The New York Times (NYSE:NYT), along with its decades-long competitor The Wall Street Journal, have long been considered the gold standards of news and journalism in the United States. From an investment standpoint, the New York Times also offered investors one of the only pure-play ways to gain exposure to the newspaper / journalism space, and for years the New York Times' stock has carried the same premium as its branding.

Yet slowly but surely, enthusiasm for the stock is beginning to unravel. The New York Times just reported Q3 results - which, despite beating Wall Street's expectations on the most closely-watched number, subscription counts, the stock has fallen ~15% from peaks anyway, taking year-to-date gains to zero. In my view, there's more downside coming.

I have long been on the fence and skeptical on The New York Times, but after the combination of a lackluster reaction to the Q3 earnings beat, plus a continued heady valuation during uncertain market times, I'm dropping my outlook on the stock to bearish.

While I can't argue that The New York Times will continue to carry the banner of top-notch journalism, there are several worrying factors at play:

How well can The New York Times keep up its subscription growth? 2020 subscriber adds, in particular, were helped by a particularly active news cycle. These days, however, we've become more accustomed to consuming news for free. Newsletters and news aggregators can give us daily content and a nice recap of the most important news to know, which can be more than enough for people who merely want to skim the news quickly and not care about which brand they're consuming it from. In response to heightened competition, the New York Times has had to resort to deeply discounted offers and subscription rates (such as $1/week for the first month, or $4/week for the first year).

Wages are inflating, which will eventually spread to rising costs for the New York Times' news staff (newsroom costs are the top expense for the company). In addition, the company has had to spend heavily on sales and marketing in order to maintain a healthy pipeline of subscriptions. Alongside the more regular presence of discounted subscription deals, the future implications on The New York Times' bottom line are rather grim. High valuation. Right now, Wall Street analysts are expecting The New York Times to generate $1.31 in pro forma EPS in FY22 (data from Yahoo Finance). Even after the stock's recent slide, this puts the New York Times' forward P/E at 37x, which is quite rich for a company that has passed the twilight of its growth phase.

The bottom line here: I see very little incentive to stay invested in The New York Times. Its product is facing price pressure from A) consumers' increasing unwillingness to pay for hard news and B) stiff competition, including from freemium news sites; while at the same time the company is facing continuous cost pressures. I find it difficult to justify the stock's premium P/E valuation. Continue to steer clear here.

Q3 recap

Let's now go through The New York Times' latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. New York Times Q3 results Source: New York Times Q3 earnings release

The Times' revenue in Q3 grew 19% y/y to $509.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $499.3 million (+17% y/y) by a two-point margin. We note that a substantial portion of this growth was fueled by the 40% y/y lift in advertising revenue. Here, easy comps are at play. Recall that during the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, many consumer companies (including the New York Times) paused or dramatically cut down on ad spending during a time of supposed low demand, which sent ad rates into a spiral. The New York Times was impacted last year, and hence the normalization this year is also coming across as massive growth.

There were, admittedly, several bright spots in the New York Times' third quarter. The Times grew total subscribers to 8.39 million, and digital-only subscribers grew 25% y/y to 7.59 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of 7.39 million (+22% y/y) and adding ~400k net-new subscribers quarter over quarter.

Figure 2. New York Times subscriber trends Source: New York Times Q3 earnings release

More good news here: it seems that the New York Times' print base has stopped bleeding, at least for now. Print revenue declines slowed to a -1% y/y decline to $128.9 million, allowing total subscription revenues to return to mid-teens growth.

Figure 3. New York Times print versus digital revenue breakdown Source: New York Times Q3 earnings release

The company has seen success in driving engagement and signups with new media formats, including and especially newsletters (helping position The Times against some of its competitors, albeit not with a free product). Per CEO Meredith Kopit Levien's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

To that end, we introduced a portfolio of subscriber only newsletters in the quarter leveraging some of our existing newsletters with strong followings, like Paul Krugman, Watching and well. We also launched several new newsletters, including Professor John McWhorter on race and language and Tressie McMillan Cottom on culture, politics and the economics of our everyday lives. As a result of strong demand for news and strength in conversion in the quarter, we were able to profitably increase media spending. That too contributed to our record quarter for net additions and we did so while our mix of paid and organic starts remained heavily weighted to organic. We continue to pay close attention to churn which will require increased focus and energy as our subscription base grows."

One warning on subscriber counts: management noted that yearlong promos from last year's Q4 cohort will be ending, and so churn may rise in the fourth quarter.

While the consistency in subscriber adds so far is good, we also have to be mindful of rising costs. In particular, note that sales and marketing spend rose 66% y/y to $83.8 million this quarter. Yes, there was a softer comp versus the pandemic last year when The New York Times, like many other companies including its own clients, cut down on advertising spend. But even when comparing versus two years back, sales and marketing spend was up 31%. General and administrative spend also rose 26% y/y to $64.4 million.

We also expect there to be some wage-inflation pressures on The New York Times, whose biggest expense is on human capital / journalists. There's major risk here when it seems the Times has no room to pass on cost increases to its customers (in fact, its heavy promotion strategy seems to be sustaining) but must swallow rising costs on its own with seemingly no respite.

Key takeaways

The New York Times has done a fantastic job of pivoting to focus on digital, earlier than many of its old-news counterparts. At the same time, the tailwinds from the digital conversion are fading with a quieter news cycle ahead of us and heavy competition from free news sources taking away the Times' flexibility to pass on rising costs to its subscribers. I still have heavy skepticism on this stock: avoid this one.