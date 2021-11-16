kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is a diversified industrial powerhouse with exposure to many segments of the economy. Their reporting segments are automotive, food equipment, test & measurement/electronics, welding, polymers & fluids, construction products, and specialty products.

Illinois Tool Works' revenue is fairly diversified with FY 2020 sales breakdown shown below.

Illinois Tool Works has navigated the last 18 months well with their business strength continuing to shine. During the 3Q FY 2021 release, ITW showed 8% total revenue growth with 12% growth ex-automotive segment which has seen big disruption to the supply chain primarily due to the ever increasing demand of chips.

From a business standpoint, Illinois Tool Works is a company that I'd like to own. They have a globally as well as economically diverse business that allows for some sectors to struggle, while others pick up the slack as evidenced by 3Q FY 2021.

Dividend History

A history of rising dividends is a quick way to narrow down the universe of stocks into those that likely have competitive advantages protecting their business.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Illinois Tool Works has increased their dividend payout for 50 consecutive years. That's every year since the early 1971 that ITW has paid their shareholders more cash in their pocket. Considering everything that's occurred with the economy and geopolitical tensions over that time, that's very impressive.

Dating back to 1993, there've been 29 annual periods with year over year dividend growth ranging from 2.4% to 29.1% with an average of 14.1% and a median of 13.8%.

Over that same period, there've been 24 rolling 5-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 6.3% to 19.9% with an average of 14.2% and a median of 15.2%.

There have also been 19 rolling 10-year periods since 1993 with annualized dividend growth ranging from 11.3% to 16.5% with an average of 13.5% and a median of 13.1%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates since 1993 for Illinois Tool Works can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 year 5 Year 10 Year 1993 $0.1225 1994 $0.1350 10.20% 1995 $0.1550 14.81% 1996 $0.1750 12.90% 12.62% 1997 $0.2150 22.86% 16.78% 1998 $0.2550 18.60% 18.05% 15.79% 1999 $0.3150 23.53% 21.64% 18.47% 2000 $0.3700 17.46% 19.84% 19.01% 2001 $0.4100 10.81% 17.15% 18.56% 2002 $0.4450 8.54% 12.21% 15.66% 2003 $0.4650 4.49% 7.92% 12.77% 14.27% 2004 $0.5000 7.53% 6.84% 9.68% 13.99% 2005 $0.5850 17.00% 9.55% 9.60% 14.20% 2006 $0.7050 20.51% 14.88% 11.45% 14.95% 2007 $0.9100 29.08% 22.09% 15.38% 15.52% 2008 $1.1500 26.37% 25.27% 19.85% 16.26% 2009 $1.2400 7.83% 20.71% 19.92% 14.69% 2010 $1.2700 2.42% 11.75% 16.77% 13.13% 2011 $1.3800 8.66% 6.27% 14.38% 12.90% 2012 $1.4600 5.80% 5.60% 9.92% 12.62% 2013 $1.5600 6.85% 7.10% 6.29% 12.87% 2014 $1.7450 11.86% 8.14% 7.07% 13.31% 2015 $2.0050 14.90% 11.15% 9.56% 13.11% 2016 $2.3000 14.71% 13.82% 10.76% 12.55% 2017 $2.7300 18.70% 16.09% 13.33% 11.61% 2018 $3.3400 22.34% 18.54% 16.45% 11.25% 2019 $4.0700 21.86% 20.95% 18.46% 12.62% 2020 $4.3500 6.88% 16.80% 16.75% 13.10% 2021 $4.6400 6.67% 11.58% 15.07% 12.89%

Table Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works Investor Relations

The dividend payout ratio can be used to quickly get an idea of how safe a dividend payment is. The dividend payout ratio compares the annual dividend versus either profits or cash flow and lets you know how much buffer there has been, what the business earns, and what it pays out.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

Over the last 10 years, ITW has averaged a 41.5% net income payout ratio with a 5-year average of 51.6%. The average free cash flow payout ratios are 44.6% and 46.9%, respectively. ITW's dividend is well covered by both net income and free cash flow.

Quantitative Quality

My goal when I purchase a stake in a business is to own shares for years at a time. As such, I want to see how the business has performed over time in terms of its financials. As your holding period gets longer, it's the business quality and fundamentals that play a larger role than initial valuation in determining the returns you will see as an investor.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

ITW's revenue has stalled out over the last decade declining a total of 13.4% or ~1.6% annualized. Even going through FY 2019, the last pre-COVID year, revenue had declined 0.4% annually. Gross profits have fared better falling just 4.2% in total or ~0.5% annualized.

Operating profits showed impressive, respectively speaking, growth rising 22.1% in total over the last decade or ~2.2% annually. Meanwhile, operating cash flow rose 43.5% in total or ~4.1% annualized. Free cash flow has been the biggest beneficiary increasing 60.4% in total or ~5.4% annualized.

The following chart shows the rolling 5-year period CAGRs for revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

Quality businesses will be able to turn fair amounts of sales into profits and cash flow. My expectation is that margins should be stable or increasing over time.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

ITW's gross margins have increased over time from 37.4% for FY 2011 to 41.3% for FY 2020. The 10-year average gross margin is 40.5% with the 5-year average at 41.8%.

Likewise, free cash flow margins have been climbing as well rising from 11.0% for FY 2011 to 20.4% in FY 2020. The 10-year average free cash flow margin for ITW is 14.7% with the 5-year average around 17%.

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, is my preferred profitability metric. The FCF ROIC represents the amount of free cash flow the business is generating on the capital invested in the business. Similar to the free cash flow margin I expect to see stable or increasing FCF ROICs over time as the business is able to flex its proverbial muscles.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

ITW has only dipped below 10% on FCF ROIC one year over the last decade, and FCF ROIC has steadily been climbing. The 10-year average FCF ROIC for ITW is 16.3% with the 5-year average up to 20.6%. Equally impressive is the substantial improvement in FCF ROA which has averages of 12.5% and 15.3%, respectively.

To understand how ITW uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

Businesses that are able to produce more cash than the business can realistically re-invest in the business are prime candidates to reward owners with ample dividend growth.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

As we saw earlier, ITW has done a solid job growing their FCF over the last decade. During that time, they've generated a total of $20.5 B in FCF. With that $20.5 B in FCF, ITW has paid out a cumulative total of $9.1 B to shareholders in dividends, which puts the 10-year FCFaD at a healthy $11.4 B.

ITW has been very aggressive with share repurchases, spending a total of $15.6 B on net buybacks over the last decade. That puts the cumulative FCFaDB at -$4.2 B.

Buybacks can be an excellent way to return additional cash to shareholders an turbocharge the per share growth. As we saw above, ITW has been very aggressive with their cash return payout out at 120% of the free cash flow ITW has generated in total over the last decade.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

The share buybacks have reduced the shares outstanding by 35.6% in total over the last decade or 4.8% annualized.

Since my equity investment is lower in the capital structure and doesn't get paid unless everyone else has been first, I want to make sure the balance sheet doesn't appear to be too heavily levered. My preference is to see stable debt-to-capitalization ratios.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

ITW's debt-to-capitalization ratio has been rising over the last decade increasing from 28% in FY 2011 to 72% for FY 2020. The 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio for ITW is 55% with the 5-year average at 69%. While the debt-to-capitalization ratio has been increasing, that's more of a function of the large share repurchases completed over the last decade.

The net debt ratios are a better clue to just how leveraged the business is. Generally, the more stable a business's operations, the higher leverage that can be safely put against the business.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works SEC filings

Despite the rising debt-to-capitalization ratio, the net debt ratios are still fairly conservative. The 10 year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-free cash flow ratios are 1.3x, 1.5x and 2.1x, respectively. Likewise, the 5-year averages are 1.5x, 1.7x, and 2.4x.

Valuation

Valuing a potential investment is a tricky matter, which is why I like to use several valuation methods to attempt to hone in on a potential entry point. The valuation methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis, dividend yield theory, the dividend discount model, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will provide. You can then apply a reasonable expected terminal multiple on those future earnings and calculate what the expected return is. If the expected return is lower than your minimum return for investment, you wait for the valuation proposition to change while seeking out other opportunities.

On average, analysts expect ITW to report FY 2021 EPS of $8.46 and FY 2022 EPS of $9.06. Analysts also expect ITW to be able to grow EPS 8.6% annually through FY 2025. I then assumed that ITW's EPS growth would decline to 5.0% annually for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% payout ratio.

As you can seen in the following YChart, market participants have typically valued ITW between ~10x and ~25x TTM EPS. I'll examine terminal multiples spanning that range in the MARR analysis.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in ITW could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonable forecasts for the future. Returns assume that dividends are taken in cash and that shares are purchased around $239, Monday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 6.8% 6.7% 22.5 4.8% 5.7% 20 2.5% 4.5% 17.5 0.0% 3.3% 15 -2.8% 1.9% 10 -9.6% -1.7%

Source: Author

Additionally, I use the MARR analysis framework to calculate what price I could purchase shares at today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My standard hurdle rate is a 10% IRR, and for ITW, I'll also examine 8% and 9% returns.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $209 $182 $219 $198 $229 $215 22.5 $191 $167 $199 $181 $208 $197 20 $172 $152 $179 $165 $187 $179 17.5 $153 $137 $159 $148 $166 $161 15 $134 $122 $140 $132 $146 $143 10 $96 $92 $100 $99 $104 $107

Source: Author

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method based on reversion to the mean. The concept is simple and straightforward that market participants will collectively value a business' dividend stream around the same over time. For ITW, I'll use the 3-year average yield as the proxy for the fair value of the shares.

Image Source: Author; Data Source: Illinois Tool Works Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

ITW shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 2.05% compared to the 3-year average yield of 2.45%.

The dividend discount model is a short-hand valuation method based solely off the dividends that a business will produce. The downside to the DDM is that it assumes a constant dividend growth rate in perpetuity, and like all versions of DCFs, small changes to the inputs can result in big changes to the results.

Source: Author

Using the current annual dividend of $4.88 with an estimated long-term dividend growth rate of 7.5% and a 10% discount rate, shares of ITW are worth ~$210 per share.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis is the technically correct way to value an investment. Unfortunately, the DCF model is difficult to implement due to the high degree of uncertainty among the inputs. However, the model can still be used to decipher what the current market valuation implies about the future cash flows of the business.

I use a simplified DCF model based on revenue growth and an initial free cash flow margin of 18.6% that increases to 22.5% by the end of the forecast period, and a 3.5% terminal growth rate. With a 10% discount rate ITW needs to grow revenues 10.6% annually during the forecast period to justify the current market valuation. Reducing the discount rate to 8% drops the required revenue growth rate to 4.9% annually to support the current valuation.

Conclusion

ITW is a diversified industrial company with their hands in many sectors of the economy. ITW has exposure to the automotive industry, construction, food equipment, testing equipment and many others. Their patent portfolio numbering >18k helps to defend the position of many of their products and processes. That diversified portfolio helps to keep the business moving forward even if one sector is going through a rough patch.

Despite revenue growth being non-existent over the last decade, ITW has done an admirable job growing profits and cash flow further down the financial statements. And especially so on a per share basis with the massive share repurchases undertaken over that time.

ITW's free cash flow margins and returns have steadily been improving over the last decade. In spite of a difficult 2020, ITW was still able to hit 20%+ on both metrics.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $181 and $221. The MARR analysis based on a 10% IRR 5 years from now with a terminal multiple ranging from 17.5x to 22.5x puts the fair value range at between $153 and $191. Lowering the required return to 8% increases the price you could buy shares today to $166 to $208, still well below the current price near $239.

ITW is one of the better industrial dividend growth businesses out there. Unfortunately, the current market valuation seems well ahead of a reasonable price to pay for ITW, given its likely growth trajectory. Unless you expect growth to come in substantially higher, returns are likely to be muted from here with valuation being a drag on future returns.

On top of that, I expect share repurchases to continue; albeit at a slower pace. Based on TTM free cash flow after the dividend of ~$1.2 B even if all of that excess cash flow was devoted to buybacks, only approximately 1.6% of shares outstanding could be retired.

Give the elevated valuation which has pushed the dividend yield down and lowered the impact of share repurchases, Illinois Tool Works appears to be a hold at the current prices. I would feel comfortable adding shares to my portfolio on a pull back close to $200 or lower, which represents a 16% decline from current levels.