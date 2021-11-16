Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Continues With Major Repo Sell

uschools/E+ via Getty Images

In the latest banking week, the week ending November 10, 2021, the Federal Reserve sold $95.9 billion of securities under an agreement to repurchase them in a matter of days.

This came at the same time the Federal Reserve bought, outright, $84.9 billion in securities as a part of its monthly purchase agenda.

The effective Federal Funds rate, the Fed's policy rate of interest remained constant throughout the week at 0.08 percent.

Note, however, that other relatively short-term securities rose during this banking week. The yield on the 1-year U.S. Treasury note jumped up to 0.17 percent from 0.13 percent a week earlier and the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 0.51 percent from 0.46 percent a week earlier.

On September 1, 2021, the 1-year yield was at 0.09 percent and the 2-year yield was at 0.21 percent.

Open Market Operations

The Federal Reserve has been buying roughly $120.0 billion in securities, outright, every month. As can be seen, this has resulted in a massive build-up in its securities portfolio since the beginning of this year.

The accompanying chart shows just how steady this purchase plan has been executed.

However, early in the year, the Fed began to encounter some problems because all the liquidity being injected into the banking system put tremendous pressure on the Fed's policy rate of interest, driving it toward negative territory.

Federal Reserve officials did not want the Federal Funds rate to go into negative territory.

As a consequence, the Fed began selling securities under an agreement to repurchase them again after a short period of time. This selling of securities removed reserves from the banking system, thereby keeping the Federal Funds rate in positive territory. As stated above, the effective Federal Funds rate has been steady at 0.08 percent since September 1, 2021.

Here is the chart exhibiting the Fed's activity in the reverse repurchase agreement space.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements that appeared on the Fed's balance sheet totaled $1.753 trillion.

Just this past week, the Fed added just under $96 billion to the reverse repurchase agreement line item, apparently to keep the Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent as other short-term interest rates, like those on the 1-year and 2-year Treasury notes, posted significant jumps.

Impact On Excess Reserves

One can observe the impact of this buying and selling activity as it was ultimately reflected in the amount of Reserve Balances that commercial banks held with the Federal Reserve. I often refer to these reserve balances as a proxy for excess reserves in the commercial banking system.

One can see that these "excess reserves" begin to level out somewhat in the April time period.

As one can see from the previous chart, this was the period when the Fed began to sell securities under a repurchase agreement.

So, the Fed continued to buy $120.0 billion securities every month, but the Fed also, around April, began to sell a large amount of securities over time in the market for repurchase agreements.

Thus, what the Fed put into the banking system with one hand, it removed from the banking system with its other hand.

And, the amount of "excess reserves" in the banking system tended to "level out", relative to the amount of reserves the Fed was pumping into the banking system, and the Fed was able to keep the effective Federal Funds rate constant at 0.08 percent since September 1, 2021.

Now We Begin To Taper

The Federal Reserve has now introduced its plans to taper the amount of securities it purchases, outright, every month.

For November, the Fed is scheduled to drop its purchases by $15 billion, so that it plans to add about $105 billion in securities bought outright to its portfolio in November.

From November 3 through November 10, the Fed has added almost $85 billion to its securities portfolio.

We will see what happens the rest of the month.

The big question, to me, is what happens to short-term interest rates.

Since September 1, the Fed has added almost $380 billion in reverse repos to its balance sheet.

It appears as if this removal of reserves from the banking system was necessary to keep the Federal Funds rate in positive territory.

My question is, what is the Fed going to do with the Federal Funds rate as other market interest rates, like the yields on the 1-year and the 2-year Treasury notes, continue to rise?

The Fed, I believe, is going to face many dilemmas over the next year or two. This is just one of them.

But, how the Fed manages its purchase of securities, its use of the reverse repurchase agreement market, and its policy rate of interest is going to be very, very important to the banking system, to the stock market, and to the economy.

Let the tapering begin!