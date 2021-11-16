Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

As you are undoubtedly tired of hearing, inflation has once again raised its head after a decade of being completely AWOL. The most recent report showed that inflation has risen this past year by 6.2%. Whatever might be your beliefs about why this inflation is happening and how long it will last, I think we can all agree that it has introduced a new threat to the portfolios of those of us who have turned to mature dividend stocks to generate the income that we used to be able to get from safer investments like treasuries or bank and credit union CDs.

Until Recently, SCHD's High Valuation and Slow EPS Growth Was Balanced by its Relatively High Dividend

A few weeks ago, I took a long hard look at the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) to see whether its holdings were growing at a pace rapid enough to let it recover from a sustained market pullback that would lower stock prices to levels that would produce P/E ratios more in line with their 5-yr average P/E ratios. You can read that analysis in this article: SCHD: High Stock Valuation and Slow EPS Growth Flash a Warning.

What I found when I looked at all the 100 stocks that make up SCHD was that the only companies whose P/E ratios were not way out of line with their historical averages were those that were growing EPS extremely slowly.

It also became clear that though Schwab Asset Management tells us that the P/E ratio for the ETF as a whole is only 16.62, a closer look at the stocks that, by weight, contribute most of SCHD's value shows that they actually have far higher P/E ratios - ones that are for the most part not justified by the rate at which they have been growing their earnings or the rate at which they are expected to grow them in the future.

My screening of all the stocks in the S&P 500 and 400 confirmed to me, too, that just about any dividend-paying stock that is growing at a healthy rate has been bid up to a P/E ratio that is way outside of its historic norm. Only companies with stagnant earnings or business models under severe pressure still have P/E ratios that are not seriously inflated. This means that SCHD's index constructors will be hard pressed to find any other quality stocks to replace those in the index that aren't also trading at inflated valuations when they reconstitute the index next March.

This was concerning, but at the time, I pointed out that at least SCHD provided a slightly better than market yield - one roughly around 3%.

SCHD Has Traded Only During a Deflationary Period when Inflation was Almost Completely Absent

A 3% yield has been enough to satisfy most income investors since SCHD first started trading in 2013. After the Great Financial Crisis, there was widespread fear that we would enter a deflationary cycle and inflation was the least of our worries. And indeed, even with all the tools they employed, the Federal Reserve was not able to boost inflation rates up to their target level, which was 2.0%. Rates sank, but they were fairly closely aligned with the anemic level of inflation.

This made a dividend yield of 2.5-3% look very good. CDs didn't pay more than that throughout most of the period from 2013 on. Stock dividends were in the same range, but they were a bit more attractive because they had the advantage of being taxed at a lower rate in a taxable account than are CD or bond yields. In addition, for the first half of the past decade, valuations were depressed or reasonable, which meant that dividend-paying stocks not only paid out income, but also had a high likelihood of growing their share price.

With that in mind, we can see why SCHD, with a yield that throughout most of this period varied between 2.5%-3%, was very appealing to investors hungry for income. Though the yield didn't rise much, the steady rise in its share price more than made up for slow dividend growth. The only time SCHD's yield rose above the 3% level was during the COVID-19 Market Collapse. But that excursion was brief, and SCHD's current trailing 12-month distribution yield is currently 2.88%. You can see the history of SCHD's dividend yield in the chart below.

SCHD Dividend Yield History 2012-2021

Inflation Does Away with the Appeal of a 3% Yield

Even as inflation began to climb a few months ago, investors have been soothed by the belief, reinforced by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony, that the Fed will not raise rates for at least another year. But over the past couple weeks, investor confidence in that belief has been challenged by the pace at which inflation has taken off. We are now hearing respected pundits stating in no uncertain terms that unless something happens very soon to curb inflation, the Fed may have to taper its bond purchases much faster than planned, and get on with the business of raising rates.

Furthermore, President Biden is said to be interviewing candidates to take Powell's place as Fed Chair. A change in leadership makes it possible to change course as a new leader isn't locked into the policies identified with an outgoing one. A new leader might also remember that the Fed has a dual mandate. Though all this past decade it has tilted towards promoting employment and ignoring its second mandate, to control inflation. But with inflation over 6% and employment surging, it will be obliged to put more attention into controlling inflation before we end up with the kind of runaway inflation that occurred in the 1970s.

All this suggests that rates might finally, at long last, start to rise. And if rates rise even to 3%, which is only half the rate of our current annual inflation, SCHD shareholders will find themselves in a situation they have only experienced once during the whole life of the ETF: a period where investors can find far safer yields than what SCHD offers in fixed income, especially FDIC-backed CDs. If investors can get a safe 4.5% or more in fixed income, why would they take the risk of buying an ETF full of overvalued stocks with slow rates of EPS growth that yield slightly less than 3%?

If Rates Go Up, SCHD's Price Will Have to Drop to Raise its Yield to a Competitive Level

There are two ways in which the yield of an ETF can rise by 1 or 2%. One is if the stocks that make up the ETF raise their dividends. But while companies love to announce double-digit percentage increases in their dividends, the dividends themselves rise by a very small amount. A dividend of $1.00 that rises to $1.13 may represent a 13% rise in that dividend, but the dividend itself has only grown by .13%. So we can't expect that dividend growth alone can raise SCHD's dividend yield by the 2% that it might need to rise by in order to stay attractive when interest rates get back to anything approaching a more normal level.

You Can Calculate What Will Happen to SCHD's Price With Rising Rates and Various Dividend Growth Scenarios

Over the past year, SCHD has paid out $2.2307 in dividends for each share held. On November 15, 2021, SCHD closed at $79.19 a share. That would make its current trailing yield 2.82%. Since 2013, its annual dividend growth rate has ranged from a low of 6.96% in 2018 to a high of 19.79% in 2019. The table below shows you the exact amounts.

SCHD Dividend Growth History - Seeking Alpha

Dividend Growth Will Not Be Enough to Make SCHD's Yield Remain Competitive

The lowest rate of dividend growth that SCHD has experienced since its inception was 6.96%. If its dividend were to grow by that annual amount now, SCHD's payout would rise by $0.1552 to $2.3859. At today's price, that would represent a yield of 3.01%.

At the highest rate of dividend growth it has experienced, 19.79%, SCHD's payout would grow to $2.6722. At today's price, that would represent a yield of 3.37%. But, that 3.37% doesn't look so exciting with 6% inflation, or for that matter, even with 4% inflation. And if CDs or Treasuries are paying 4% or more, SCHD stops looking like something you'd want to add to your portfolio - especially if sentiment stops expecting share prices to keep rising towards infinity.

So yes, dividend growth alone won't save us. But there is another way that an ETF's dividend will rise: if its price sinks to a level that makes its current payout a better yield. Here your income-oriented stock behaves more like a bond. If you recall, bond prices sink as rates rise to keep their yield matching currently available yields. The bond's coupon doesn't change, but its price drops until that coupon amount represents a better percentage of the new, lower bond price.

To make SCHD's yield rise to 4.5%, which is a mere 1.5% higher than today's rate, even with the modest dividend growth we calculated above leading to an increased 2.3859 payout, SCHD's share price would have to drop to $53.02. Even with the maximum annual dividend growth we calculated above providing a $2.6722 payout, SCHD's share price would still have to drop to $59.38 to provide that 4.5% yield. These prices represent a startling loss of principal for investors who have bought SCHD at the prices prevailing since the beginning of 2021.

And that kind of price deterioration is what would happen if rates were only to rise to 4.5%. But those of you who are currently old enough to draw Social Security will have no difficulty remembering the days when a 5% yield was considered laughably low, so low that you could get that yield from your neighborhood bank's Christmas Club. Yields could conceivably rise a lot higher than 4.5% over the next decade.

The implication of this for investors in SCHD should be very clear. If inflation is not transient and rates revert to even their muted 1960s levels which were above 5%, the only way SCHD, or any other income-focused stock investment, will remain competitive with fully-insured, sleep-well-at-night CDs or with Money Market Funds will be if its share price craters.

A Look At the One Time this Decade when Rates Rose

You may think I am being alarmist, but there is a very simple real world example of exactly what I describe that already happened only a few years ago.

Let's travel back in time to December 19, 2018. That was when the Fed briefly raised the overnight rate from 2.0% to 2.25% and announced that it would be making two more rate increases. Right after that happened, I was able to buy an FDIC insured 5-year Goldman Sachs CD from my brokerage with a 3.55% yield. That CD, unlike a stock investment, offered no risk of losing principal.

And that 3.55% was not the highest rate available at the time. At the end of 2018, when the Fed rate stood at 2.25%, the Bank rate tracking website, depositaccounts.com, listed several nationally available 5- and 7- year CDs that were yielding over 4%.

So let's look at what happened to SCHD's price when that rise occurred.

SCHD's Price Tanked when the Fed Rate Hit 2.25%

As you can see in the chart below, investors responded immediately and very dramatically to the Fed's rate hike, dropping the price of a share of SCHD from about $50 to $45.51, a decline of about 9%. Not only that, but as you can also see, trading volume surged from an average of less than half a million shares a day to almost 4 million shares.

Nine percent isn't even quite a correction, but you can see, just eyeballing the chart, that there is a factor now that is very different from what we had in 2018. During most of 2018, until there were hints that rates might rise, SCHD had only been yielding 2.5%. As soon as the Fed raised its rate, that the share price dropped enough to make the rate shoot up to 3.25%.

But since then, SCHD's price has shot up dramatically, which means, as we have seen, that it will take a much larger drop in share price to drive the interest rate up even that .75% we saw it rise in the second half of 2018. To raise the share price so that the current $2.2307 payout would represent a 3.75% yield rather than its current 3.0% yield requires that the price drop to $59.48, a decline of $19.70 or 25% from the current price.

What Action Should You Take?

No one knows exactly what will happen with rates. Maybe they will stay at 0% for the rest of our lives. But investing based on that assumption could be very hazardous to your wealth.

Investors who have gotten used to 1% inflation rates year in and year out, and found SCHD's 2.5-3% rates satisfying, need to be aware that the resurgence of inflation, which has been missing for the last decade, could change the interest rate environment very swiftly and that if that happens, it could have a very negative effect on the price of SCHD and similar dividend ETFs like the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM).

We also need to keep in mind that there is far more pressure to raise rates now with the CPI running over 6% than there was at the end of 2018 when inflation for the previous year was only 1.6%. Lenders are simply not going to want to loan money at rates so much lower than inflation, which will raise corporate bond rates and municipal bond rates too.

So if you are heavily invested in these ETFs, you need to make a plan to prepare for a rise in rates now and not wait until your share price has dropped that 25% - or more.

If you currently have a large capital gain in SCHD, you might want to consider taking some profits now, and let your capital gains provide your income in the next year or two, while keeping only your shares with a much lower cost basis.

If you bought SCHD more recently, you might also consider moving a significant amount of your holding to cash for a few months. Though you are always told that inflation will eat away the value of your cash, three months of 6% inflation will eat away only 1.5% of your money's value. But should SCHD's price come crashing down low enough to raise its yield by 1% or more, you could lose 30% or more of the value of your holding. That would make a 1.5% "loss" look a lot better, especially since the effect of rising rates on the market in general is likely to be to lower the share price of a lot of other investments that are currently priced too high. Remember, cash is most valuable when you have a lot of it to invest in stocks after a major crash!

Some of you might argue that I'm ignoring the fact that investors might still keep bidding up the price of SCHD, using the same, reflex TINA logic as has been driving up its share price since the COVID-19 Collapse. But keep in mind, that if rates rise, there will be an alternative, and just as happened in 2018, the market will recognize that fact at lightning speed. If that happens, it may provide a shocking, and retirement-threatening surprise for too many inexperienced investors who only started buying stocks for income back in 2013.

Dividend investors like to talk about how when the price of their shares drops they are being "paid to wait." But being paid 3% when inflation is running at 5-6% is not the same as when it is running at 1.6%. Furthermore, as I argued in my earlier article, the rate at which the earnings of most of the companies in SCHD are growing is simply not high enough to provide a swift recovery in share price if share price collapses and we have a prolonged period when rates maintain themselves in the 4-5% range. If valuations revert to the mean and interest rates climbed just a few percent, it could be many years until your share price came back to where it is now.

So take a hard look at your investment in SCHD and any other dividend-focused ETF. Figure out what price would raise its yield to 4%, 5% or even 6% and see how that price would compare with your cost basis.

Good luck!