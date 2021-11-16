10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Similar to how Google became the verb to browse the internet, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) became that of video chatting in 2020. Zoom is evolving its platform to play an integral role in business communications and is now a part of many people’s daily lives. In April of 2019, Zoom had 10 million daily meeting participants, and this would increase to over 300 million by the following April due to the work-from-home wave and impact of Covid-19. Zoom is ingrained in many people’s daily lives and its rise to dominance creates network effects that will continue to make Zoom the default video platform of society.

Work is no longer a place, it’s a space where Zoom serves to empower your teams to connect and bring their best ideas to life.” - Eric Yuan, Zoom CEO.

Here’s our investment thesis for Zoom we laid out for Beating The Market members in mid-December of 2020:

Amidst a global pandemic, Zoom's best-of-breed video meetings solution has propelled the company to the leadership position in the UCaaS market previously dominated by tech giants such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO), the latter for whom Eric Yuan actually built WebEx. Yes, you read that right. Eric Yuan created WebEx himself and left Cisco to found another WebEx, Zoom. Eric might be considered the Godfather of video chat.

The central thesis for Zoom is the idea that the core Zoom product has reached a critical mass of viral growth, which will cement the company as the heart of every business globally. Similar to Google's rise to dominance, network effects will allow Zoom to become the de facto video platform. Additionally, the company has significant runways for growth via 1) displacing lingering incumbents like WebEx and Skype within organizations over the coming decade, 2) further consumerizing its platform to allow individuals to video chat regardless of phone device, and 3) evolving its core offering via future AR/VR applications.

Zoom's proliferation is further illustrated by devices from partners like DTEN using a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model. These new hardware devices could become more mainstream, and similar to Roku's place as a TV Operating System, Zoom could become the video operating system of the future.

According to Zoom's previous estimates, its total addressable market could grow to $43B by 2023. However, the pandemic has altered the world forever, and as a result, Zoom has discovered new use-cases. Hence, Zoom's TAM is likely much larger than $43B.

Zoom's CEO, Eric Yuan, is a visionary who, after building WebEx for Cisco, left the company to build a revolutionary product in Zoom. Under his leadership, Zoom has developed into the flag bearer of unified communication platforms. Still only 50, Eric will stay at the helm for at least another decade; hence, we could see Zoom continue to evolve its offering significantly over the next decade, thereby justifying and growing its, admittedly, lofty valuation. Source: Glassdoor

Source: Glassdoor Zoom pulled forward its entire 10-year plan in terms of growth in the last six months, and now the company is scrambling to devise new growth initiatives. This has resulted in the company making little in the way of definitive plans and much in the way of "new business models" as new avenues for growth. These new avenues for growth include: Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zapps (its app marketplace), and OnZoom, all of which are expected to help the company grow sustainably at 25-30% CAGR over the next decade. Source: Beating The Market exclusive article - "A Frequent Subscriber Request: The Zoom Vision"

For this article, I will highlight why we weren’t buying Zoom while trading at such a lofty valuation above $400, but now that it’s trading around $260, we believe there’s a strong case to be made for Zoom. Here’s what we’ll discuss in the note.

Zoom’s management Key revenue drivers. Strength in Zoom’s core business segments.

Background

In July of 2020, at Beating The Market, we wrote a note “Zoom: Bubble, Bubble, Toil And Trouble” to illustrate that Covid-19 created a perfect storm for Zoom to grow revenues at 314% YoY but its stock was overpriced at the time, at ~$271 per share. Zoom’s share price would rise to $587 per share in October of 2020.

Later in December of 2020, we analyzed Zoom again trading at $400 per share.

In the case of Zoom, I've felt that, on the basis of valuation, it's quite obviously been a hold. Superficially, the company's narrative has run its course. It has pulled forward a decade worth of subscription growth in 6 months, and comps (comparable sales, i.e., $1B this year vs $1.2B next year) are set to be exceedingly challenging in 2021. Even after the exhaustive review and vision that my team shared above, the above risk of challenging comps lingers. But with that being said, after really exhaustively delving into the narrative of Zoom and learning more and more about Mr. Eric Yuan, I came to believe that the company has the potential to evolve from merely a video conferencing platform into a robust video communications operating system within a firm in such a way that Zoom becomes a 24/7 portal into a de facto parallel dimension… While I love Zoom, and very much believe in its ability to further create network effects upon which it will build one of earth's most iconic businesses, I do not love the valuation of the company to the extent that we endeavor to find at least 5x opportunities over the next decade based on a worst-case scenario.”

Source: Beating The Market exclusive article - "A Frequent Subscriber Request: The Zoom Vision"

Zoom was trading at 60x PS at the time of this note and over the following two months, Zoom’s stock price rose again to $445 in February, continuing to make us look like fools. However, the market trades stocks way below and above their intrinsic value and acts as a voting machine over the long run as stocks will return to their fair value.

This imaginary person out there -- Mr. Market -- he's kind of a drunken psycho. Some days he gets very enthused, some days he gets very depressed. And when he gets really enthused, you sell to him and if he gets depressed you buy from him.” - Warren Buffett

Fast forward almost a year later and Zoom is trading at $260, its price has barely moved since our neutral note in July of 2020.

7/10/20 12/15/20 11/3/21 PS Ratio 97.5x 60.4x 21.6x TTM Revenue $828.4M $1.957B $3.637B Market Cap $77.8B $114.2B $80B Price/ FCF 231x 114x 48x Price $271 $400 $260

Zoom’s core thesis remains intact and I will illustrate that it’s now set to generate ~19% returns trading around ~$260.

Supreme Management

Source: 84 Current Video Conferencing Statistics for the 2021 Market

Eric Yuan was influential in designing WebEx, and has previously stated that the code on which the application runs is code he helped write. Yuan has stated that he's happy, from a competitive perspective, that WebEx still uses his code. Therefore, since Yuan is the founder and CEO of Zoom, he decided to part from his former WebEx creation to develop an “immersive experience” that appeals to the end-users. Towards the end of Yuan’s time at Cisco, he “did not see a single happy customer”. This inspired him to start Zoom and create a superior communication platform.

In the video above, Yuan highlights the long-term vision for Zoom to create a better experience than face-to-face meetings where Zoom can be used to interact with somebody using augmented reality or communicate using two different languages with real-time translation. Zoom has a strong pipeline to drive future revenue growth, especially with a visionary founder at the helm in Eric Yuan.

Long-term Sustainable Growth Drivers

Zoom’s rise in 2020 was parabolic and now that the pandemic is under control thanks to vaccine distribution and now home remedies, as Pfizer and Merck recently announced positive clinical results of their antiviral pills, Zoom’s now looking to generate sustainable growth. Zoom was growing at 350% during the pandemic, which will return to normalized levels.

Here’s a chart summarizing Zoom’s plans to evolve its platform.

Long-Term Growth Drivers Zoom Phone Zoom Phone is an extension of Zoom’s core services to mobile devices. Zoom Phone is an add-on service for video chats and other Zoom features seamlessly from their phone.

Scaled to 2 million users in two and a half years. Zoom Rooms and HaaS* Business Zoom Rooms provides its customers with the necessary hardware and software to set up rooms in their buildings to better enable face-to-face communications whether collaborating remotely or in-room with participants

Some of the new features introduced during the pandemic were virtual receptionists, control The OnZoom Marketplace This feature allows paid users to create, host, and monetize virtual events like concerts, fitness classes, tutoring sessions, stand-up or improve shows, and other types of lessons on Zoom’s platform. Zoom Apps or "Zapps" Zoom Apps allow third-party applications like Slack, Calendly, Asana, Workforce, and Salesforce to be seamlessly integrated into Zoom. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate Zoom’s platform across their teams internally and extremely while creating a full ecosystem.

Zoom Apps will be an important step for Zoom to boost its presence within the metaverse and as it becomes increasingly important to access multiple applications with one immersive experience. AR/VR Zoom will integrate with AR and VR to offer more realistic communication services to transform virtual meetings to make it feel like you’re in the same room as someone.

Facebook Horizon Workrooms are a mixed reality experience that combines VR and mixed audio to allow people to come together regardless of their location. This Zoom integration will allow users to seamlessly come together through Zoom Meetings and use Zoom Whiteboard in the metaverse.

Zoom + Oculus

*Hybrid as a service

Source: Zoomtopia - Analyst Day Presentation

Zoom’s evolving platform is well-positioned to be at the forefront of enterprise communications as it expands its platform to improve its users’ experience and interface. Through Zoom Rooms, Zoom Phone, and new integrations like Workrooms, Zoom is expanding its grasp on enterprise communications by enabling these new communication channels.

Zoom’s creating a strong moat amongst enterprise customers as they benefit from the user-friendly nature of the platform. Now let’s analyze Zoom’s performance before we determine what it’s worth.

Making The Case For Zoom Today

>130% net dollar expansion rate

156 $1M+ ARR customer accounts, 77% YoY

2,278 customers contributing more than $100,000 annually, 14% YoY

$455M in Free cash flow in Q2, 22% YoY

$240M in APAC and EMEA revenues, 60% YoY

Zoom Phone acceleration

Source: Zoomtopia - Analyst Day 2021

Zoom Phone is experiencing accelerated growth, while also demonstrating strength internationally, as Zoom benefits from integrating with local applications thanks to Zoom App’s developer-friendly ecosystem. Zoom recently announced that it’s launching a pilot advertising program for non-paying users, which shows an ad tailored to the user's browser history at the end of their Zoom. Advertisements are an additional area of monetization for Zoom moving forward.

Source: Zoomtopia - Analyst Day 2021

Zoom expects to generate $4.01M in 2021, 51% YoY growth. Zoom’s revenue growth will slow as Zoom experienced massive growth during the pandemic which led to Zoom generating a 130% CAGR since 2018. In Q2, Zoom beat analysts' revenue expectations generating $1.021B and announcing guidance of $1.018B for Q3, which would make for ~30% YoY growth.

Zoom also sports strong margins with a 44.5% free cash flow margin and 76% gross profit margin in Q2. As Zoom’s core business matures, its free cash flows will increase substantially, hence we’ll use a 40% free cash flow margin in our valuation. Zoom already has over $5 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet it could use to make an acquisition to bolster its platform.

Valuation

Moving forward, Zoom will likely register ~$4.5B over the next 12 months. From this base, we’ll build out our long-term investment projections. Below are the remaining assumptions used to evaluate Zoom's fair value.

Assumptions:

FY-2022 expected revenue [A] $4.5 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 40% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 310 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $5.80 Free cash flow per share growth rate 22.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see, Zoom's fair value is ~$372.85, according to our conservative estimates. Zoom’s share price is 30% undervalued, therefore, we’ll project an expected return if one were to invest in Zoom today at $260, to justify investing in Zoom today.

To determine the expected returns, the model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

By 2030, Zoom's share price could increase from ~$260 to ~$1540 at a CAGR of ~19.5% and nearly 6x. Therefore, I am bullish on Zoom as it’s expected to beat our 15% hurdle rate at Beating The Market by a wide margin.

Risks

Zoom will face challenges from competitors such as WebEx, Microsoft, and RingCentral. These large incumbents will challenge Zoom, but Zoom’s rise during the pandemic shutdowns has led to Zoom absorbing 50% of the market share for video platforms. Zoom will continue to compete with these large players as it relies on the expertise of its CEO, who knows the industry quite well from his time at WebEx. As the pandemic appears to be slowing and shutdowns aren’t in effect, Zoom will experience a slowdown as remote and digital work trends reverse while it looks to keep up its strong momentum.

Conclusion

Zoom’s share price has fallen to an attractive level for long-term buy-and-hold investors, now that its valuation is no longer way ahead of the business’s core operating metrics. Zoom at $260 per share is an attractive price to pay for Zoom and given it's trading at 21.6x price to sales on 48x price to free cash flow, an investment in Zoom offers significantly less valuation risk and is priced to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 10 years.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!