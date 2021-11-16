CaraMaria/iStock via Getty Images

During the recent weeks, there has been a significant pullback in the share prices of dry bulk companies, as BDI has eased from its highs, observed a few months ago. This pullback creates opportunities in the dry bulk sector, and I believe Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is such an opportunity. In the following paragraphs, I will explain why I believe that the company has what it takes to outperform the market during the next few quarters.

A few words about the company

With an arsenal of 40 bulkers, the company earns its income from transporting mainly coal, grain and iron ore worldwide. These 40 vessels provide the company with a total capacity of approximately 4.6 million DWT, and they are particularly Panamaxes, Post - Panamaxes and Kamsarmaxes, while the company also owns 5 Capesize vessels. Last summer, the company entered into an agreement for the acquisition of four EEDI, Phase 3 NOX-Tier III Japanese-built 82,000 dwt, newbuild vessels with scheduled delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024. According to the company's latest quarterly report, its orderbook consisted of five newbuild Kamsarmaxes and three Post-Panamaxes, with deliveries ranging from late 2023 to early 2024. However, note that in the company's latest earnings presentation, it is mentioned that two vessels will be delivered in early 2022.

From the total company fleet, only 10 vessels are exposed in the sport market, representing a total of 823K DWT, or nearly 18% of the company's total capacity. The remaining vessels are performing under time charter contracts of various terms and rates. The longest contracts are found in the Panamax vessels, while also a Capesize is chartered until 2031. Vessels in the Kamsarmax and Post-Panamax categories are mostly chartered in short term contracts.

How things stand right now

The company managed to take advantage of the favorable market conditions and increase its revenues and earnings. During the first nine months of 2021, Safe Bulkers reported revenues of $247 million, showing a 63% increase from the respective period in 2020. The company has also experienced a push to its revenues and earnings from its scrubber fitted vessels, which is calculated to be approximately $900K per year. Time charter rates have doubled from 2020 levels, as a result of robust market performance and opportunistic contract signing. During the recent months, when Capesize rates hit the $100K mark, the company managed to secure some nice, yet short term time charter contracts, which is something that they will continue to pursue. However, at the present market volatility such opportunities are even more scarce.

Another significant company development is the decision to deleverage. The company reduced its total debt to an extent of approximately 35% from the previous year, and it is expected to further reduce it in the following quarters, to arrive at a total of $360 million. The company now has a very well laddered debt repayment profile. In addition, according to the company's CFO, Mr. Adamopoulos, the largest chunk of Safe Bulkers' CapEx is complete and the strengthening of the balance sheet will give the company the opportunity to reward its shareholders in the near future.

The company has an ongoing $100 million ATM offering in progress, of which $25 million are still not executed. During the latest earnings call, Mr Adamopoulos stated that ".. .based on the market conditions and the pricing of the stock and how well we perform, because we really have the cash liquidity and cash reserve. And we don't feel in a rush to execute the ATM at any price."

Global freight market dynamics

As I wrote in the beginning of this article, the company transports mainly iron ore, coal and grain. Regarding iron ore, there has been a significant slowdown in its demand, driven mainly by China's decision to lower steel output, in an attempt to provide spectators and athletes of the 2022 Winter Olympics with blue skies. However, don't expect this to last forever. According to S&P Global Intelligence, iron ore demand is set to grow after the Olympics, which in my opinion makes sense, although iron ore prices just below $100/mt pay persist during the first half of 2022.

As for coal, don't rush into deleting the fuel from your radar, given the latest deal struck in Glasgow's climate summit. China, the world's largest consumer of coal, reported that its coal imports are doubled, compared to the previous year. Also, as winter approaches, seasonal demand is expected to grow. In my opinion, with coal will be "business as usual" for the next few years. No one can force a country such as China to make immediate alterations to its fuel mix, no summit, no G20, no one.

Key takeaways

Safe Bulkers has a healthy balance sheet, which helps it to expand and modernize its fleet, although I believe they should be done by now. However, I cannot but appreciate the defensive strategy adopted by the management, regarding time charter contracts versus spot market exposure. With only 18% of the company's capacity exposed to the spot market, and with a management that has proved that it can opportunistically exploit market conditions by signing short term time charter contracts, in my book this is a "pullback efficient" holding. On top of that, I like the hinted dividend or buyback, by Mr. Adamopoulos, which of course is based on the condition of healthy freight market continuing in the following years. The company has $25 million remaining from its ATM offering, although there isn't much chance of selling now, given the favorable market conditions and the sufficient available liquidity. Based on all of the above, I believe that now is a good time for someone to invest in Safe Bulkers.