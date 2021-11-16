Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

REITs and BDCs are often favorite investment classes among retirees, and for good reason, considering the steady income that they throw off to fund living expenses. I don’t see, however, why they can’t also be great choices for non-retirees as well. Income-generating assets can be a great buffer against a job loss or simply to give an extra kick to one’s primary source of income, whether it be to fund a vacation or a fun night out.

I’ve covered a number of names in the BDC space, and while Main Street Capital (MAIN) remains a high-quality pick in the space, it’s important to diversify one’s risk and income sources. This brings me to another juggernaut in the space, Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE:ORCC), which may be a better choice for those seeking value and higher income, so let’s get started.

Why Wait For High Income

Owl Rock Capital is the 2nd largest BDC, sitting behind industry bellwether, Ares Capital (ARCC). It’s externally managed by Owl Rock Capital advisors and makes loans to U.S.-based middle-market companies with an annual EBITDA in the $10-250M range. ORCC’s portfolio is well-diversified, with top 10 positions representing just 20% of portfolio fair value, and the top portfolio industries are technology, financial, healthcare, and food and beverage, as seen below.

ORCC continues its track record of robust portfolio growth this year. As seen below, the investment portfolio has grown by 11.6% since the start of the year, to $12.1B, and 11 net new portfolio companies have been added, bringing the total to 130.

ORCC also maintains a sound investment profile, with 77% first-lien and 15% second-lien debt, for a total of 92% secured debt. As seen above, the remainder is comprised of unsecured debt and equity, which gives a growth kicker should ORCC see a significant uptick in equity value. Encouragingly, ORCC has also seen continued improvements to its NAV/share since dipping at the beginning of the pandemic. As seen below, ORCC’s NAV/share has improved every quarter since Q1 of last year.

This trend continued in the third quarter, with NAV/share improving by $0.05 on a sequential QoQ basis, to $14.95. Portfolio yield has also remained steady at 7.8%, which is unchanged from the prior quarter and just 10 bps lower compared to the end of 2020.

Importantly, ORCC also saw growth in its NII/share due, in part, to a record level of loan originations during Q3. The NII/share is up by $0.03 on a sequential basis, to $0.33 per share, and now fully covers the $0.31 dividend per share. Last but not least, non-accruals remain minimal, sitting at just 0.4% of the portfolio fair value.

Looking forward, ORCC appears to be well-positioned for an inflationary and rising rate environment. This is considering the fact that 99% of portfolio is comprised of floating-rate loans. The company is also benefiting from a very healthy environment for direct lending, as supported by private equity firms flush with cash, and the portfolio companies are performing well, as noted by the CEO during the recent conference call:

“We are also benefiting from a terrific environment for direct lending. Continuing the trend that we saw in the first half of this year, M&A activity remains at record levels. Private equity firms remain flush with capital and are investing at a very fast clip. We are also witnessing the continued penetration of direct lending into the overall leverage finance space taking share from the broadly syndicated markets. With larger pools of capital available for direct lending solutions private equity firms are using these solutions more frequently and for larger transactions. The overwhelming majority of the portfolio continues to perform very well, and the weighted average fair value remains at approximately 98%, and there were no significant change to our portfolio ratings. And today, many of our borrowers are reporting record sales driven by strong consumer health and economic activity.” – CEO of ORCC

Meanwhile, ORCC maintains an investment grade rating of BBB- and has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118%, sitting below the 150% mark that I prefer for BDCs, and well below the 200% regulatory limit. It also has plenty of dry powder to make additional investments with $2.4B in liquidity. This lends support to ORCC’s 8.6% dividend yield, and is protected by a 106% dividend coverage ratio based on Q3’21 NII/share of $0.33.

Risks to ORCC include macroeconomic factors such as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, which could affect portfolio companies. In addition, increased competition for loans could lead to yield compression. Lastly, ORCC’s external management structure may result in conflicts of interest.

This is mitigated, however, by the shareholder-friendly base fee structure of charging 1.5% for assets over 200% asset coverage ratio, and 1% on gross assets below this threshold. This structure rewards management for maintaining financial discipline.

I see value in ORCC at the current price of $14.48, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.97x, sitting well below the 1.2x level from prior to the pandemic. I see a premium to NAV as being deserved, considering ORCC’s scale advantages and its recent track record of NAV/share growth.

Investor Takeaway

Owl Rock Capital is a well-run BDC with a steadily improving NAV/share since the start of the pandemic. It’s also seeing a very strong lending environment that’s supported by private equity firms that are flush with cash. Meanwhile, ORCC maintains a strong balance sheet with plenty of liquidity, and the growing NII/share now fully covers the dividend. I view ORCC as being a good option for retirees and income investors who don’t want to wait until retirement to enjoy high yield. ORCC is a Buy.