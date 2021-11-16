DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Although Q3 2021 results came in above consensus on revenues and operating profit, we believe the overall picture on Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) has not changed materially, and the outlook remains gloomy.

In the short term, the company is called to surf in a challenging environment due to the spike in shipping costs trying to preserve its capital by carefully managing working capital needs.

Once the shipping costs issue is normalized, ATER, in management intentions, should revamp its M&A strategy and move toward a sustainable business model generating a positive EBITDA in 2022 and possibly a positive FCF in 2023. This is also what the market expects.

The key point here is what is the amount of resources ATER would need until it eventually becomes profitable. The company has recently renegotiated its debt with its sole lender High Trail, which now stands at $25 mln (bullet 2023). We believe the $37 mln current cash position is insufficient to support the ATER path to profitability. We also consider its current cash burning rate, which we estimate around $5 mln per month. It should be regarded as that covenants agreed with High Trail foresee a minimum liquidity threshold at $15 mln.

We thus believe a share capital injection is in the cards. We expect ATER will be shortly forced to issue new shares at a discount to finance its operations. Considering the potential share capital dilution in the future and the poor business prospects, we remain negative on this equity story.

Key takeaways from Aterian Q3 results

Q3 net revenues reached $68.1 mln (+16% YoY), of which $35.4 mln were supported by organic business and $30.7 mln from recent M&A activity (Smash, PPD, and Squatty Potty). The rest was wholesale. Q3 2020 saw $58.8 mln, of which $46.9 mln generated by organic business and just $1.4 mln from M&A ($10 mln were represented by wholesale). Net revenues in Q3 were also impacted by inventory shorts north of $3 mln compared to $7 mln in Q3 2020.

Aterian made no new product launch in Q3 as the 40 new launches in 2021 were all made in H1. This is understandable given the current tough market conditions due to both supply chain disruption and weak demand for consumer products. ATER has thus put on hold the launch of new products in order not to incur launching costs while market conditions remain tough.

Q3 2021 gross margin reached 50.2%, up from 48.0% in Q2, thanks to a better product mix and pricing policy. Management estimates an impact of 1.5% on Q3 gross margin due to shipping costs, and the impact is set to increase in Q4.

Q3 2021 adj. contribution margin was 12.1%, down from 19.1% in Q3 2020. Again, the decrease was due to higher shipping costs, and the trend is expected to continue in Q4.

Adj. EBITDA was $0.7 mln (vs. $5.1 mln in Q3 2020), while the bottom line was impacted by $107 mln debt to equity conversion with High Trail lender (which includes 9.3 mln share issue on September 23rd) partially mitigated by a positive income contribution from $8.1 mln warrant fair value change.

At the end of Q3, ATER relies on a $37.5 mln cash position down from $61.9 mln at the end of Q2. The $24 mln decrease was due to the $10 mln cash payment to High Trail, and a further $14 mln to working capital management as the inventory level needs to be lifted to cope with the supply chain constraints. The debt with High Trail is now at $25 mln with a bullet maturity in April 2023.

Table 1: Q3 actuals vs. consensus

Source: Bloomberg consensus

Valuation

We have updated our valuation based on current consensus estimates. We have left unchanged our previous assumptions:

discount rate at 16%, which also factors 2% additional risk premium LT growth at 2.5% EBITDA to FCFE conversion at 40% from 2026 onward

Based on these assumptions, which factor no further share capital dilution, ATER should be worth around $3 per share.

Looking at our sensitivity, at the current share price of around $6.3 per share, the market implies around a 12% discount rate that we consider too low in light of the challenges the company is expected to face.

Table 2: DCF valuation

Source: Moat Investing

Table 3: DCF sensitivity

Source: Moat Investing

Potential share capital dilution

We estimate that ATER might be tilting close to the debt covenant in Q1 2022, depending on the cash-burning rate. We also expect a potential dilution in the region of 25%, depending on the share price issue.

Table 4: Cash burning rate and share capital dilution

Source: Moat Investing

Conclusion

Although Q3 2021 results came in above consensus, the ATER outlook remains gloomy due to a tough market environment related to high shipping costs and working capital needs, at least in the short term. These factors are limiting the company's expected growth and path to profitability.

We agree with management that in the long term, e-commerce is going to continue to see an acceleration in terms of adoption and growth and that ATER might eventually reap the benefit from this trend. The point here is how long is the long term. By the time ATER reaps benefits in the meantime, the number of shares might have tripled as we expect the company to shortly look for a further share capital injection.

Even assuming no M&A activity which would need additional capital, ATER urgently needs a capital injection which we expect to come no later than Q1 2022 as cash position should approach the $15 mln thresholds agreed with High Trail by the end of 2021.

For these reasons, we reiterate our negative stance on the story.