Thanks to the gale-force tailwinds supplied by e-commerce, and the ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, demand for industrial space nationwide is outstripping supply. As a result, rents are expected to grow by double digits all across the U.S. next year, and in the Tier 1 coastal markets, this rent explosion could reach 25% or more.

One of those Tier 1 coastal markets is Southern California, which is the stomping grounds of Rexford Realty (NYSE:REXR). This 8-year-old industrial REIT dominates the Southern California industrial real estate landscape, and has already mushroomed into a large-cap ($10.3B).

According to a recent article by Ross Bowler,

According to a recent report filed by Yardi Matrix, recent record activity at the Port of Los Angeles has pushed industrial vacancy rates below 2% and rents in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles have jumped 7.1% and 6.7%, respectively, over the last 12 months. Rent spreads for new leases are up 24% in the Inland Empire and 18% in Los Angeles. With a 60% market share in LA, Rexford can just about name its price.

CEO Michael Frankel echoed this sentiment in the company's Q3 earnings call,

. . . we are seeing the benefits resulting from our exclusive focus on infill Southern California, the nation's highest demand and most highly valued first and last mile logistics market. Within our infill markets, the extreme scarcity of available product and the inability to increase supply to resolve the long-term supply/demand imbalance sets the stage for the current acceleration in market rent growth . . . We also continue to see substantial price elasticity in terms of our tenants' ability to pay increasing rent, particularly as rent typically represents a very small share of our customers' economics.

Co-CEO Howard Schwimmer followed that up with this tidbit:

In the quarter, we signed over 1.8 million square feet of leases realizing cash and GAAP rent spreads on new leases of about 28% and 42% respectively. And about 44% and 61% respectively on renewal leases.

This adds up to pricing power that most can only dream of. The Q3 beat-and-raise numbers were gaudy, and only likely to get better.

Rexford has a significant leg up in competing with other industrials in this feeding frenzy. According to Bowler,

All told, Rexford controls nearly 62% of REIT owned industrial real estate near the Ports of LA and Long Beach.

Southern California is the largest industrial market in the U.S. and the fourth largest in the world. Rental rates in this locale are more than 90% higher than the average of the next 5 largest U.S. markets. As a result, the Southern California market alone is as large as the next 5 largest U.S markets combined (Chicago, Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Dallas-Fort Worth). Imagine having this kind of pricing power in a market of this magnitude!

Meet the company

Here is an overview of the basic company metrics as of June 30.

Rexford Basic Statistics

Properties 278 Rentable Square Feet 34.9 million Total portfolio occupancy 96.1% Same property portfolio occupancy 98.8% Same property NOI growth 9.7% Same property cash NOI growth 13.3% Core FFO per share growth 30.3% Credit ratings BBB/Baa3 Net debt to market cap 12.7% Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.8x

Source: Company presentation

A full 100% of Rexford's portfolio is located in last-mile logistics markets. The company has 1400+ tenants, with the top 10 tenants accounting for only 14% of ABR, and the next 10 only 6%. The tenant base is well diversified over different types and sizes of companies.

Rexford Tenant Base

Type of business Proportion Transportation & Warehousing 23% Wholesale Trade 21% Light Industrial 20% Retail Trade 6% Other 30%

Growth metrics

In just the last 5 years, Rexford has gone from small-cap to large-cap, with FFO and total cash from operations exploding at 4-year CAGRs over 30%. Since small-cap REITs tend to stay small, this is quite a feat.

Data by YCharts

These growth rates, and the company's steel-solid liquidity rate of 3.14, mark Rexford as an undisputed FROG. Although the dividend yield is only 1.38% at present, the company has been growing its dividend at a brisk 13.9% CAGR over the past 4 years. The yield would double approximately every 5 to 6 years at that pace. Share price has gained every year, rain or shine, even through the pandemic.

Metric 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 CAGR FFO (millions) $77.0 $109.9 $146.6 $182.5 $220.7* FFO growth -- 42.7% 33.4% 24.5% 20.9% 30.1% TCO (millions) $77 $103 $140 $183 $240* TCO growth -- 33.8% 35.9% 30.7% 31.1% 32.9% Share price Nov. 15 $29.77 $32.75 $46.97 $50.71 $69.39 Price gain -- 10.0% 43.4% 7.9% 36.8% 23.56% Dividend $0.57 $0.63 %0.72 $0.83 $0.96 Dividend growth -- 10.5% 14.3% 15.3% 15.7% 13.9% Market Cap (billions) 2.26 2.85 5.19 6.41 10.51 Market Cap growth 26.1% 82.1% 23.5% 64.0% 47.0%

Source: TD Ameritrade and CompaniesMarketCap.com

*Projected, based on Q3 figures.

Thus, Rexford could expect a significant uptick in revenues, even if they did not add any footprint. You would think that in a crowded market like SoCal, expansion would be difficult, if not impossible -- a difficulty addressed by Trapping Value in a recent article. But this does not appear to be the case, as we will see below.

Thanks in part to a proprietary, research-based acquisition system that allows them to find and close on lightly-marketed or off-market acquisitions, REXR added 2 million additional square feet of warehouse space in Q3 of 2021, at stabilized cap rates approaching 6%, according to Schwimmer.

Rexford's granular knowledge of the SoCal market gives it a significant edge in new acquisitions. But that's not all. REXR also has the opportunity to grow by redeveloping existing facilities. As co-CEO Frankel eloquently puts it,

. . . we benefit from a nearly limitless palette of value creation opportunities available to us by leveraging our proprietary access to the infill Southern California industrial market and by capitalizing upon our expertise to increase product functionality, quality and cash flow.

Which way is the wind blowing?

The explosive growth of e-commerce is already well-documented, and is one of the defining trends of this first half of the 21st century. This provides a significant tailwind to all supply-chain REITs, and shows no sign of letting up, and the pandemic has enhanced the trend in significant ways.

Yet REXR's growth does not depend on ecommerce alone, as 40% of all containerized imports, most of it from the Far East, flow through Southern California ports.

What could go wrong?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could affect REXR's profitability by continued supply chain disruptions, affecting the liquidity of their tenants, sometimes causing partial closure or restriction to some of the facilities, affecting vacancy rates, and possibly slowing down redevelopment projects. The pace and unpredictability of COVID-related problems is a major fly in the ointment, but affects all industrial REITs.

REXR has two CEOs. For now, they seem to be working harmoniously in tandem. However, if they ever had a sharp divergence of vision for the direction of the company, the effects would be felt throughout the organization.

Rexford is subject to the same risks as all other supply chain REITs, including energy blackouts, natural disasters, terrorism, war, telecommunication failures and cyber security attacks, such as computer viruses, computer hacking, acts of vandalism or theft, malware or other malicious codes, phishing, employee error or malfeasance, or other unauthorized access.

The Southern California market is crowded with competitors. Duke Realty (DRE) has been working for years to increase its presence there, but does not compete directly with Rexford, as Duke tends to grow by building new facilities, whereas Rexford focuses on acquiring infill locations. Terreno Realty (TRNO) also specializes in infill, but has been thriving side by side with Rexford for 8 years, and that is likely to continue. In any case, Rexford's footprint in SoCal dwarfs that of other industrial REITs.

There are other risk factors common to all industrial REITs, according to Hoya Capital.

Investors shouldn't forget that while e-commerce-focused firms like Amazon are a massive player, the majority of this e-commerce spending (and logistics demand) comes from brick-and-mortar-based retailers who will need to remain healthy for industrial demand to continue at this frenzied pace. Several of the more troubled retail categories including clothing and general retail (which includes department stores) rank among the most significant industry exposures for the sector.

Source: Hoya Capital

A word about price

Rexford Realty currently sports a Price/FFO ratio of about 43.0%, which is stratospheric, even compared to other industrial REITs, which average 27.7%

Source: Hoya Capital

So is Rexford overpriced? It depends what you mean, and it depends on your investment objectives. If you are a COWhand, seeking only to maximize your dividend stream, then Rexford makes little sense for you, with its 1.38% yield. Indeed, Brad Thomas, the most prominent spokesman for this type of investor on Seeking Alpha, says Rexford could "wreck your retirement."

But if you are a FROG hunter like me, with an investment horizon of 10 years or more, investing less for income and more to leave a legacy for your heirs, there are few picks better than Rexford, the FROG Prince of Southern California.

David Gardner, legendary investor of the Motley Fool community, has a long track record of success in picking growth stocks that provide explosive gains that far outstrip the market. Two of his principles have stuck with me over the years:

Look for companies that have a long runway of revenue growth. Expect Wall Street analysts to perceive those companies as "overpriced."

Both these criteria fit Rexford exactly. REXR has sported a Price/FFO ratio over 30.0 for years, has constantly been panned as overpriced, yet has returned a market-spanking 23.6% CAGR in price gain alone, plus another percent or two in yield, while the average REIT has returned about 12%. Whatever Price/FFO multiple you might have paid for REXR over the past 5 years, you got a great deal!

At the close of last year, by my unofficial calculations, Rexford was selling for about 45x FFO. Overpriced, right? Yet it has returned 38.2% this year, handily outpacing the 30.9% posted by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), even in a good year for REITs as a whole.

Shares of this "overpriced" REIT I bought in January 2018 for $28.67 have gained 142% and are currently yielding 3.3% on cost. I'm more than satisfied with the price I paid.