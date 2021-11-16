Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

It seems to be that Realty's management sees no future in the office REIT business, or at the very least they see it as underperforming either the REIT index or retail REITs in particular. This merger came as a perfect excuse to divest what they consider toxic and unnecessary assets.

Even though Orion Office (NYSE:ONL) is far from the worst office REIT in the business, having many redeeming qualities, the very reason this company exists in the first place is that Realty Income (O) didn't want to have anything to do with it anymore. Then the question is, why should you? Sell and take your money, we can possibly reevaluate things in the future.

The merger goes through.

On the 29th of April of this year, it was announced that Realty Income Corporation will acquire VEREIT, combining the two largely triple net lease portfolios into a retail REIT powerhouse.

Guided by the argument that the company has no long-term plans for the office industry, it's spinning off its office real estate into a new publicly traded REIT: "Orion Office".

The Orion Office spin-off is to be distributed by a special dividend to all Realty Income shareholders, which was expected to occur several days ago, on the 12th of November. Realty Income shareholders have received one share of Orion stock for every ten shares of Realty Income stock they held on the 2nd of November, the record date for the distribution.

Source: April Merger Presentation

Highlights of the merger:

The transaction is going to have multiple positive effects on Realty's business performance including an expected over 10% accretive to Realty Income's AFFO per share in the first year.

VEREIT shareholders are granted 0.705 shares of Realty Income for every single VEREIT stock they own.

The two companies are going to spin off all of their office properties into a new, self-managed, publicly-traded REIT, now known as Orion Office. The new company will be owned 70% by Realty Income shareholders and 30% by VEREIT shareholders.

Realty Income shareholders are getting 1 stock of Orion Office for every 10 shares of Realty Income they own. The stock of the new company is expected to be distributed on Nov 12th and start public trading on Nov 15th.

Sumit Roy is to remain as CEO of Realty Income, while Paul H. McDowell, a former VEREIT board member will take the helm as the CEO of the newly formed company.

Uncertain future for office REITs.

While the last year's pandemic has reestablished the resiliency and strength of some of the REITs in the industry, such as was the case with Realty Income, it has also exposed a fundamental flaw in the design of office REITs in general.

Not to their fault, it was shown that the current level of technological advancement enables "remote work" as a new reality on a scale that was never imagined before. Employees throughout the business world have been working from home for months, and yet the world did not stop.

On the other hand, a lot of businesses might see this as a cost-saving opportunity while establishing increased employee satisfaction at the same time. This win/win combination could prove lethal to the future of office REITs. If companies were to allow a half or even a third of their workforce to simply keep working remotely from their homes, that might as well leave plenty of empty office spaces.

Source: Statista

Moving ahead, it is likely that most companies are going to adopt some of a hybrid work from home system, allowing at least a portion of their workforce to work out of their homes, at least some of the time. This is creating an uncertain future for office REITs and might prove a problem for Orion Office over the next decade to come.

What we know up until this point.

The parent company has filed an 8-K filing with the SEC on the 25th of October, with most Realty Income investors getting it in a form of an investor prospect via email on the 1st of November.

According to the filling, management tells us that the main market they are targeting for the new company is going to be suburban markets. In fact, the new REIT is supposed to operate as a suburban single-tenant REIT.

This means that similar to their parent companies, Orion will be one of the few publicly-traded REITs, and the only REIT in the net lease sector, with a dedicated single-tenant suburban office strategy.

The company is going to focus on a net-lease structure, shifting as much of the responsibilities as possible unto the clients. Even though if questionable if they are going to be able to focus on triple-net leases such is the case with Realty Income, this is quite a welcoming sight.

The portfolio of the new company is going to consist of 92 properties well-diversified geographically, including clients located across 29 states and Puerto Rico. The portfolio remains to be strong and was able to capture 99% rent collections on a monthly basis from April 30, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

Source: SEC 8-K Filing

If we are to take a look at the diversification of the office portfolio, we might notice some inconvenient overconcentration in the top 3 client industries. It seems that Health Care, Communications, and Insurance are to account for 44.1% of ABR for 2021. The lack of diversification in this aspect might prove troublesome and management should be wise to make this one of the focuses in the years to come.

Source: SEC 8-K Filing

The diversification of the top 10 tenants has a much better outlook for the investors. We can see that only one client tops 10% of the square feet leased, the next following far behind at 6.6%. The top 3 clients account for 21.3% of leased square feet, with the top 10 clients carrying 45.2% of the lease. Even if not ideal, the client concentration is not near enough an issue as the industry concentration.

Source: SEC 8-K Filing

Another thing that should possibly worry investors is the lease expiration structure of the new company. We can see that almost 67% of the square feet portfolio the company has on record is set to expire in the next four years. The 67% account for 66.4% of the annualized base rent.

Source: SEC 8-K Filing

What the dividend could look like?

Taking into consideration that no dividends or dividend policies are announced, other than the company wants to be able to qualify as a REIT, we don't know up until this point what kind of dividend to expect or even it is going to follow the Realty magic formula of monthly dividends.

What we can do is to theorize and compare the pro forma company historical data to other competitors in the office REIT space and try to come up with some figures. The Realty Income office segment made $42.8 million in FFO in 2020, while VEREIT office holdings made around $106.8 million. So at this point, we know that Orion Office would have made somewhere in the range of $157 million in FFO for 2020. We also know that we are expecting roughly 54.17 million shares outstanding for the new company. Back of the paper math tells us that company made $2.89 FFO per share last year.

Source: SEC 8-K Filing

We can compare the company to another office REIT, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), which made $241 million in FFO in the last year or $1.36 FFO per share. During the time, the company paid out 55% of its FFO per share in dividends, a total of $0.76 per share. The same approach by ONL would have left investors with $1.61 in dividends, and a 7% dividend yield if the $23 price would be assumed.

If we take a look at another REIT in the space, Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM), it made $1.97 FFO per share in 2020, paying out $0.84 in dividends. That is, they paid out 42.63% of their FFO per share in dividends. For ONL shareholders, that would mean a $1.23 dividend for the last year, resulting in a 5.34% dividend yield if the $23 price would hold.

If we are to take a look at one of the largest REITs in the space, Boston Properties (BXP), we can see that they pay out $3.92 in dividends on $6.57 in FFO per share. Here, we have another office REIT paying out 55% of its FFO to the shareholders.

From the data that we have examined, it could be assumed that REITs in the office space seem to have a tendency to pay around 50% of their FFO as dividends. That would have left Orion shareholders somewhere in the area of 1.45$ per share in dividends if the company traded independently in the last year. However, it heavily relies on whatever or not the estimated FFO numbers provided by the company are correct.

Risks if we are to sell

If you plan on selling, it would be smart to have in mind the following. Orion Office will replace Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 16. This in effect means that a lot of ETFs and funds might have to be forced to add ONL to their portfolios. As a result, it could create upwards pressure on the stock. One might want to consider selling after the 16th of Nov. If we are to invert the same statement, a lot of institutional owners have various statutory limits on what kind of companies they can own in portfolios. It is questionable if Orion meets those standards, meaning that they might need to sell their shares unrelated to whatever they like the company or not.

One might also keep in mind that Orion is far from the worst office REIT in the space, many might want to give the rather original single-tenant net lease a chance. The decent dividend behind it is most likely to help. Considering that it originated from a dividend investor darling such a Realty Income, that might only further add to the point.

Conclusion

The unique focus on a single-tenant suburban office strategy might be just the thing they need to make them stand out in the office REIT industry amongst a lot of bland similar looking companies. Furthermore, the focus on single-tenant and corporate HQ offices might negate the effect of a decline in office demand. Also, if any of my calculations are proven to be correct, Orion is going to represent a decent dividend play.

Still, the uncertain future of the office REIT space weighs heavily on the future potential of Orion Office. One cannot escape the conclusion that for the very same reason, Realty management seems to have jumped on the chance to divest its office properties. They obviously consider retail REITs a superior play. With them not wanting to have to do anything with office REITs, then why should you? The uncertainty of the entire thing only consolidates my view. Orion Office is a sell for the foreseeable future.