The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) is a private equity index ETF. The fund's diversified holdings, strong, growing 7.5% dividend yield, and industry-beating returns make it a buy. Due to the fund's niche, risky holdings, a small position size is ideal.

PSP is quite similar to the ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX), previously covered here, with a couple small differences. PEX invests quite heavily in BDCs and has a stronger 9.7% dividend yield, while PSP invests more heavily in more traditional private equity companies, and has stronger dividend growth, capital gains, and total returns when compared to PEX. PSP seems like the broadly stronger investment opportunity, in my opinion at least.

PSP - Basics

Sponsor: Invesco

Underlying Index: Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity Index\

Dividend Yield: 7.5%

Fund Management Fee: 0.5%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 14.4%

PSP - Investment Thesis

PSP is a relatively straightforward private equity index ETF. The fund's investment thesis rests on its:

Diversified holdings , with exposure to thousands of private companies from all relevant industries

, with exposure to thousands of private companies from all relevant industries Strong, growing 7.5% dividend yield , which makes the fund a perfect choice for income investors and retirees

, which makes the fund a perfect choice for income investors and retirees Industry-beating returns, with the fund consistently outperforming its peers

The above combine to create a strong investment opportunity, and make PSP a buy. Let's have a look at each of these three points.

Diversified Holdings

PSP is an index ETF, tracking the Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity Index, a private equity index. The index focuses on traditional private equity companies, which make direct equity investments in private companies. The average private equity company invests a couple hundred million dollars in the equity of a mid-size private company. Funds are used fund growth projects, and the private equity partner provides operational / strategic support to boost the company's financials and growth rate. As an example, KKR (KKR), the fund's largest holding, describes their investment approach as such:

Private equity deals are generally leveraged, with the private equity company internally funding a portion of the deal, and going into debt for the rest. Leverage boosts returns for private equity companies, but also risks.

PSP's index also includes smaller investments in companies making loans to private companies, generally referred to as business development companies or BDCs, and companies providing services to private equity companies. Allocations are as follows:

PSP provides investors with diversification in two key ways.

First, it provides investors with indirect exposure to private companies, a relatively rare asset class. Look through KKR's portfolio, and you'll see a lot of smaller private companies, the vast majority of which are closed to retail investors, including ByteDance (developers of TikTok) and Epic Games (developers of Fortnite), among others. Investing in PSP provides investors with indirect exposure to these and other private companies, an important, and uncommon, source of portfolio diversification.

Second, PSP's holdings themselves are quite diversified, with the fund providing exposure to all relevant industry segments and regional markets. The fund focuses on North America and Europe, due to the size of their economies and corporate markets, and is overweight the consumer discretionary sector.

PSP's holdings consist of 31 private equity companies, which provide investors with indirect exposure to over 1000 private companies. Indirectly, the fund is as diversified as most broad-based equity index funds, including S&P 500 index funds, or the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT).

PSP's diversified holdings reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Strong, growing 7.5% dividend yield

Private equity companies tend to have very strong dividend yields, as private equity deals are generally explicitly structured so as to ensure that this is the case. The most common way this is done is through implementing / enforcing dividend recapitalization schemes. In simple terms, the private equity company invests in a private company, with the funds being used to fund growth projects and similar initiatives. A few years later, the private company pays back their private equity partner with debt-financed dividend payments. These deals tend to be very controversial, debt-financed dividend payments are an extremely aggressive form of financial engineering, but are quite common in these markets.

PEX's private equity focus boosts the fund's dividend yield to 7.5%. It is a very strong dividend yield on absolute terms, and much higher than that of most relevant broad-based equity index funds and financial industry equity index funds.

On the other hand, the fund's dividend yield is about the same as that of BDCs, and slightly lower than that of PEX, its closest peer:

PSP's yield is quite strong, and has seen outstanding growth since inception, and for most relevant time periods. Growth is quite volatile, and so estimating (material) growth rates is quite difficult, but double-digit annual growth rates are about average.

PSP offers investors a 7.5% dividend yield and double-digit annual dividend growth rates, an extremely strong combination. The fund's characteristics are particularly appropriate for long-term dividend growth investors, who should see rapidly increasing, double-digit yield on cost figures by investing in PSP. That has been the case in the past, with the fund boasting a 1Y yield on cost of 10-11%, a very strong figure. Long-term yield on cost figures are even stronger, with the fund boasting a 10Y yield on cost of 14.3%. Growth has been quite strong but, as mentioned previously, quite volatile.

On a more negative note, the fund's dividend is quite lumpy, and sees large fluctuations every quarter.

This is because private equity companies themselves have lumpy dividends, as these are strongly dependent on the specifics of each private equity deal and investment. As an example, several private equity companies decided to hold (not sell) their investments throughout 2020, due to market volatility. This caused a drop in the fund's dividends during mid-2020, which can be seen above. Specific investment decisions taken by each of PSP's underlying holdings can have material effects on the fund's dividend, hence its large quarterly fluctuations. These make it difficult to analyze or forecast the fund's dividends, but as results have been overwhelmingly positive so far, I'm confident that the fund offers investors a strong, growing dividend.

Industry-Beating Returns

Strong dividend yields sometimes come at the expense of capital gains or total shareholder returns, but that is not the case for PSP. The fund has outperformed all of its peers since inception, and for most relevant time periods. On the other hand, returns have lagged these past twelve months. Still, the fund's overall performance has been great.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

PSP's dividends are responsible for about 2/3 of the fund's total returns, with the other 1/3 being due to capital gains / rising share prices. PSP's share price has risen by 101% these past ten years, equivalent to a 7.8% CAGR.

Extremely few funds offer investors the strong yields, dividend growth, capital gains, and total returns that PSP does, making the fund an outstanding, well-rounded investment opportunity.

On the other hand, I'm somewhat wary of what PSP's skyrocketing share price means for future shareholders. As can be seen above, PSP currently trades at a 40% higher price than it did from 2014 to 2020. A much higher share price could indicate a rising valuation, which might spell trouble for the fund's future shareholders, but this does not seem to be the case. From what I've seen, PSP's underlying holdings have all seen strong revenue, earnings, and cash-flow growth since 2020, and their skyrocketing share price is simply a reflection of that. The following table includes select financial information for some of PSP's largest holdings:

PSP's rising share price is the result of the strong financial performance of its underlying holdings, and not of rising valuations or bullish market sentiment. As such, I'm not overly concerned about the fund's rapidly rising share price.

Conclusion - Buy

PSP's diversified holdings, strong, growing 7.5% dividend yield, and industry-beating returns make it a buy.