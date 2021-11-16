raw206/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors have generally applauded mall REITs' Q3 earnings reports this month. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) (NYSE:PEI.PB) (NYSE:PEI.PC) (NYSE:PEI.PD) has been a notable exception.

After popping to around $2 ahead of the quarterly report (thanks to strong results from larger mall REITs), PREIT shares have plunged more than 25% since the earnings release earlier this month. PREIT preferred shares have also fallen hard.

There were some obvious reasons for this negative reaction. Excluding lease termination revenue, same-store NOI decreased about 10% sequentially. Similarly, adjusted FFO flipped from positive territory in Q2 back into the red last quarter. Leasing activity also decelerated significantly compared to the second quarter.

That said, PREIT's results continue to outpace its initial budget for the year. This led it to raise its full-year guidance in conjunction with the earnings report.

Indeed, PREIT's underlying business still appears to be returning to health. The company's ability to fix its dreadful balance sheet (and escape a crushing interest expense burden) is far less certain. Nevertheless, PREIT's prospects are bright enough relative to its valuation to make the REIT an intriguing investment opportunity for highly risk-tolerant investors.

A look at the Q3 results

PREIT generated total NOI of $46.7 million last quarter, up from $35.6 million a year earlier. On a same-store basis, and excluding lease termination revenue, NOI totaled $45.5 million: up 36% year over year.

On the flip side, total NOI had come in at $54.4 million (and $50.7 million on a same-store basis and excluding lease termination revenue) a quarter earlier. Sequentially lower NOI caused a corresponding sequential decline in adjusted FFO from $0.03 per share in the second quarter to -$0.08 per share in the third quarter.

PREIT previously disclosed that its Q2 results included a $3 million bad debt reversal. That explains over half of the sequential decline in NOI. A variety of factors, including seasonally higher costs and lower common area maintenance expense recoveries for JV properties drove the rest of the sequential NOI decline (approximately $2.2 million).

A $2.2 million sequential decrease in underlying NOI is fairly modest in light of the volatile external environment. The results still exceeded management's initial budget, leading PREIT to raise its full-year NOI guidance. PREIT now expects mid-high teens growth in same-store NOI this year, up from a previous forecast of 13-15%. Even that updated forecast looks conservative: I expect full-year NOI growth to reach roughly 20% (give or take 1%).

In short, while PREIT's NOI production was not as impressive as in Q2, that isn't reason for investors to panic. A completely linear recovery was never likely. As for FFO tipping back into negative territory, that's mainly a function of PREIT's extremely high interest expense (more on that later).

Digging into leasing

PREIT reported impressive leasing activity in the first half of 2021, signing new non-anchor leases for approximately 384,000 square feet of space: just shy of what it did on a full-year basis in 2019. Total non-anchor leasing (including renewals) exceeded 1.1 million square feet. PREIT also leased about 185,000 square feet of space to two new anchors and renewed five anchor leases for 650,000 square feet.

By contrast, PREIT signed just under 100,000 square feet of new non-anchor leases in the third quarter: roughly half the pace reached earlier in the year. Renewal leasing activity slowed even more sharply to around 61,000 square feet. On the bright side, PREIT did sign two new anchor leases and one renewal for a total of approximately 265,000 square feet last quarter.

The leasing slowdown is not as concerning as it might appear. First, investors shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a single quarter. Second, many of PREIT's properties have limited space available at this point.

Among the REIT's top 13 properties (as measured by pre-pandemic sales productivity), 10 ended last quarter with non-anchor occupancy of at least 93%: up from just 5 at the end of March. Moreover, leased occupancy for the portfolio stands about 2 percentage points ahead of actual occupancy. Indeed, on the recent earnings call, CEO Joe Coradino said that PREIT is on track "to have fully occupied inline space and fully occupied cart programs at over 60% of our properties this holiday season."

With just two or three exceptions, PREIT's best malls (which account for the vast majority of revenue and NOI) have very little available space left to lease. That will obviously put a damper on leasing activity. Whereas PREIT was highly motivated to sign leases with any decent prospective tenant early this year, now it makes sense to be more selective (and less flexible on lease rates).

Sure enough, rents for the new small-shop leases signed last quarter averaged $47.45 per square foot, up from $39.75 in the second quarter. To be fair, given the small size of PREIT's portfolio, investors should expect some random fluctuations in average rents for new leases based on which properties have space available. Still, the big sequential increase could point to PREIT regaining pricing power as occupancy normalizes at most of its top malls.

Asset sales coming soon?

While rebuilding occupancy at strong rents is key to PREIT's long-term success, reducing debt via asset sales is equally important in the near term. Paying down debt will drive immediate interest cost savings while also paving the way for PREIT to refinance its corporate debt at significantly lower interest rates.

Asset sale activity has been negligible year to date. In May, PREIT sold the former Sears store at Moorestown Mall to Cooper University Health Care for $10.1 million for use as a new outpatient facility. However, it had to pay $9 million to terminate the Sears lease, so net proceeds after transaction costs totaled less than $1 million. In August, PREIT sold a strip center adjacent to Valley View Mall for $3.5 million (see pp. 15-16). PREIT's Fashion District Philadelphia joint venture also sold a piece of property for $5.3 million earlier this year (less than $3 million at PREIT's share).

However, PREIT has been working for several years to sell a variety of land parcels (mostly excess parking today) to hotel and multifamily developers. It now expects to close on 12 parcels for over $120 million of proceeds by the middle of 2022.

The land sale program has been rife with missed deadlines, so investors should take this forecast with a grain of salt. But PREIT has executed agreements for $105 million of asset sales (mainly land for multifamily development). At this point, completing the entitlement process represents the main barrier to finalizing most of these deals.

Selling land for apartments and hotels is a no-brainer. Most of the land in question generates no income today, and adding new uses will boost traffic at those sites (especially for restaurants and entertainment tenants). That said, PREIT recognizes that $120 million isn't enough to fix the balance sheet. With the retail industry rebounding rapidly and market sentiment with respect to malls starting to improve, PREIT is also looking at opportunities for joint ventures or the outright sale of some of its malls.

Between its flagship asset (Cherry Hill Mall), its Washington, D.C.-area malls, and several Philadelphia-area malls that could be redevelopment plays, PREIT may have several viable options for larger-scale asset sales. If it can raise $300-400 million from such asset sales (on top of the land sales described above), that would likely enable PREIT to refinance the rest of its debt on reasonable terms.

The clock is ticking

PREIT has two years to clean up its balance sheet before its credit agreement matures (including a one-year extension option) in December 2023. Given that asset sales take time to come together and will likely play a key role in PREIT's debt reduction efforts, moving quickly is essential. Adding to the time pressure, PREIT's first-lien and second-lien term loans carry crippling interest rates of over 8%.

Potential counterparties know that PREIT may become desperate to raise cash, so getting fair prices on asset sales won't be easy. Potentially offsetting this, though, the REIT owns numerous properties in dense metro areas that provide scarcity value for well-located real estate.

For example, Springfield Town Center is a particularly attractive asset for an investor with a long time horizon. It serves a trade area of around 800,000 people with average household incomes of $127,000, boasts excellent highway access, and is within walking distance of a Metro stop. PREIT holds entitlements to build up to 3 million square feet of additional residential, hotel, office, and retail space on the site, giving the property substantial value above and beyond what it would be worth as-is.

That doesn't guarantee that PREIT could fetch a good price for Springfield Town Center (or any of its other malls). But the REIT owns enough attractive real estate to have a reasonable shot at reducing leverage to a point where it could refinance its term loans at much lower interest rates, saving tens of millions of dollars annually (net of lost NOI).

With NOI on track to reach pre-pandemic levels by 2023 and PREIT common and preferred shares trading at an implied cap rate of over 9% on that basis, this REIT has massive upside if it can sell enough assets to refinance its debt at lower rates in a year or two. That said, due to its weak balance sheet, PREIT is only suitable for investors with high risk tolerance. Failure to fix the balance sheet within two years could lead to a near total loss for common and preferred shareholders.