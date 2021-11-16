Inflation Update: You Know It's Real When The Politicians Admit It

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

The Inflation Data:

Like any other piece I write, I intend for this article to be assiduously apolitical. I focus on the data and what I think are underlying causes for the data. The current state of inflation has many causes. I have written about them at length over the past few months. Many stem from forces outside of direct political control such as Federal Reserve monetary policies, capital return policies at US energy companies, OPEC+ production quotas, COVID disruptions, and factory slowdowns in China. Others stem from political decisions or decisions made by politicians that deserve calling out and should not be considered political side-taking. Facts are facts and even some politicians are copping to some of their decisions leading to inflation (without taking much blame, of course).

CPI (Consumer Price Index) was released on November 10th at 6.2%. The expectations were 5.9%. As one can see in the chart below, these numbers are starkly higher than any period since the 2008 credit crisis and the highest since 1990.

US CPI Year over Year 1990-2021

Some people like to back out the costs of food and energy from CPI since they can be volatile. Once again, the data is nearing 30-year highs. More importantly, as opposed to the above graph which takes into account a massive oil spike in '08, the below graph shows how much price increases are factoring into almost everything outside of food and energy.

US CPI Year over Year ex Food and Energy 1990-2021

Wholesale prices, measured by PPI (Producers Price Index) rose even faster than consumer prices. They are way through 1990 levels. One has to go back to the early 1980s, the last period of widespread inflation, to approach these figures.

US PPI Year over Year 1980-2021

Just like CPI, removing energy and food from PPI show lower by widespread inflation that one has to go back to the early 1980s for higher numbers.

US PPI Year over Year ex Food and Energy 1980-2021

The Political Response:

I have been writing regularly since the summer about the inflationary pressures I saw bubbling up everywhere. Corporate CEOs are from industrial companies like General Electric (GE) and Goodyear Tire (GT) speak about on their conference calls as do financial bosses like Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan (JPM) and Larry Fink of BlackRock (BLK). All have been pounding the table that inflation is very real and they see no sign of it ebbing any time soon. Contrast that with many politicians, who have downplayed the seriousness of the issue.

Last month, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain retweeted economist Jason Furman's

Presidential spokeswoman Jen Psaki joked “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed” in reference to supply chain and port delays, conveniently ignoring their impact on price increase.

President Biden said in July that there’s “nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way — no serious economist,”

The President must not consider former Clinton Treasury Secretary and President of Harvard Larry Summers as a serious economist. In March of this year, Summers wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post (hardly a conservative news outlet), that Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus plan could stoke “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.”

Election defeats have a way of changing politicians' attitudes, particularly sweeps in contested states. The Republican victories in Virginia's Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and House of Delegates appear to have woken some people up. Right after the 6.2% CPI number was reported, President Biden said, “Inflation hurts Americans’ pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me.”

The day after election day Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said, “When you look at southwestern Virginia and you saw the returns from southwest [Virginia], that’s my entire state — so these are people I talk to all the time. And I knew what they were concerned about. They’re concerned about inflation, high costs making it more difficult for them … I think they spoke loud and clear at the voting booth. And I hope everybody listens.”

The day the CPI came out, Senator Manchin tweeted,

Manchin was already a tempering voice against the effort to pass a multi-trillion dollar social spending bill. His concern has been that spending already undertaken in the face of Covid has increased our debt and stoked inflation. This tweet indicates his stance has not softened.

Normally, I am in the camp that presidents have relatively limited impact on the economy...at least in the short term. For example, while I think President Biden's canceling of drilling for oil and gas on federal lands, his revocation of permission to build the Keystone Pipeline and other acts of his admin hostile toward fossil fuels and energy infrastructure might eventually cause higher prices, today's high prices, in my opinion, are more a result of lower production and investment by energy producers in response to demands by capital markets. The spike in soybeans is largely due in my opinion to poor harvests in Brazil, a change in hog feed policy in China, and the growth of renewable diesel in the US.

That said, today's labor shortages do seem at least partly blamed by increased unemployment benefits that were a decision by the President and many state governors. Moreover, it's reasonable to say the jump in consumer demand is at least partly due to the $1.9 trillion covid stimulus that was passed in the Spring. President Biden even acknowledged as much himself in a speech in Baltimore the same day the CPI came out. “The irony is people have more money now because of the first major piece of legislation I passed. You all got checks for $1,400. You got checks for a whole range of things...It changes people’s lives. But what happens if there’s nothing to buy and you got more money to compete for getting [goods]? It creates a real problem.”

Ya think?

What to do about it:

As I have written in the past, I like companies that have inelastic demand for their products or have products that are direct beneficiaries of inflation. I also like companies generating a lot of cash now and trading at a lower multiple as they are far more protected against interest rates rising in response to inflation. That includes EQT (EQT), California Resources (CRC), Crestwood (CEQP), and Enterprise Products (EPD) in energy, Darling (DAR), Bunge (BG), and Archer-Daniels (ADM) in agriculture, Goodyear Tire, Graphic Packaging (GPK), and Ferroglobe (GSM) in industrials and PROG Holdings (PRG), Tiptree (TIPT), and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) in finance. I have written about all of the above.

Conclusion:

Most investors these days have never had to deal with an inflationary environment. While I do not think we have hit the stagflation of the '70s, I do believe we are dangerously close to it. That will change the investment landscape of the past few years of profitless growth companies dominating returns. At the very least, I think it's worth people looking at the impact inflation had on the "nifty fifty" stocks of the '70s and the overall market from '73-'82. There was a lot of money to be made, but you had to pick your stocks carefully, something many investors have not had to face for many years now.