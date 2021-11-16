BrAt_PiKaChU/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a high-yield bond fund with a primary objective "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index".

This is a fund I review often to give my broader thoughts on the high yield bond market. I gave this option some thought back in July, when I ultimately landed on a neutral outlook. In hindsight, this was the correct call, as JNK has barely offered anything in terms of return, which the broader equity market has continued to rally:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we move into the final stretches of 2021, I wanted to change another look at JNK, to see if I should change my outlook. After review, I see continued support for a neutral rating. While I am not worried about credit risk given the improving macro-economic backdrop, and the lower relative duration level of high yield is attractive, there are negatives that outweigh those positives. Specifically, issuance is very high, and rising supply can weigh on prices if demand does not keep up. With the Fed announcing the beginning of tapering, there may indeed be less demand buying in fixed-income. Further, Corporate America has to contend with a tight labor market, rising input costs, and uncertain supply chains. If these do not improve meaningfully in 2022, the risk-on mode could start to falter, bringing funds like JNK down with it.

Lower Duration Is An Advantage For JNK

To begin, I want to focus on a reason why someone would want to buy JNK at the moment. This focuses on the major headline story of the past few months - which is inflation. Clearly, inflation, and its potential impact on yields and rates, has been dominating investors' minds for a while. This is because, after seeing inflation metrics either fall or stay in a steady range for most of the past decade, we are starting to see prices spike higher. In fact, the latest inflation rate is well above what we have seen the past few years, especially:

Source: USA Today

With this backdrop, investors want to position themselves by buying funds/stocks that tend to do well during inflationary periods. Within the equity space, this often means Financials, Energy, Real Estate, and other cyclical ideas. Within the bond and debt markets, this can mean buying floating rate debt, which resets based on prevailing market conditions. For those who don't find floaters attractive, another option is to buy fixed-income products that have a lower relative duration. This is a measure of interest rate sensitivity. The logic goes, the lower the duration, the less interest rate sensitive, and the better that option will perform as yields and rates go up.

Knowing this, why does JNK look attractive? Well, when compared to investment grade corporate bonds, the high yield corner is much less sensitive to rising rates. For example, consider the duration level of popular iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), compared to the duration of JNK, as shown below, respectively:

Source: iShares; State Street

There are two ways to look at this. One could be that JNK has some relative value, which is true undoubtedly if yields and rates do go higher. The fund and high yield bond sector as a whole should perform better than their investment grade counterparts because the underlying assets will not see as steep of a decline. When we couple this with a higher yield, this seems to balance out the reality of lower quality assets (in terms of their credit ratings).

However, this optimistic outlook should be mitigated a bit by the reality that a duration near four years is now necessarily "low". It seems low, but that is more a reflection of the fact that duration has exploded in the investment grade realm especially. So, I would tend to look at this the other way, which is that JNK is still exposed quite a bit too rising yields and rates. While yields may have hit a temporary ceiling, and rates are not set to rise until probably a year from now, investors should be mindful.

Lots Of Issuance, Fed Tapering A Potential Risk

I will now shift to some of the concerns I have for JNK. One in particular is the sheer amount of issuance that has been generated in the high yield space. This is a story that has been going on for some time, as rates plummeted in 2020 and have stayed low. Companies, both high and low grade, have been rushing to lock in these lower rates, whether out of necessity because of the pandemic-induced challenges or simply to take advantage of the opportunity. The end result has been a boon of issuance, starting last year, that has continued uninterrupted to this day. In fact, 2021 issuance in the high yield debt market has already eclipsed the record set in 2020, and the year is not over yet:

Source: Bloomberg

There are multiple concerns here. The obvious is that higher supply can push prices down, if demand does not rise to meet it. Over the past two years, this has not really been a problem, as income-seeking investors continue to pile in, and the Fed has been there to support the market as well. The result has been rising supply, and also rising demand, so prices have held up well. However, this will not always be the case, and investors need to recognize that if supply continues at this record pace, prices may start to fall. This will pressure the total return of funds like JNK.

The good news is that all this liquidity has reduced credit risk significantly. Many investors avoid high yield options because of the higher probability of default. This makes sense, of course, as higher yielding securities that don't actually fulfill their obligations, are not really higher yielding. But, again, defaults have been limited because the economy has been improving and all this cheap cash through new bond issuances provides ample liquidity to make good on existing debt obligations. So, again, we have a balancing act. Higher supply can weigh on prices, but improving credit backdrops make the yields safer, all other things being equal. This is important, because it supports why I am "neutral" on JNK, as opposed to "bearish". Positives attributes do exist.

However, there are other points of concern from this backdrop. While a rush of new liquidity lowers credit risk, the reason for all this new issuance has primarily been so companies can lock in lower interest rates. This impacts JNK by driving down the income the underlying holdings offer to investors. If we look at JNK's distribution history, we see a consistent trend downward. In fact, the November 2021 distribution is well below the November 2020 distribution, as shown below:

Source: State Street

That illustrates part of the rub. The credit quality improves the likelihood of being paid, but the lower yield means less cash in investor's pockets. This presents another trade-off, and more support for a modest outlook.

A final point of concern rests with Fed tapering. For now, the Fed is mainly reducing its purchases of treasuries and agency MBS. This means that support for the high yield sector is largely unchanged. Yet, eventually, the Fed will expand its tapering. When it does, the high yield market is going to need private investors to make up for the shortfall in Fed demand. If supply continues at its high pace, while the Fed also reduces its buying, there is a risk that prices will drop if private investor demand is not great enough to make up the difference.

Fortunately, this risk is not an immediate one. The Fed will taper slowly, and there is no guarantee that issuance will maintain its pace in 2022. So, investors have time to prepare, and the end result may not be as bad as it could be. If supply drops while the Fed tapers, the impact on underlying prices should be minimal. But, at this point, we don't know what next year will bring, so investors need to position their portfolios based on their own outlook and their tolerance for risk. For me, high yield bonds and JNK don't seem worth the clouded outlook at the moment.

JNK Is Not Overly Risky

To wrap up this review, I want to indicate that investors should not be wildly alarmed by some of my concerns. I see these issues, higher yields and high issuance, as manageable, with plenty of time to prepare. While I do not love the risk-reward opportunity presented here, I don't see much downside risk either. I certainly would not short this position, nor would I suggest panic selling any existing holdings. There is a reasonable chance JNK can offer positive returns, even if they are modest. One reason is that JNK, while holdings almost exclusively below-investment grade assets, tilts towards the higher quality side of the sector. To illustrate, consider that most of the bonds in the portfolio are rated either BB (highest junk rating) or B, as shown below:

Source: State Street

What I am emphasizing here is that as long as the Fed remains dovish, economic conditions don't deteriorate, and investors remain willing to take on risk, JNK is going to do fine. It may not offer sizable gains, and the headwinds I noted will cap any upside, but downside losses should be mitigated by the positive qualities. The fund has a credit profile that does not register any red flags to me, so investors who want more yield could see JNK as a reasonable option.

Bottom Line

I gave JNK another look as a potential buy for 2022, and I reached the same conclusion that I drew this past summer. The fund has some fine points, such as robust issuance that improves underlying liquidity for the high yield sector, continued Fed support, and improving macro-fundamentals that encourage investors to take on some risk. However, I am not convinced with the buy thesis because the fund has plenty of interest rate risk, could see a drop in demand post-Fed tapering, and its income stream has been steadily declining for some time. All of these traits help to balance out my outlook, which leads me to a neutral rating overall. As a result, I will stay on the sidelines, and suggest investors remain selective on any positions in JNK at this time.