 when Energous's stock reached above $2.20 per share.
If it completes the $35 million ATM equity offering, Energous should have enough cash to last until late 2022 to early 2023 before doing another equity offering. This assumes that it does another offering once its cash balance goes down to around $20 million to $30 million.
Energous now has over 75 million shares outstanding and may end up with around 79 million shares outstanding by the time it completes its latest equity offering.
Conclusion
Energous continues to generate minimal revenues and has now done four equity offerings since the beginning of 2019 so that it can fund operations. This has pushed its share count up from around 27 million in early 2019 to potentially around 79 million by the end of 2021.
The increasing share count combined with continued low revenues (with 2021 revenues looking likely to end up below $1 million again) is contributing to Energous's poor stock performance.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.