A blind market is ignoring key data about this company: why Elevate could easily surprise investors

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) offers near-prime and subprime lending facilities to clients in the US. They have developed proprietary software that relies on more than 80 terabytes of data to calculate clients’ risk profiles and thus help make lending decisions. Companies like ELVT often suffer low multiples because of regulatory risks, high default rates, and very poor margins even in established markets. While ELVT has some issues too, this name is so underfollowed and ignored by the market, that the overall undervaluation is astonishing, and it could easily triple by the end of 2023.

Their business model is quite simple: three different products targeted for different clients (and different risk profiles). (1) RISE, a platform that offers installment loans with APRs ranging from 36% to 299%, based on automatically-calculated risk; (2) Elastic, an online line of credit with an average APR of 94%, still 75% below market average. And (3), Today Card, the lowest APR product (30% - 35%), a credit card for non-prime customers.

Right now the market is ignoring two major facts: (1) Elevate is transitioning from subprime to near-prime customers, and (2) they are loading up tons of receivables at very high APRs that will pay off very well over the next year. The last earnings release weakened the stock price, because of a net loss reported, but the reality is that ELVT is focused on growth that will eventually pay back past efforts.

Since they still have an average APR of 96%, they could easily collect more than $500 million in revenues in 2022. With the company now valued at about $120 million, micro-changes to their net margin would enormously affect their multiples, with the real possibility of trading at a P/E of 3-5. Luckily, management seems aware of this chronic undervaluation, and since August 2019 they bought back more than 30% of total outstanding shares. To put this in perspective, a 10% owner of the company in 2019, would now have a 14% ownership (40% increase).

Today card revolution, higher margins, and growing receivables: earnings surprises are coming in 2022

After the pandemic came out, in March 2020, management was not aware of the issues that this would cause. While many could think that unemployment at record rates would cause major losses for subprime lenders, the opposite happened. They saw people paying back loans at record rates, thanks to government checks and unemployment benefits. Receivables passed from more than $600 million in 2019 to $330 million in Q1 2021, with revenues crashing as well. At the same time, they were able to report record profits because of lower allowances for loan losses, which doubled margins. It was then clear that major changes to their business model were required. Subprime lending is becoming more and more regulated, with major limitations and scrutiny, that could eventually erode net income. Since then, the shift towards near-prime customers through Today Card accelerated. Today is now growing at more than 142% per year, basically more than doubling receivables and revenues every 12 months.

The opportunity? Lower revenues because of lower average APR, but higher net margin because of lower burnout of borrowers, and thus lower allowances for loan losses. At the same time, this shift towards less risky markets allowed them to reduce the cost of funding (COF) to 8%, from 10.4% in Sept 2020.

While Today card is the leader in growth, the other credit lines are doing well too. The aggregate amount of receivables passed from a record low of $330 million in Q1 2021 to more than $500 million in Q3. This may cause some short-term disappointment as marketing costs rise, along with provisions, which eventually turn net income to negative. For the three months ending Sept 2021, they reported a net loss of $0.1, with guidance expecting a net loss of $12 million for 2021. What matters is that it is for the good, as management reported during the last call:

Bottom line we are very pleased with the third-quarter results. This period of heavy investment of growth does lead to short-term losses. As you know, we realize all marketing and loan loss reserve upfront and we'll see charge-offs increase with newer customers. In fact, the bulk of the return on loans put on the books today will not be appreciated until mid-2022.

As stated, mid-2022 should please investors with a strong comeback in both revenues, thanks to higher receivables, and margins, as pressure on provisions and marketing levels off. Today card contribution should improve net results as well, as charge-offs for this product are 80% lower compared to both RISE and Elastic (calculated from Q3 10Q, charge-offs as a percentage of receivables). The probability of seeing EPS coming in at higher levels than 2020 is really high, and this could trigger a re-rate starting from the first releases in 2022.

This chart shows the recent surprises on earnings releases over the past few years. As shown, in 2020 they beat every expectation thanks to a better mix of low provisions and marketing expenses. My take is that 2022 is going to be much different from 2021, and they will start collecting the past efforts on receivables growth and product mix. With analysts forecasting poor results in terms of net income and gross margins, it would be easy for ELVT to beat those expectations and drive the stock price towards its fair value.

Appealing risk/reward ratio generates an asymmetric bet on this name: discussing current valuation and potential risks

Every asset is a buy at the right price. By this philosophy, Elevate Credit is a very strong buy, given its super cheap valuation and positive 2022 outlook. Right now ELVT is trading at a P/E of 6, using 2020’s results. The overall balance sheet position is very good and they still have $80 million in cash and another $100 million ready to be borrowed in one of their lines of credit. Right now the market is pricing a scenario where ELVT is not able to achieve positive margins anytime in the future. By looking at their multiples it’s clear that 2022 is expected to be very poor if not negative, while almost every metric on their 10Q tells a different story.

With an expected loss of $12 million, 2021 will close worse than the previous year, here’s next year’s (author’s) outlook. Using conservative assumptions, such as a net margin of 3.5% (much lower than before the pandemic), the expected EPS for 2022 could be as high as $0.6. If the stocks remain as low as the current levels, the P/E ratio would be lower than 6, and the market will definitely have a clearer view of fundamentals. Then there’s ELVT buying back 30% of the company in 2 years. From August 2019 to September 2021, they bought back about 12 million shares, from about 44 million outstanding.

This huge buyback reduced outstanding shares by almost 30%, and shareholders saw their participation in the company rising by about 40%. Here’s the math: a 10% owner in August 2019 would have had 4.4 million shares. Assuming he didn’t sell any stock, as of today he would own 14% of the company, 4.4m/32m.

Discussing risks there’s a pending one on Elevate, not idiosyncratic but kind of systemic for the entire subprime lending sector. Indeed, on July 29 the Senate Banking Committee held a hearing for a very dangerous legislation: the Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act. If passed, it would mean a complete disruption for small, subprime lenders like Elevate. This law implies a cap of 36% APR for every loan, regardless of the client’s risk profile or past financial history. While the probability of this legislation passing is still quite low, it might represent a good reason for the current cheapness of Elevate. A turnaround of elected officials following mid-term elections would definitely benefit this stock. To follow updates and details about this legislative proposal, you can check this website.

Valuation: a model to reflect Today Card success and chronic changes to the business model

Finally, valuation. A model that aims to properly value the recent success of Today product and include long-term changes to their margins and other operating metrics. Indeed, RISE and Elastic credit lines won’t be back at pre-covid levels of growth, as management is much less focused on subprime, given both the regulatory pressure and bad margins. What the market is missing is the long-term changes in their business model, driven by the competition of the shift towards Today card and other near-prime products that can be implemented.

To value Elevate a simple DCF model will be used, with net income as a primary input. Then, Capex and D&A expenses are subtracted and added back respectively. Changes to working capital are meaningless since it’s a financial company and receivables are vital for business. The discount rate will be assumed at 10%, or 2% higher than WACC, to properly reflect regulatory risk and execution risk in the business model shift. The growth rate is the hard part. To better show the dynamics of this sector, instead of growing revenues at different growth rates, they will be calculated as a percentage of gross receivables. This actually represents the average APR.

(Source: Author’s Chart with data from DCF model)

The actual revenue collected is expected to vary a lot from year to year, reflecting the gradual leveling off of average APR, and growing receivables. FCF, calculated as previously stated, is volatile too, but generally expected between $20 million and $50 million per year. Capex as a percentage of revenues is forecasted at 4%, reflecting the possible need for acquisitions or development of new products/services.

The final result is a fair equity value of $350 million, against the current market cap of $120 million. It means that the fair price per share is about $11.5, with the stock trading at $3.5 right now. The overall upside potential is above 220%.

Conclusion

Elevate Credit is a disruptive small lender focused on a fast-changing market with its own strengths and weaknesses. Their focus on receivables growth and margin expansion is the key to a brighter future. Right now the market is underestimating their overall potential and not understanding the major long-term implication of their current decisions. I am very bullish on ELVT with a target price of $11.5.